Winona, MN

winonaradio.com

Festive Trunk or Treat at Winona Middle School

(KWNO)-The Halloween festivities started early at Winona Middle School on Friday. The middle school hosted an exciting Trunk or Treat event for local area schoolchildren. The event had more than 30 car trunks decorated by area residents who patiently waited to hand out candy. The fun included eager children of...
WEAU-TV 13

House brings Halloween spirit to Pigeon Falls community

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No matter where they live, members of one family always get into the Halloween spirit by creating a spooktacular display. That love for the season brings people from all around the Trempealeau County area to check it out. At this home on Main Street in Pigeon...
PIGEON FALLS, WI
winonaradio.com

IdaMae Inez Bacon

(KWNO)-IdaMae Inez Bacon, 84, of Winona, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. IdaMae was born May 4, 1938, in Friendship, WI, to Raymond and LelahMae (Runnels) Williams. She graduated from Adams Friendship High School. On September 28, 1956, she married Edgar Kent Bacon. Throughout the years, they lived in Friendship, Green Bay, and Milwaukee before moving to the Rushford and Winona area in 1978. IdaMae worked various jobs throughout the years, including at Lake Center Industries, Riverside Electronics, and Semcac Senior Dining, where she really found her niche in service to others. She was currently a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winona.
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Riverside Park to open new Veterans’ memorial

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A new memorial is coming to La Crosse. The La Crosse City Vision Foundation has started selling granite bricks for a new Veterans’ memorial in Riverside Park. Local businesses can get in on the fun and purchase a brick to be featured at the memorial. The memorial will open this spring. Businesses can buy granite brick...
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Kirstin Schultz announced as Winona’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — A Winona elementary school kicked off Halloween celebrations with a special surprise. The Winona Education Association announced their teacher of the year Monday morning. The recipient had no idea that the assembly was for her. Kirstin Schultz teaches third grade at Jefferson Elementary School. She...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The final hours: Houska Park shuts down

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park. La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless. “You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities,...
LA CROSSE, WI
106.9 KROC

Popular Singing Doctor in Rochester Is Back With New Song

Way back in 2017, we started hearing a voice in Southeast Minnesota that was not just amazing...it was phenomenal. The person behind the voice soon became known as the popular Dr. Elvis who was working at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Five years later, he's singing for all of us again!
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Dr. Scott Jensen’s Statewide Fly-Around Tour Lands in Winona

(KWNO)-Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) will be meeting with local voters at the Winona Municipal Airport today, Tuesday, November 1st at 9:00 AM. As part of his Heal Minnesota state fly-around tour, the gubernatorial candidate will meet with local Winona voters interested in hearing more about his stance on trending issues affecting the state.
WINONA, MN
KFIL Radio

We Now Know What Location In Minnesota Is Illegal for Photos

Our family rarely has professional photos done. There is a reason for that and I'll explain it below. But, I did pony up some cash for a professional photographer a few years ago to take pictures of my kids. Honestly, they are some of my favorite photos but I just learned that we broke the law at one of the locations where the photos were taken at in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, my kids (and I) broke the law!
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen

(KWNO)-Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen, age 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 10, 1943, to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen. As a young adult, Mike was a...
WINONA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
KIMT

No injuries reported from Rochester hotel fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in a Rochester hotel. The Fire Department was called to the Broadway Plaza Hotel around 5:30 pm for a report of smoke in the lobby. Firefighters investigated and say they found flames and smoke coming from a skyway wall on the second floor.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hiker rescued after falling from Red Wing walking trail

RED WING, Minn. -- Emergency responders rescued a hiker Tuesday who fell down an embankment on a walking trail in Red Wing.The Red Wings Fire Department says it was dispatched to He Mni Can-Barn Bluff at 2:04 p.m. for a hiker who fell.Responders located the hiker and extricated him back up the bluff to a safe location.The hiker was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems and is said to be in good condition.
RED WING, MN
winonaradio.com

Duane E. Sobieck

(KWNO)-Duane E. Sobieck, 87, of Independence, passed away on Tuesday, October 25th at the Gunderson Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall, Wisconsin. Duane was born on July 27, 1935, to Paul and Euphorsine (Giemza) Sobieck. Duane raised hogs and steers on his farm in rural Independence. Duane also partnered with his brother Bob in the logging industry. After moving off the farm, Duane worked at SS Wood Products in Independence. When Duane wasn’t at work, he enjoyed being in his shop working on antique tractors (especially his John Deere A) and anything with an engine. Duane also enjoyed fishing and hunting throughout his life.
INDEPENDENCE, WI

