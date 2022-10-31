‘Interview With the Vampire’: How Well Do Jacob Anderson & Sam Reid Know the Anne Rice Universe? (VIDEO)

UPDATED: Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “Friday the 13th” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as an “expanded prequel.” The show will be written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original film in the franchise, will also executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24. A24 will also serve as the studio behind the series. “’Friday the 13th’ is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history...

2 DAYS AGO