Our family rarely has professional photos done. There is a reason for that and I'll explain it below. But, I did pony up some cash for a professional photographer a few years ago to take pictures of my kids. Honestly, they are some of my favorite photos but I just learned that we broke the law at one of the locations where the photos were taken at in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, my kids (and I) broke the law!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO