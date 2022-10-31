‘Interview With the Vampire’: How Well Do Jacob Anderson & Sam Reid Know the Anne Rice Universe? (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Jason Bateman and Jude Law to Develop Limited Series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix as Stars and EPs
Jason Bateman and Jude Law are developing limited series ‘Black Rabbit’ at Netflix. They will both star in the project and serve as executive producers. Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will write the one-hour series, for which plot details are not yet available. Attached to the series are Baylin and Susman’s Youngblood Pictures as well as Aggregate Films, Bateman’s production banner with Michael Costigan, and Riff Raff Entertainment, Law and Ben Jackson’s banner. The project brings Bateman back to Netflix after the conclusion of “Ozark” in April of this year. He starred as Marty Byrde in the crime drama series, which is...
Peacock Series ‘Based on a True Story’ Adds Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
The upcoming comedic thriller series “Based on a True Story” at Peacock has added three new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively. Tom Bateman (“Thirteen Lives,” “Behind Her Eyes”), Liana Liberato (“Scream 6,” “To the Bone”), and Priscilla Quintana (“Good Trouble”) have joined the show as series regulars. They will star alongside previously announced cast members Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. Per the official logline, the series “is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.” It was previously announced that...
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ From Bryan Fuller Ordered at Peacock
UPDATED: Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “Friday the 13th” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as an “expanded prequel.” The show will be written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original film in the franchise, will also executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24. A24 will also serve as the studio behind the series. “’Friday the 13th’ is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history...
Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer on “Schitt’s Creek” and founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited, LLC, died Monday of pancreatic cancer. He was 47 years old. Feigin’s death was confirmed by United Talent Agency, his own former employer and the current employer of his wife. Feigin...
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
Siegfried and Roy Apple Limited Series Set from Ron Howard, Brian Grazer
The true tiger kings just landed an Apple TV+ limited series. The legendary German-American tiger-handling duo Siegfried & Roy, comprised of Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, will be the subjects of an upcoming Apple TV+ biographical series. In the vein of “Pam & Tommy” and “Welcome to Chippendales,” the yet-untitled half-hour series will be told from various perspectives and document the story of Siegfried and Roy’s star-making act in Las Vegas. “Only Murders in the Building” co-creator John Hoffman is writing and executive producing the series, with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer of Imagine Television also serving as executive producers. The Apple...
Everything New on HBO Max in November
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
Julie Powell, Chef and Author Known for ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Dead at 49
Julie Powell, an author, known for cooking her way through every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” book, which led to a popular food blog, her Julie & Julia memoir being adapted into a movie starring Meryl Streep, and a new wave of fans for Mrs. Child, has died on October 26 in her upstate New York home at the age of 49. Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband, Eric Powell, who stated the cause was cardiac arrest.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
David Tennant’s Best ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes: ‘The Christmas Invasion,’ ‘Doomsday’ & More (VIDEO)
David Tennant is back on Doctor Who, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Sure, we have questions about the how. Going into “The Power of the Doctor,” we knew that Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor would be regenerating, but we thought we’d see Ncuti Gatwa, previously announced to be the Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant, along with Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble, was expected to appear in the 60th anniversary special. Instead, Whittaker’s Doctor regenerated into Tennant’s (“What?!”), he’s now the Fourteenth, and Gatwa is the Fifteenth.
Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
TVLine Items: His Dark Materials Trailer, Dangerous Liaisons Renewed and More
His Dark Materials‘ swan song has arrived in the form of a new trailer for the HBO drama’s third and final season, premiering Monday, Dec. 5 at 9/8c with two back-to-back episodes. The series finale is slated to air on Dec. 26. In the upcoming season — based on The Amber Spyglass, the final novel in Philip Pullman’s trilogy — “Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned,” per the official synopsis. “As her father’s great war against the Authority...
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series Sets Early 2023 Premiere Date
HBO‘s much anticipated The Last of Us series, adapted from the popular PlayStation title, now has an official premiere date of January 15, 2023. The official date announcement comes only a day after HBO Max users spotted a leak from the streaming service about the series, showcasing the release day. The first season of The Last of Us will consist of 9 episodes and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The first episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole).
The Penguin HBO Max Series Starring Colin Farrell Casts Cristin Milioti
Cristin Milioti is joining Colin Farrell in “The Batman” spinoff series centered on The Penguin at HBO Max, Variety has learned. Exact plot details for the series, which is currently titled “The Penguin,” are under wraps. It is believed to take place in the immediate aftermath of the events of “The Batman.” Farrell will reprise the role of the infamous Batman villain, whom he played in the film. Milioti will star as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone. John Turturro played Carmine in “The Batman,” with The Penguin serving as his right-hand man. Sofia was originally introduced...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - November 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
‘What Remains,’ Murder Mystery With Kellan Lutz, Cress Williams, Anne Heche, Sells to Gravitas Ventures (EXCLUSIVE)
“What Remains,” a murder mystery and thriller that stars Kellan Lutz and Cress Williams, has sold domestic distribution rights to Gravitas Ventures. There’s a bittersweet element to “What Remains.” The film also features Anne Heche in one of her final feature film roles. Heche died in August after crashing her car in Los Angeles. The pact for “What Remains” follows the film’s sold-out world premiere at the Austin Film Festival on Oct. 28. Gravitas came out on top in a competitive bidding situation Lutz is best-known for his work in the “Twilight” franchise. Williams starred in the CW series “Black Lightning.”...
‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut
Raise a glass! The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night. This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken. Created by Mike White,...
AFM: Mads Mikkelsen to Star in Bryan Fuller’s Family Horror ‘Dust Bunny,’ Sierra/Affinity Selling
Mads Mikkelsen is set to reunite with his Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller on the newly announced feature Dust Bunny. Entertainment One and Thunder Road will co-produce with Fuller, who will write, direct and produce alongside Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Sierra/Affinity is handling global sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the American Film Market. Principal production is set to begin in January 2023.More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S.AFM Flashback: 'Good Will...
HBO Max appears to confirm January 15th premiere for The Last of Us TV adaptation
--- HBO’s adaption of The Last of Us could premiere on Sunday, January 15th, according to text that’s appeared from HBO Max. Multiple users across Twitter are reporting seeing the date alongside a teaser trailer released for the show, and we’ve verified that the text is still appearing both in the HBO Max app and on its website.
