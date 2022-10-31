ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amari Cooper Shines Bright On Monday Night Football

Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper showed out Monday night for the Cleveland Browns in a must win game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper finished the game with five catches for 131 yards and one touchdown as the Browns blew out the Bengals 32-13 who were missing star receiver Ja'marr Chase with a hip injury and is expected to miss four to six weeks.
