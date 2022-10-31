Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Ethiopia Peace Deal Hailed as First Step to End Africa's Deadliest Conflict
ADDIS ABABA/WASHINGTON — World leaders are reacting with cautious optimism after the announcement of a peace deal and a cease-fire between warring parties in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. It “represents an important step towards peace,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. “We applaud the parties in their...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Government, Tigrayan Forces Agree to End Fighting
NAIROBI — November 4 marks two years since war broke out in Ethiopia’s Tigray region between Tigrayan forces and the federal government and its regional allies, including neighboring Eritrea. Analysts say the war has left hundreds of thousands of people dead, millions displaced, and a trail of atrocities...
Voice of America
Ramaphosa Says Number of Women Murdered in South Africa Up 50%
Johannesburg — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at a summit on gender-based violence in the country, said murders of women jumped by 50% this year and called for action to stop the trend. Experts say his government’s efforts are falling short. “It is a story of a nation...
Voice of America
Climate-Related Disease Outbreaks Surge in Greater Horn of Africa
Geneva — The United Nations reports that up to 222 million people globally are facing acute hunger — and that 47 million of them in the Greater Horn of Africa. Most parts of the region are battling the worst drought in 40 years. After four consecutive years of drought and a fifth season of failed rains looming, health experts fear great loss of life.
Voice of America
Cameroon's President Celebrates 40 Years in Power; Opposition Seeking Electoral Reforms
Yaoundé, Cameroon — Cameroon's government and its supporters are holding events this week ahead of celebrations Sunday marking President Paul Biya's 40 years in power. Meanwhile, opposition parties are holding rallies calling for the 89-year-old Biya, the world's oldest head of state, to change what they say are unfair election laws.
Voice of America
Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Blames Government for Assassination Plot
Islamabad, pakistan — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday in his first public address after surviving an apparent assassination attempt that he was hit by four bullets in his right leg and sustained a fracture. The 70-year-old populist leader spoke from a hospital in Lahore, the capital...
Voice of America
Report: Tanzania's Elephant Population Recovering
Dar es salaam, tanzania — Tanzania's Ministry of Tourism released a census this week showing the country's elephant population has stabilized. Tanzania's elephants were among the hardest hit by poaching in Africa, with numbers dropping 60 percent between 2009 and 2014. But authorities say joint efforts with conservation groups and local communities have drastically reduced poaching and helped to attract tourist dollars.
Voice of America
In Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region, Young Volunteers Fight on Front Lines
Nineteen-year-old-year-old Mykyta wants to be a doctor, but not right now. Instead, he, like other young men and women in Ukraine, has volunteered to join the fight against invading Russian troops. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage and video editing by Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Thousands pack Bahrain national stadium for pope’s main Mass
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Thousands of Christians from around the Gulf packed Bahrain’s sports stadium on Saturday for Pope Francis’ big Mass, as he shifted the attention of his four-day visit to ministering to the Catholic community in the overwhelmingly Muslim region. Pilgrims wearing identical white caps...
Voice of America
Former Pakistan PM Khan Survives 'Assassination Attempt'
Islamabad — Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan, was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt Thursday while he was leading his ongoing anti-government march on Islamabad. The 70-year-old populist leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was hit by at least one bullet in his right...
Voice of America
Syrian Families Call for Action Ahead of UN Climate Conference
As climate change-related disasters escalate around the world, international efforts to slow deaths, prepare for crises and help poor nations recover from droughts, floods and fires have never been more urgent. On November 6th, the United Nation’s 27th annual climate conference, known as COP27, begins amid calls for action. VOA’s Heather Murdock has more from Istanbul. Videographers: Mouneb Taim, Moawia Atrash, Yan Boechat, Hamada Elrasam, Khalil Ahmed.
Voice of America
Kenyan Children’s Education Disrupted as Drought Forces Dropouts
Kenyan authorities say a record drought that wiped out millions of livestock and has millions of people in need of food aid is forcing tens of thousands of children in herder communities to drop out of school. Kenya declared a national disaster from the drought of September last year, but it could also be looking at an education disaster. Ahmed Hussein reports from Wajir County, Kenya.
Voice of America
After Fleeing Taliban, Afghan Journalists Find Visa, Money Woes
Washington — Afghan journalists who fled across the border to Pakistan to escape Taliban rule say they still face an uncertain future. Living in Pakistan often on temporary or family visas, many are unable to find work and are concerned about their legal status when their permits expire. "We...
Voice of America
Experts See US Firm Response to Expected North Korean Nuke Test
Geopolitical rivalry between Washington and Beijing, coupled with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are decreasing opportunities for diplomacy and increasing the likelihood of the U.S. taking firmer actions against North Korea than it has in the past if Pyongyang undertakes an expected seventh nuclear test, experts said. "There is no question...
Voice of America
Aid Groups Ready to Deliver Aid to Tigray After Cease-fire
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Aid groups say they are ready to deliver much-needed food and medicine to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region after the warring sides agreed to a cease-fire Wednesday. The deal between the Tigray rebels and Ethiopia's government commits federal officials to ensuring "unhindered humanitarian access" to Tigray,...
Voice of America
Fires on Kilimanjaro 'Largely Contained,' Tanzania PM Says
Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told lawmakers Friday fires burning on Mount Kilimanjaro the past two weeks have been largely contained after hundreds of military personnel were deployed this week to fight the blazes. Speaking to Tanzania's parliament, Majaliwa said the fire destroyed some 33 square kilometers of the Kilimanjaro...
Voice of America
Myanmar's Irrawaddy Vows to Keep Reporting Despite Junta Ban
Bangkok — Journalists atThe Irrawaddy have vowed to keep reporting despite Myanmar’s junta last week announcing a ban on the media outlet. The military council said via state media on October 29 that The Irrawaddy is to be banned and its license revoked for damaging “state security, rule of law and public tranquility” through its coverage.
Voice of America
Nigeria's Currency at Record Lows as Citizens React to Government's Redesign Plan
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's currency, the naira, has dropped to a record low against the U.S. dollar as Nigerians scramble to buy U.S. currency ahead of a redesign of naira notes. Nigerian authorities say replacing the notes will reduce inflation, combat counterfeiting and bring more money into circulation. But security and economic experts warn the move could damage Nigeria's economy.
Voice of America
US Looks to Boost Regional Sway at US-ASEAN Summit
Phnom penh, cambodia — U.S. President Joe Biden is hoping to use the U.S.-ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh next week to continue making his case for strengthened economic ties and diplomatic neutrality in a region that has become a geopolitical battleground between America and China. Biden’s bid to cement...
Voice of America
Historic Senegal Fishmeal Factory Lawsuit Dismissed
A court in Senegal has dismissed a lawsuit by a fishermen’s collective against a fishmeal factory they had accused of polluting their village and destroying their livelihoods. Dozens of people filtered into the Thies courthouse Thursday to hear the judge’s decision. The lawsuit, filed by the Taxawu Cayar...
