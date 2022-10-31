ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch Green Day Side Project The Coverups Honor Jerry Lee Lewis

By Katrina Nattress
102.5 WDVE
102.5 WDVE
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yeJd_0itFRIv000
Photo: Getty Images North America

Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt spend most of their time writing hits with Green Day , but every once and a while they transform into The Coverups — a side project that only plays cover songs. Over the weekend, they played an intimate show at Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge that doubled as a Halloween party.

Decked out in costumes, Armstrong, Dirnt, and their side project bandmates ripped through a 36-song set of covers that included a tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis , who died last week , with "Great Balls of Fire." The epic set also featured covers of songs by Nirvana , David Bowie , The Rolling Stones , and lots of Misfits material because what's more fitting for Halloween?

Watch the "Great Balls of Fire" cover and check out the full setlist below.

The Coverups Halloween Setlist

‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ – Bauhaus cover

‘A Million Miles Away’ – The Plimsouls cover

‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ – Ramones cover

‘Ready Steady Go’ – Generation X cover

‘I Want You to Want Me’ – Cheap Trick cover

‘American Girl’ – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover

‘Rockaway Beach’ – Ramones cover

‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ – Tommy James and the Shondells cover

‘Message of Love’ – Pretenders cover

‘Just Like Heaven’ – The Cure cover

‘Colour Me Impressed’ – The Replacements cover

‘Seether’ – Veruca Salt cover

‘Don’t Change’ – INXS cover

‘Fox On The Run’ – The Sweet cover

‘Ziggy Stardust’ – David Bowie cover

‘Monster Mash’ – Bobby Pickett cover

‘Hybrid Moments’ – Misfits cover

‘Teenagers From Mars’ – Misfits cover

‘Where Eagles Dare’ – Misfits cover

‘I Fought the Law’ – The Crickets/The Clash cover

‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ – The Clash cover

‘Head Over Heels’ – The Go-Go’s cover

‘Dancing With Myself’ – Generation X cover

‘Neat Neat Neat’ – The Damned cover

‘Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’ – The Buzzcocks cover

‘Drain You’ – Nirvana cover

‘Born to Lose’ – The Heartbreakers cover

‘Suffragette City’ – David Bowie cover

‘Just Like Heaven’ – The Cure cover

‘All the Young Dudes’ – Mott The Hoople/David Bowie cover

‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ – The Rolling Stones cover

‘Surrender’ – Cheap Tricks cover

‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding’ – Brinsley Schwarz cover

‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ – KISS cover

‘Great Balls Of Fire’ – Jerry Lee Lewis cover

‘Where Eagles Dare’ – Misfits cover

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NME

Jerry Lee Lewis’ representative confirms he is alive after false reports of his death

A representative for ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ singer Jerry Lee Lewis has confirmed that he is alive and well after false reports of his death emerged. On Wednesday (October 26), TMZ published a story claiming that Lewis had died at his home in Memphis, following a period of illness. Earlier this month, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill with the flu to attend the ceremony, with Kris Kristofferson accepting the honour in Lewis’ place.
MEMPHIS, TN
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Jerry Lee Lewis through the years

Photos: Jerry Lee Lewis through the years Rock 'n' roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis celebrated his 87th birthday on Sept. 29, 2022. Here are some memorable photos of the entertainer through the years. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Outsider.com

Toby Keith Remembers Jerry Lee Lewis in Heartfelt Message

As the music world continues to mourn the loss of Jerry Lee Lewis, Toby Keith takes to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the rock legend. In the emotional post, Toby Keith wrote, “The killer Jerry Lee Lewis passed on today. What an honor it was to be his friend. His passing closes out an explosive era of American music. Last man standing baby!!!”
Page Six

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis not dead, rep confirms

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....
MEMPHIS, TN
Variety

15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments

Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Whiskey Riff

In Honor Of Jerry Lee Lewis’s Induction Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Watch His Performance Of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”

Jerry Lee Lewis… a timeless classic. Finally receiving his medallion and place in Country Music’s Hall of Fame, Jerry Lee was a staple in country music after transitioning from rock & roll in the late 1960s. He was a performer at heart, known for putting on a show with his rockabilly translation on hits like “Great Balls of Fire.” He was also a star-studded pianist, who spent his later years in the industry performing songs by greats like Hank Williams.
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley Was Asked To Play The Teen Angel In ‘Grease’

Elvis Presley could have had one of the most memorable roles of his career in the beloved Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta 1978 musical, Grease. Set in the 1950s — the era that actually marked the start of the King’s musical career — the film’s release took place a year after his death, the singer having previously expressed an interest in resurrecting his acting career.
102.5 WDVE

102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
697
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://dve.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy