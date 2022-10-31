Read full article on original website
Related
Food52
Parmesan Mashed Potatoes With Crispy Garlic & Herb Oil
If there was ever a time to get up off your couch and make mashed potatoes, it is now. Behold: the dreamiest mashed potatoes, perfect for holiday entertaining and beyond. Pools of brown butter and crispy herbs swirled into creamy, dreamy mashed potatoes. Folding whisked eggs into the steaming spuds gives them richness and body, while the crispy herbs and garlic add crunchy, craveable texture. Tired of counting sheep? Try tallying these tasty tubers as your ticket into dreamland.
Food52
Roasted Parmesan Cauliflower
Perhaps the most fun a cook can have in the kitchen is taking something very simple and straightforward and making it a little bit more special. When you cook every day (especially when you do it for a living), you jump at any opportunity to switch up the mundane. Nothing is more effortless or uncomplicated than throwing a pan of vegetables into the oven to roast. It is the easiest side dish out there. But I will be honest—roasting does not even crack my top five on the list of how I like to prepare my vegetables. However, with a few minor upgrades (including an infused oil and a generous helping of cheese), this plate of humble roasted cauliflower goes from basic to mind-blowing.
Food52
Ukrainian Buckwheat Soup With Pork Ribs & Mushrooms
Buckwheat is an important staple of Ukrainian cooking and baking. Despite its name, buckwheat is not a wheat at all. Harvard Health Publishing writes that “it's not even a grain but rather a seed that's harvested from a flowering plant related to rhubarb.” Yet another delightful surprise is that buckwheat is gluten-free and can be enjoyed by those with gluten intolerance.
Food52
Best Sugar Cream Pie
Unless you’re from the Midwest, you may not have heard of sugar cream pie. Also known as Hoosier or desperation pie, this sweet treat holds the unofficial title of Indiana’s state pie. It’s said that the shaker communities developed this recipe in the early 1800s when they didn’t have fresh fruit but had plenty of dairy to use up.
Food52
Brown Butter Cookie Cake With Salted Maple Buttercream From Nea Arentzen
There have been many arguments over the years over who makes the best chocolate chip cookie, what the true science behind the infamous treat is, and why it seems to be on everyone's favorites list. I don’t have all the answers, but I can tell you one reason why you’ve never met anyone who doesn’t love (and yes, I mean love) a chocolate chip cookie is because of its versatility. It can be flat and chewy. It can be fluffy, tall, and cloud-like. Underbaked. Overbaked. Dense. Oat-accompanied. But ultimately, each of these varieties allowed us to go a step further and create a chocolate chip cookie cake. This one in particular is made with brown butter and maple syrup.
Comments / 0