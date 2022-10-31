ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Fires Football Coach Bryan Harsin After 21 Games

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brYY9_0itFQMLH00

Harsin’s short tenure with the Tigers was rocky from the start.

Bryan Harsin has been fired as Auburn ’s football coach, the school announced on Monday .

The program’s move comes as no surprise after Auburn suffered a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers were outscored 24-14 in the second half on the way to their fifth loss of the season.

Much speculation had arisen about Harsin’s future with the program during the offseason, and the heat was cranked up after a lackluster overtime win against Missouri on Sept. 24. His job security only became more precarious with a 21–17 loss to LSU—a game in which Auburn held a 17-point lead in the second quarter—followed by a 42–10 loss to Georgia and then a 48-34 defeat to Ole Miss last week.

Although Auburn earned the 17–14 victory against Missouri, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported that if Missouri would have defeated Auburn in Week 4, there was a “really good chance” the program would have fired Harsin the next day.

“It’s felt like a real inevitability that he will get let go at some point this year,” Feldman said .

Harsin survived another month, but the program’s loss to Arkansas apparently was the final straw. Harsin compiled a 9–12 record in a season and a half at Auburn.

His tenure as the Tigers coach was not an easy one. Auburn launched an investigation into the football program over the offseason after five assistant coaches and nearly two dozen players left the program, including defensive coordinator Derek Mason and offensive coordinator Austin Davis.

Harsin described the investigation as “uncomfortable” and “unfounded.” In addition to the investigation, Auburn also created a new school policy that forced coaches in the program to cooperate with university investigations.

Then, last month, former athletic director Allen Greene stepped down from his role. Auburn is expected to hire Mississippi State AD John Cohen, a move that, according to SI ’s Ross Dellenger , was finalized over the weekend and should be official this week.

With Saturday’s loss, Auburn (3–5) has four games remaining on the schedule, including at Mississippi State (5-3) on Saturday.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Auburn Tigers coverage, go to Auburn Daily .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job

Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

PODCAST: Recruiting horror stories from Bryan Harsin's tenure

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente recount Auburn's downfall in recruiting under Bryan Harsin and why the Tigers can't get much worse there under the next head coach. RUN TIME: 34 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links. Reminder...
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal

AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
AUBURN, AL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

107K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy