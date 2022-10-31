ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Suzanne 'Sue' Edith Labrecque

Suzanne "Sue" Edith Labrecque, 85, Of Bristol, widow of Jean Louis Labrecque, passed away peacefully at home with family on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Born in Courcelles, Quebec, Canada on May 8, 1937, she was the oldest daughter of eight children, to the late Damien Gosselin and Rose-Helene (Labrecque) Gosselin of Courcelles, Quebec, CA.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Werner G. Bayer Sr.

Werner G. Bayer, Sr., 86, of Bristol passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Werner was born on Oct. 22, 1936 in Germany, the son of the late Valentine and Elizabeth (Krug) Bayer. Mr. Bayer served with the CT Army National Guard from 1957 until 1963, and worked for First National Supermarket.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Steven E. Nesbitt, 68, 58 Pierce St., Plainville, operate/parks unregistered mv. Jose Manuel Torres, 33, 369 Park St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault. Oct. 21. No Arrests. Oct. 22. No Arrests. Oct. 23. Diego M. Jimenez, 36, 403 King St., Bristol, home invasion, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Janet (Lucier) Kohl Bugryn

Janet (Lucier) Kohl Bugryn, 97, of Bristol, widow of Frederick Kohl and Daniel Bugryn, died on Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) at The Pines at Bristol. Janet was born in Bristol on July 3, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Louise (LeBeau) Lucier. She was a lifelong Bristol resident who attended local schools, and a parishioner of St Matthew Church, Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at George Sobestanovich

No one doesn’t like George Sobestanovich. A Bristol high graduate from the late 1950’s, he has a lot of friends and knows a lot of this town. Here’s a photo of this fellow, someone I’ve always enjoyed when he stopped by the Press office to see me or purchase a copy of the newspaper.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Meriden man formally charged with murdering Waterbury man in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man has formally been charged with killing a Waterbury resident in Southington. Southington police on Wednesday said they charged Victor Perez, 43, while he was appearing in New Britain Superior Court on an unrelated charge. He is being held on $10 million bond pending his arraignment on the murder charge.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Robert 'Bob' Allen Heister

Robert “Bob” Allen Heister passed away unexpectedly at home the evening of Oct. 26, 2022. He was born Jan. 25, 1951 in Elgin, IL to Alfred and Mildred Heister. He graduated from Elgin High School and was educated at Northern Illinois University. A Midwesterner at heart, Bob spent...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Thomas Donovan Jr., 42, of 39 Hellstrom Road, New Haven, was charged Oct. 18 with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. Iris N. Diaz, 51, of 38 Kimball Dr., New Britain, was charged Oct. 23 with sixth degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon and second degree failure to appear.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Elderly man from Southington missing

SOUTHINGTON – An elderly man from Southington has gone missing. Francis Triano, 76, went missing sometime Wednesday morning – when state police issued a Silver Alert for him. Anyone who has information on Triano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Southington police ar 860-621-0101. The 76-year-old has...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man linked to Davis Drive shooting gets four years in prison

BRISTOL - A Bristol man was sentenced to four years in prison this week in federal court after being arrested on gun and drug charges in 2020 – when authorities said he was linked to a shooting on Davis Drive. Neville Walters, 34, of Prospect Street, faced sentencing on...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police

PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville Fish & Game Club is bringing back its annual Turkey Shoot

PLYMOUTH – The Terryville Fish & Game Club is bringing back its annual Turkey Shoot Nov. 13. The Turkey Shoot will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the clubhouse on Middle Pond at 21 Grove St. The event is open for the public. Those who come out to the Turkey Shoot are encouraged to visit the club range. Guns will be provided.
TERRYVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Southington advances to CCC Semifinals with 3-1 win over Platt

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Blue Knights volleyball team came one step closer to being crowned CCC Champions with their win over the Platt Panthers on Tuesday night. Southington came out of the gate slow but ultimately took care of business in four sets to advance to the conference semifinals.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy