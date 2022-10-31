Through the Philadelphia Eagles' first seven games, Dallas Goedert has the third-most receiving yards among all tight ends. The fifth-year pass-catcher had another strong showing in Week 8 during Philly's win against Pittsburgh with six receptions for 64 yards. Although he remains in the conversation with other high-level Fantasy tight ends, what is his potential to break out for NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football against Houston? Should you prioritize him in the NFL DFS player pool, or splurge on players like A.J. Brown, Miles Sanders, and Jalen Hurts with your NFL DFS strategy? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Texans on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO