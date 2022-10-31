Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
The New York Giants may not be willing to part ways with the draft assets needed to acquire Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before Tuesday's trade deadline. "Everyone naturally points to receiver," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said about Big Blue's needs coming off Sunday's 27-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Giants to 6-2 on the season heading into their bye week. "It's certainly a need, but the Giants are just as likely to add to their defensive line considering their struggles stopping the run this season. They lacked depth and lost veteran Nick Williams (biceps) on Sunday.
And down the stretch they come. The NFL trade deadline passes Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams with mere hours to wheel and deal as general managers look to load up for the stretch run. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are the latest rumors:. Giants...
The NFL’s trade deadline was anything but quiet. Ten teams made 10 deals on Tuesday, the most ever for any trade deadline day. The Bills did some tweaking in their effort to put their roster over the top, the Dolphins bolstered their defense with star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, and even the Bears got some much-needed help for Justin Fields in the form of wideout Chase Claypool.
The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV. The team will likely seek to re-sign him to the practice squad. On Saturday, San Francisco promoted Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. He was active on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, playing 21 snaps on offense and seven on special teams.
The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
With the NFL trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, here is how we view the Jaguars and where they stand.
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL trade deadline day proved to be exciting, and we had several moves that mattered for Fantasy managers. T.J. Hockenson, Chase Claypool, Nyheim Hines, Jeff Wilson and Chase Edmonds all changed teams, and these transactions should make for some interesting moves on the waiver wire. I'm excited about Hines in...
There was a flurry of activity on the last day before the NFL’s trade deadline, and the Chicago Bears managed to benefit from it. Days after trading away standout pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bears were able to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick in next year’s draft.
Several top-tier wideouts were dealt before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. We're talking Chase Claypool, Calvin Ridley and Kadarius Toney. Jets receivers Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims stayed put. Both wideouts had previously requested trades from New York at different times over the last few months, both due to building displeasure...
After being in the middle of two crucial turnovers created on special teams in a 27-13 win over the Giants, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8. With Seattle knotted up with New York at seven points apiece midway...
Derek Carr is in his ninth season with the Las Vegas Raiders, which means he has played under six different head coaches and recorded just two winning NFL campaigns. He is the only guy in the locker room who has persisted long enough to have clinched playoff berths (plural) with the franchise; his career spans both the Oakland iteration of the Raiders and its new Las Vegas residency. Since being drafted in 2014, Carr has established a remarkably stable institutional (and pocket!) presence against the backdrop of a franchise broadly defined, in the modern era anyway, by constant change and frequent chaos.
We’re now eight weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
Week 9 record: 6-9 Season record: 66-55-2 Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans (+14) The Eagles are +14 on turnovers this season. That’s more than double any other team. On one hand, Jalen Hurts deserves a ton of credit for this. He has played 467 offensive snaps and has turned it over twice (and one of those was a fluky interception that bounced off a teammate’s hands). On the other hand, it’s fair to wonder if the Eagles defense will look as good against better opponents when it’s not producing takeaways.
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
The New York Giants are 6-2. Many believed they wouldn’t even reach that number of wins by the bye week, let alone the entire season. The work isn’t done yet, but this coaching staff has these players performing at very high levels, and they’re winning games because of solid execution.
The Kansas City Chiefs could be buyers ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline. But, a splashy move will not sabotage their 2023 plans. The NFL trade deadline is approaching on Tuesday afternoon, and the Kansas City Chiefs stand to be buyers. Well, they already have, at least. Things have...
Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 8. Jason starts by digging into the Bengals and what went wrong on Monday Night Football (1:18). Then, they discuss Austin’s team of the week, the 49ers, and why he has them so high in his rankings (11:56). Later, they discuss the fall of the Rams (0:00), before talking about Chase Claypool getting traded to the Bears (17:22). Finally, Steven Ruiz joins the show to answer for Trevor Lawrence and talk about Joe Burrow (41:12).
