winonaradio.com
Festive Trunk or Treat at Winona Middle School
(KWNO)-The Halloween festivities started early at Winona Middle School on Friday. The middle school hosted an exciting Trunk or Treat event for local area schoolchildren. The event had more than 30 car trunks decorated by area residents who patiently waited to hand out candy. The fun included eager children of...
KAAL-TV
Rochester family goes above and beyond with Halloween decorations, helps local food bank
(ABC 6 News) – It’s been nearly a decade since the Boyer family started to put up their path of inflatables. Today, there are more than 140 inflatables (and counting,) along with 25 animatronics. Homeowner Mike Boyer guesses it takes about 120 – 130 hours to put everything...
WEAU-TV 13
House brings Halloween spirit to Pigeon Falls community
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No matter where they live, members of one family always get into the Halloween spirit by creating a spooktacular display. That love for the season brings people from all around the Trempealeau County area to check it out. At this home on Main Street in Pigeon...
First Christmas Market of the Season is Next Week in Rochester
It's the beginning of November, Halloween just wrapped up and people are already in the holiday mood! I'm a big fan of the holidays but this is too early for me. But believe it or not, coming up next week is the first Christmas market of the season in Rochester, MN.
West Salem family builds haunted house in front yard for Halloween crowds
WEST SALEM. Wis. (WKBT) – On the spookiest night of the year, one West Salem couple made sure to bring the screams. The Pettis family built a haunted house in their yard. This all started about 5 years ago when their son wanted to do a high school senior exit project. He wanted to do something Halloween-related for the community....
winonaradio.com
IdaMae Inez Bacon
(KWNO)-IdaMae Inez Bacon, 84, of Winona, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. IdaMae was born May 4, 1938, in Friendship, WI, to Raymond and LelahMae (Runnels) Williams. She graduated from Adams Friendship High School. On September 28, 1956, she married Edgar Kent Bacon. Throughout the years, they lived in Friendship, Green Bay, and Milwaukee before moving to the Rushford and Winona area in 1978. IdaMae worked various jobs throughout the years, including at Lake Center Industries, Riverside Electronics, and Semcac Senior Dining, where she really found her niche in service to others. She was currently a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winona.
Riverside Park to open new Veterans’ memorial
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A new memorial is coming to La Crosse. The La Crosse City Vision Foundation has started selling granite bricks for a new Veterans’ memorial in Riverside Park. Local businesses can get in on the fun and purchase a brick to be featured at the memorial. The memorial will open this spring. Businesses can buy granite brick...
news8000.com
Kirstin Schultz announced as Winona’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — A Winona elementary school kicked off Halloween celebrations with a special surprise. The Winona Education Association announced their teacher of the year Monday morning. The recipient had no idea that the assembly was for her. Kirstin Schultz teaches third grade at Jefferson Elementary School. She...
The final hours: Houska Park shuts down
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park. La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless. “You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities,...
Popular Singing Doctor in Rochester Is Back With New Song
Way back in 2017, we started hearing a voice in Southeast Minnesota that was not just amazing...it was phenomenal. The person behind the voice soon became known as the popular Dr. Elvis who was working at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Five years later, he's singing for all of us again!
winonaradio.com
Dr. Scott Jensen’s Statewide Fly-Around Tour Lands in Winona
(KWNO)-Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) will be meeting with local voters at the Winona Municipal Airport today, Tuesday, November 1st at 9:00 AM. As part of his Heal Minnesota state fly-around tour, the gubernatorial candidate will meet with local Winona voters interested in hearing more about his stance on trending issues affecting the state.
We Now Know What Location In Minnesota Is Illegal for Photos
Our family rarely has professional photos done. There is a reason for that and I'll explain it below. But, I did pony up some cash for a professional photographer a few years ago to take pictures of my kids. Honestly, they are some of my favorite photos but I just learned that we broke the law at one of the locations where the photos were taken at in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, my kids (and I) broke the law!
winonaradio.com
Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen
(KWNO)-Lun “Mike” Van Nguyen, age 79, of Winona, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Mike was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 10, 1943, to parents Lu Thi Tron and Thu Nguyen. As a young adult, Mike was a...
La Crosse Police arrest man connected to incident near Northside Elementary
According to a release from the La Crosse Police Department, staff at Northside notified them after seeing a man drive a gold-colored vehicle drive by the school multiple times. Staff claimed that the driver was wearing a mask and holding what appeared to be a gun in the air. Children were out for recess at the time of the incident, staff said.
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
winonaradio.com
“In the Know” With Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska)
(KWNO)-Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) joined “In the Know” today during an important stop in Winona for his Heal Minnesota state fly-around tour. His interview covers a few highlights of the pressing issues on the minds of Winonans. Listen below.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
KIMT
No injuries reported from Rochester hotel fire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon in a Rochester hotel. The Fire Department was called to the Broadway Plaza Hotel around 5:30 pm for a report of smoke in the lobby. Firefighters investigated and say they found flames and smoke coming from a skyway wall on the second floor.
Hiker rescued after falling from Red Wing walking trail
RED WING, Minn. -- Emergency responders rescued a hiker Tuesday who fell down an embankment on a walking trail in Red Wing.The Red Wings Fire Department says it was dispatched to He Mni Can-Barn Bluff at 2:04 p.m. for a hiker who fell.Responders located the hiker and extricated him back up the bluff to a safe location.The hiker was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems and is said to be in good condition.
winonaradio.com
Duane E. Sobieck
(KWNO)-Duane E. Sobieck, 87, of Independence, passed away on Tuesday, October 25th at the Gunderson Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall, Wisconsin. Duane was born on July 27, 1935, to Paul and Euphorsine (Giemza) Sobieck. Duane raised hogs and steers on his farm in rural Independence. Duane also partnered with his brother Bob in the logging industry. After moving off the farm, Duane worked at SS Wood Products in Independence. When Duane wasn’t at work, he enjoyed being in his shop working on antique tractors (especially his John Deere A) and anything with an engine. Duane also enjoyed fishing and hunting throughout his life.
