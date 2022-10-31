Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Espcaped Inmate in Jackson County caught
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Chesney Jones, an escaped inmate from Jackson County Correctional Facility, has been caught. Jackson’s escape Monday lead schools in Marianna to go under lockdown with extra security coming in. Jackson was serving time for a number of drug possession and distribution charges. Around 9:15 p.m....
WCTV
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 1, 2022
Ishmeal Grant, 36, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended and two holds for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Price, 42, Marianna, Florida: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Troy Summers, 34, Greenwood,...
WCTV
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fugitives who were on the lam after escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 30-year-old John Mincey was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far...
fosterfollynews.net
James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022
On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 31, 2022
James Grimsley, 65, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended, fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerry Bodie, 46, Graceville, Florida: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mitchel Hodges, 44, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked by habitual traffic offender: Jackson...
wtvy.com
Prosecutors believe DNA was washed away in murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan took a shower and changed clothes, washing away evidence that he viciously murdered a 91-year-old Dothan woman. That’s the theory of prosecuting attorneys who are asking a Houston County jury to convict Duncan of capital murder in the beating of Mable Fowler.
PCPD asking for community help identifying a hit-and-run suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are still searching for a suspect a week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 231. On Tuesday police released a photo of the man they are looking for. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday night Panama City Police said 47-year-old Matthew Butler was pulling a […]
WCTV
West Pensacola shooting ties to Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After the Tallahassee mass shooting left one person dead and eight others hurt, police say the situation was gang-related with possible ties to Gadsden County. Quincy Police say they are aware of several gangs in the city as well in Chattahoochee, Gretna and other areas of...
wdhn.com
Henry County murder suspect’s case delayed until January
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The case of a Henry County murder suspect has been delayed until early next year. In early October, Ryan Tolbert, 22, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Danny Dale Cullin Jr. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, the...
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
Victims from shooting are in stable condition
TMH was alerted about the shooting and quickly shifted into protocol to make sure they were ready to act once victims came through the doors.
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for November 1, 2022
James Grimsley: Knowingly driving while license suspended, fugitive from justice: Sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days’ time served and a $400 fine. Jerry Bodie: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon- $50,000 bond, previous bond revoked. Mitchel Hodges: Driving while license suspended or revoked by habitual traffic...
BCSO: Man confessed to Panama City Beach murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records. Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body […]
wdhn.com
Video evidence of suspect played in the murder trial of elderly Dothan woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The state showed the jury the video that showed Joe Duncan walking up to the home of Mable Fowler who he previously did yard work, but it does not show him going into the home, but instead, it shows Duncan returning on camera 17 minutes later.
wtvy.com
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A stabbing at a Halloween party over the weekend is under investigation in Geneva county. One person suffered critical injuries after being stabbed in the abdomen with a large knife. The victim was rushed to Slocomb by first responders who then transported him to a...
WJHG-TV
Scam Alert in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, at least that’s how most people see it. While the holidays may bring out the generosity in some, it brings out greed in others. “Unfortunately some people use the holidays to take advantage of innocent people. It...
waltonso.org
STEERING IN A NEW DIRECTION; WALTON COUNTY JAIL HEAVY EQUIPMENT GRADUATE LANDS JOB DAY HE’S RELEASED
The day he was released from the Walton County Jail a free man, Christopher Carroll walked onto a job site in DeFuniak Springs carrying nothing but a certificate. The next day, he reported for his first shift. “I could have started work that day,” said Carroll. “But I needed steel-toe...
WJHG-TV
Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse. The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.
