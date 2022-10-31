ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Heart of Downtown train exhibit to open Thursday

By Staff Reports
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago

The Heart of Downtown Model Train Exhibit opens Thursday at the Museum of North Texas History in downtown Wichita Falls.

The large model railway display was put together by Ron Mauch, an Air Force retiree whose fascination with model trains began when he was eight or nine years old. Since that time Mauch has collected 16 O-gauge model trains that zip through a variety of tunnels, trestles and even towns.

The exhibit, parts of which Mauch acquired on Ebay, includes Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Union Pacific, a military train, cargo and Amtrak passenger trains.

“Ron Mauch spent so much time planning, designing, and installing this amazingly intricate model train and display. We hope visitors enjoy it as much as we are,” said Leanne Ray, Museum of North Texas History Curator.

The trains will be on display through January. The museum at 720 Indiana Ave. is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Train shows run at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. They are free to the public, but donations are accepted.

