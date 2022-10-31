ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

By Booth Moore
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHYvo_0itFRxfR00
25 Photos

Benjamin Millepied’s L.A. Dance Project celebrated its 10th anniversary in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night with a dance party under the stars and a major gift.

During the evening, Lucinda Lent, executive director of the dance company, revealed a $1.5 million Van Cleef & Arpels Fund over the next four years, which will allow the commissioning of four new works and support residencies for emerging and underrepresented artists.

St. John Knits, Zadig & Voltaire and The Webster also supported the gala, which raised $1 million.

Hyatt Hotel heir Anthony Pritzker opened his estate to guests for the affair, which began with cocktails overlooking the L.A. skyline and a dancer offering personalized interpretive solos based on answers to questions such as, “Where do you feel most distant?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0itFRxfR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0itFRxfR00

The expansive outdoor entry was transformed into a stage and fitted with stadium seating for the pre-dinner program, which included three dance pieces — and a group tequila toast to a decade of success.

“We were in Paris for two runs in the last month and a half, we sold 45,000 tickets.…It was such a success that a week ago we were invited to the Elysee and [President Emmanuel] Macron himself presented the company,” Millepied said of the company’s rising international profile. “It felt so wonderful for the dancers to be seen for the freedom they have, their personalities and their uniqueness. We are touching so many lives, I was listening to parents saying their children were dancing in their kitchens and living rooms after seeing the company and there’s nothing that makes me happier.”

He also reflected on the challenges he faced setting up the company.

“Starting a cultural organization in America is not easy, particularly in L.A. which is not necessarily conducive to building community. There’s no government or city funding, it’s just you, people who believe in the importance of coming together for a new experience, to enjoy art and look at each other through dance,” said Millepied, who founded LADP after retiring from the New York City Ballet.

“If it wasn’t for Nicolas believing in me, the constant support year after year, it has been key to the company’s creative capacity,” he said of Van Cleef president and chief executive officer Nicolas Bos, who has supported the organization from the start.

“For a decade, L.A. Dance Project has inspired us all with pioneering, high-quality work,” Bos said.

Actress Alia Shawkat, models Dree Hemingway and Sara Sampaio, artist Konstantin Kakanias and fashion consultant Victoria Brynner were in the crowd sipping Champagne and snapping photos of the spectacular performances.

Alicia Silverstone was one of several guests who came wearing Van Cleef jewels, marveling at the size of the security guard that came with her diamond lariat necklace.

“I’m dreaming,” said model Berite Labelle, also having a major fashion moment as she floated down the stairs to the outdoor dining room while wearing a pale blue tulle Monique Lhuiller gown.

Zadig & Voltaire artistic director Cecilia Bonstrom, fashion designer Clare Vivier and St. John CEO Andy Lew hosted groups for dinner under the twinkling lights. And the night didn’t end there. Many kept going, fueled by cotton candy and the tunes spun by Mathieu Schreyer, aka Mr. French.

“As a Southern California brand we’re thrilled to support L.A. Dance project,” said Lew, who was seated next to LADP’s Lent. “We just finished a shoot with one of their dancers, Nayomi Van Brunt, and believe that culture and creativity connect us all. We want St. John to be knitted through the community in our neighborhood.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Celine Is Getting a Big Jump on Fall 2023

Hedi Slimane is a tad late unveiling Celine’s spring 2023 collection, but he will be early — way early — with the one he’s designing for the following season. WWD has learned that Slimane and Celine are plotting a fashion show in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 8 to unveil the fall 2023 collection — more than two months before fashion weeks for that season kick off in New York, London, Milan and Paris.More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event Meanwhile, the spring 2023 collection will be showcased...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Hedi Heads West, Jacquemus Stays in Paris, Lanvin Taps Raquel Zimmermann

BACK TO THE WEST: Hedi Slimane is a tad late unveiling Celine’s spring 2023 collection, but he will be early — way early — with the one he’s designing for the following season. WWD has learned that Slimane and Celine are plotting a fashion show in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 8 to unveil the fall 2023 collection — more than two months before fashion weeks for that season kick off in New York, London, Milan and Paris.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021The 10 Top Searched Oscars Red Carpet Stars Meanwhile, the spring 2023 collection will be showcased...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Isamaya Ffrench to Host L.A. Pop-ups, Introduces New Cosmetics Collection, ‘Wild Star’

Isamaya Ffrench is coming to Los Angeles. The British makeup artist, making waves for her innovative creations, is hosting pop-ups around L.A. to preview her new collection, “Wild Star,” as part of her namesake cosmetic brand Isamaya.More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event Held from Friday to Sunday, the first day will be at Rcnstrct Studio on Melrose Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday are at the Silverlake Flea and Animal House in Venice Beach, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A First Look Inside The Highlight Room, Downtown’s New Cocktail Lounge

Tao Group Hospitality is bringing its Los Angeles, California, nightlife venue The Highlight Room to downtown New York. The cocktail lounge will open on the 16th floor of the new Moxy Lower East Side hotel, located on the Bowery, in early November. “Similar to its L.A. sister property, the rooftop of the Moxy Lower East Side hotel has sweeping skyline views and is the ‘highlight’ of a five-venue complex, so the brand just felt right to bring to this space,” says Tao Group Hospitality co-chief executive officer Noah Tepperberg.More from WWDDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Fashion Ave...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Todd Snyder to Open Three Stores This Month, Expand to West Coast

NEW YORK — Todd Snyder is going national. During a walk-through of his spring men’s collection, the designer revealed he is planning to open three stores this month — including his first outside of the New York City area — followed by another handful next spring.More from WWDFormer American Eagle Merchant Launches Men's Activewear Line FourlapsInside Fendi's Pop Up in SoHoSpring 2023 Trends: Texture Snyder operates six units: the original in Madison Park, as well as Rockefeller Center and TriBeCa (the Liquor Store) in Manhattan; Williamsburg in Brooklyn and East Hampton, New York, and Greenwich, Connecticut. On Friday, he will open his first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The Bicoastal Elites Turn Out for ‘How Long Gone’ Live

Chris Black may have opted to leave his newly acquired leather pants at home, but otherwise there wasn’t much about the green room in Bowery Ballroom to give away that this was not a rock concert but, in fact, a live podcast show.  The above won’t surprise any one of the thousands of listeners to “How Long Gone,” who have flocked to the podcast for the past two-plus years to listen to longtime friends Jason Stewart and Chris Black swap hot takes on pop culture, music, fashion and their bicoastal lifestyles with the fun and ease that only old friends can have.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Harry Styles Suits Up in Gucci for ‘My Policeman’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Harry Styles arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of “My Policeman” on Tuesday, wearing an astute, officer-ready look. To celebrate his new film, where Styles plays the leading role, the actor-singer wore a black mandarin collar jacket with matching tailored trousers, glossy black shoes and a black statement belt all from Gucci’s spring 2023 collection. He accessorized with a single statement ring.More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More Gucci’s spring 2023 collection, themed “Twinsburg,” featured 68 pairs of model...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Rain Showers in Downtown Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Rain showers were scattered throughout the Southland late Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday, Nov.2. Key News Network video shows rainfall in the area of the I-10 Freeway and Hoover Street over crossing shot after midnight. Rain is shown on video falling through...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Esprit Is Back in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES — It has been a decade since Esprit had a store in the U.S. The California casual clothing label, founded more than 50 years ago in San Francisco before later moving its corporate headquarters overseas, disappeared from the U.S. retail scene in 2012 when its 93 stores grew unprofitable and a bigger push was made to set up retail posts in Europe and Asia.More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event But Esprit is back in the U.S., recently doing a soft launch of a pop-up store...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Koreatown’s 3500 Wilshire Sells for $22.5 Million

3500 Wilshire, a two-story, approximately 20,800 SF structure that sits on a prime site at the corner of Wilshire Blvd and Normandie, recently sold for $22.5 million. The seller was KTown Metro Plaza LLC, an entity owned by Sean Hashem, principal of Greenbridge Investment Partners. The buyer was undisclosed. “This...
QSR magazine

Pokeworks to Open Ghost Kitchen in Orange County

Pokeworks is preparing to serve its fresh and healthy poke in a new ghost kitchen starting Nov. 14. Pokeworks will make its debut inside Anaheim Food Co. – an Orange County ghost kitchen that offers delivery and take out service only – at 1560 South Lewis St. Guests can order on Anaheim Food Co., Pokeworks website and app, or on DoorDash. This will mark the second ghost kitchen location for Pokeworks as the brand plans further development within the industry.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Food Beast

Langer's Offers MASSIVE One-Pound Pastrami Sandwich for Godzilla Day

November 3rd celebrates the 68th anniversary of Godzilla, the iconic movie monster that stomped its way into our hearts for generations. Los Angeles' legendary Langer's Delicatessen is offering up monstrous combo that would give even the movie kaiju the meat sweats. In celebration of Godzilla Day, Langer's has created a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition

A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
BURBANK, CA
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Brings Power Dressing to Ebony’s Power 100 Gala in Ashlyn Jumpsuit With ‘Black Panther’ Cast

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 29 wearing an elegant black-and-white ensemble. For the occasion, the actress wore a long-sleeve white jumpsuit from Ashlyn’s spring 2023 collection. It featured a crisscross fabric neckline and a black overlay bodice with a black bow at the center. The wide leg pants had a billowing, wide-leg effect.More from WWDEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o &...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theevreport.com

Pre-orders for Mullen FIVE Electric-SUV Crossover Exceed Expectations

BREA, Calif. – Mullen Automotive, Inc., an emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, announces today that the Mullen FIVE “Strikingly Different” EV Crossover Tour which began on Thursday (Nov. 27), in Pasadena, California, is off to a great start with first-day reservations exceeding expectations and overwhelmingly positive customer feedback. The overall magnitude of Mullen FIVE pre-orders, leading up to and during the Pasadena event has quadrupled in volume.
PASADENA, CA
kcrw.com

Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens

In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
LONG BEACH, CA
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy