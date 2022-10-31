ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Other Black Girl’: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola and Hunter Parrish Join Onyx Series For Hulu

By Lynette Rice
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Sinclair Daniel, as well as Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola and Hunter Parrish have joined the cast of Onyx ’s The Other Black Girl as series regulars. Production on the Hulu drama begins today in Atlanta.

The Other Black Girl follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at Wagner Books so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Daniel will play Nella, a bookish horror fan who is inclined to be a people-pleaser at the start of the season. Murray is Hazel-May McCall, an unapologetically Black and Harlem-cool assistant. Adebumola will take over as Malaika, an old lady at heart who is queer and constantly comparing notes on life goals. And Parrish will play Owen, Nella’s family-oriented boyfriend of three years who works as a middle school principal.

Daniel’s credits include starring in the fifth installment of the Blumhouse franchise Insidious , as well as roles in One December Night and The Boo Hag . She is repped by Nicolosi & Co., EKG Talent Group, and Felker Toczek Suddleson and Abramson and Fiennes.

Murray most recently starred as Zenzi in CW’s Tom Swift and as Josie McCoy in Riverdale . Her reps are Innovative and G&G Talent.

Adebumola starred as one of the leading roles in the CW series 4400 . She will next be seen in a recurring role on the AMC series Demascus. She is represented by CESD, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Parrish most recently starred in Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird opposite Jeff Daniels.  His other credits are This is Us , Quantico and Weeds . His reps are UTA, Framework Entertainment and Shreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Executive Producers for The Other Black Girl are Rashida Jones, Temple Hill (Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey), Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey. Showrunners are Reddout and Hickey.

Lincoln Center Theater’s upcoming Broadway revival of Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot will star Andrew Burnap as Arthur, Phillipa Soo as Guenevere, and Jordan Donica as Lancelot Du Lac, LCT announced today. The new take on the classic musical, featuring a book by Aaron Sorkin based on the original by Alan Jay Lerner, begins performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at LCT’s Vivian Beaumont Theater, with an official opening on Thursday, April 13. Soo has become one of Broadway’s biggest stars since her performance of Eliza Schuyler in the original cast of Hamilton, and most recently appeared as Cinderella in Broadway’s Into the...
Deadline

