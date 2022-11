Tuesday’s ballot offers some intrigue for North Dakotans in the reliably red state — from late congressional entries by independent candidates to term limits and marijuana legalization. North Dakotans will decide whether to endorse changing the state constitution to limit the terms of the governor and state legislators. The citizen-led initiative would add a new article to the state constitution that limits lawmakers to eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor could not be elected more than twice. Another citizen-led initiative also will put the question of marijuana legalization before voters, who rejected the idea four years ago. The initiative would allow people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could register up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries.

