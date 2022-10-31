ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD showing 'Screenagers' free

By Staff
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago

Wichita Falls ISD will offer showings of "Screenagers: Growing Up In The Digital Age" free to parents Thursday and Saturday at the Career Education Center at 500 E. Hatton Road, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

The event on Thursday will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Saturday event will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Drinks, popcorn, nachos and much more will be included.

Screenagers is an award-winning film that probes into the vulnerable corners of family life and depicts messy struggles over social media, video games and academics.

The film offers solutions on how we can help our kids navigate the digital world. The viewing of the film is being offered as part of the WFISD's Title 1 Showcase. A Title 1 presentation will be given prior to the movie.

Comments / 0

Related
texomashomepage.com

ARC of Wichita County – People First Talent Show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arch of Wichita County will host a talent show on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Stone Palace located at 1211 Indiana Ave in Wichita Falls. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at The Arc located at 3115 Buchanan. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit First Self Advocates. Tickets can also be purchased at the door of the event and concessions will be available for purchase.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Scholarship set up to honor Danny and Susie Nix

A scholarship fund has been created to honor Burkburnett’s Danny and Susie Nix. The scholarship will help Burkburnett students continue their education in college or at a trade school. The Nixs provided a combined 69 years of service to students in Burkburnett. Checks to be sent to the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation at 2405 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Veterans Day events in the Wichita Falls area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Annual celebrations and ceremonies are coming to Texoma for Veterans Day. Here’s a list of events happening in the Wichita Falls area:. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m., lineup is from 9-10:30 a.m. WHERE: Downtown Wichita Falls. WHAT: Annual parade that honors...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Local artist selected to paint Lift Station Mural

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls lift station to be transformed into local artist’s canvas. According to a press release, local artist, Aaron Soto, will soon transform a “unassuming building into a piece of art. Soto was brought in by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture and the City of Wichita Falls […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Cell Phone Tower in The Wichita Mountains? It is Possible

I am truly on the fence about this and I know this will piss A LOT of people off. As of right now, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is just looking for public input on a plan they're thinking about putting into place. They're proposing a permit to allow a 320-foot cell tower located within Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. According to KOCO, the tower would be located southeast of the intersection of State Highway 49 and State Highway 115. The area it would affect would be about 3.5 acres of the property.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge are searching for a pair of non-native animals spotted earlier this year. Over the summer, Refuge officials say four Barbary Sheep were seen moving through the area. They say the animals may have escaped from an exotic game ranch...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Operation Green Light to honor veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the very first time, the Wichita County Commissioners Court is participating in Operation Green light, a nationwide campaign to support veterans in the community. Veterans Day is less than two weeks away, but this campaign will last the whole week. This initiative will have...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

NO QUICK FIX: Fighting fentanyl use in East Texas kids

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The fentanyl crisis has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans in just the last year alone.  “[Fentanyl] is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times stronger than morphine,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, member of the Texas Medical Association and former president of the Texas Pain Society. It’s highly […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Is Oklahoma Meteorologist Lexie Walker Leaving KSWO 7News?

Changes in the on-air lineup at KSWO-TV have led to questions among Lawton residents. Oklahoma recently bid a fond farewell to meteorologist Noel Rehm. Since then, 7News viewers have not only been curious about who will be replacing him but also about another 7News meteorologist who is MIA. Lexie Walker did not cover the morning forecasts as usual, and viewers had questions. So they want to know if Lexie Walker is leaving KSWO 7News, too, or if she is taking over Noel Rehm’s timeslot. Fortunately, we know what happened to Lexie Walker straight from the source herself.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

New Lawton fire marshal selected

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Deputy Fire Marshal Heath Want has been recently promoted. He has a pretty important job which includes fire prevention and finding out the cause of a fire. Fire marshals aren’t the first on the scene of a fire, but their job is important as they...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has released new information regarding the status of Hirschi High School’s Oct. 7 football game against Graham High School. The game was officially suspended in the final seconds of the third quarter after an incident between players on the field. Hirschi was originally awarded the win, but that decision was later overturned due to Hirschi reportedly fielding an ineligible player. The game was then ruled as a double forfeiture.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

ELECTION: District Judge candidate profiles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News continues our pre-election coverage with profiles from District Judge candidates who returned our emails and/or phone calls. Due to time and personnel constraints we were unable to interview all of the candidates in person but sent everyone the same profile questions for them to answer.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Police: ‘He stole the kitchen sink, too’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls burglar with 25 arrests gets a new charge for allegedly stealing several items, including the kitchen sink. According to the arrest report, on Sept. 9, 2022, JMCP Property Investments called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a burglary at one of their rental properties on Avenue N. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy