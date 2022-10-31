Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Sue (Careb) LeClair
Sue (Careb) LeClair, 80, of Burlington, widow of Gerald ‘Jerry’ LeClair passed away peacefully on Monday (Oct. 31, 2022) in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born in Bristol on Feb. 27, 1942 to the late Sampson and Jennie (Solomon) Careb. Sue...
Bristol Press
Suzanne 'Sue' Edith Labrecque
Suzanne "Sue" Edith Labrecque, 85, Of Bristol, widow of Jean Louis Labrecque, passed away peacefully at home with family on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Born in Courcelles, Quebec, Canada on May 8, 1937, she was the oldest daughter of eight children, to the late Damien Gosselin and Rose-Helene (Labrecque) Gosselin of Courcelles, Quebec, CA.
Bristol Press
Joseph Paul Wilson
Joseph Paul Wilson peacefully lost his battle with prostate cancer at The Pines in Bristol during the afternoon of Oct. 30th, 2022, one day short of his birthday Oct. 31st, 1946 in Bristol. He was born to Robert F. Wilson and Bernadette “Trudon” Wilson. He graduated from Saint Anthony High School and got his higher education from Providence College in Rhode Island, in addition to taking some classes at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at George Sobestanovich
No one doesn’t like George Sobestanovich. A Bristol high graduate from the late 1950’s, he has a lot of friends and knows a lot of this town. Here’s a photo of this fellow, someone I’ve always enjoyed when he stopped by the Press office to see me or purchase a copy of the newspaper.
Bristol Press
Werner G. Bayer Sr.
Werner G. Bayer, Sr., 86, of Bristol passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Werner was born on Oct. 22, 1936 in Germany, the son of the late Valentine and Elizabeth (Krug) Bayer. Mr. Bayer served with the CT Army National Guard from 1957 until 1963, and worked for First National Supermarket.
Bristol Press
Beatles tribute band playing Trinity-on-Main to benefit Bristol Police Department
NEW BRITAIN – The Ticket to Ride Beatles Tribute band returns to Trinity-on-Main this Saturday for a good cause. The proceeds collected from the concert will benefit the Bristol Police Department. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. There is free parking across the street in the garage on Chestnut...
Bristol Press
Elderly man from Southington missing
SOUTHINGTON – An elderly man from Southington has gone missing. Francis Triano, 76, went missing sometime Wednesday morning – when state police issued a Silver Alert for him. Anyone who has information on Triano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Southington police ar 860-621-0101. The 76-year-old has...
Bristol Press
Waterbury man stole lottery tickets from Southington convenience store, tried to commit break-in in Bristol: police
SOUTHINGTON – A Waterbury man was arrested Tuesday after police say he burglarized a convenience store, stealing cash and lottery tickets, and tried to do the same thing in Bristol. Michael Menta, 50, was arrested after his car broke down in Bristol – where police say he admitted to...
Bristol Press
Robert 'Bob' Allen Heister
Robert “Bob” Allen Heister passed away unexpectedly at home the evening of Oct. 26, 2022. He was born Jan. 25, 1951 in Elgin, IL to Alfred and Mildred Heister. He graduated from Elgin High School and was educated at Northern Illinois University. A Midwesterner at heart, Bob spent...
Bristol Press
Max Pizza owner presented Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Max Pizza owner Stelios Koutouvides, a prolific painter, has presented the Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of the fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Koutouvides presented the Bristol Police Department with his paintings of the officers, who were killed in the line...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Thomas Donovan Jr., 42, of 39 Hellstrom Road, New Haven, was charged Oct. 18 with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. Iris N. Diaz, 51, of 38 Kimball Dr., New Britain, was charged Oct. 23 with sixth degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon and second degree failure to appear.
Bristol Press
Several upgrades coming to Bristol parks
BRISTOL – Josh Medeiros, superintendent of the Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, has provided updates to several upgrades at local parks. Medeiros recently shared a video that explained the renovations that are underway throughout the city parks system. “There are a lot of excited people,” Medeiros said...
Bristol Press
New Britain woman gets two years in prison for Southington crash that killed two
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman was sentenced to two years in prison this week after pleading guilty to charges tied to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, began serving her sentence on Monday following a hearing in...
Bristol Press
Bristol's Holiday Gift Giving program is set to return
BRISTOL – The Holiday Gift Giving program, led by Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services is set to return for this holiday season. The program assists eligible area families, and this year, Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services will partner with the Bristol Police Department in a “Stuff-A-Cruiser” effort. Area businesses and organizations will aid in the endeavor by placing donation boxes about the municipality for those interested in supporting the cause. A community volunteer wrap day is also in the works.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
Bristol Press
American Legion Post 209, South Side Meat Market's annual Christmas Spectacular Raffle is back
BRISTOL – Tickets are on sale now for American Legion Post 209 and South Side Meat Market’s annual Christmas Spectacular Raffle – providing residents a chance to win a Christmas feast. The raffle, which is held twice a year for The Fourth of July and Christmas is...
Bristol Press
Plainville residents looks to choose new representative of the 22nd House District
PLAINVILLE – On Election Day Plainville residents will be able to cast their vote for the next representative of the 22nd House District. The district was previously represented by Republican Rep. Bill Petit, who is not seeking re-election. Democrat Rebecca Martinez and Republican Francis Rexford Cooley are now vying for the seat.
Bristol Press
Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police
PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
Bristol Press
Bristol's Farmers Market wraps for the season
BRISTOL – The Bristol Farmers Market wrapped for the season this past weekend, with organizers seeing increased turnout and happy vendors and visitors this year. The Farmers Market was held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bristol Health Medical Center Parking lot at 15 Riverside Ave., run by both the City of Bristol and the Rotary Club of Bristol. This past Saturday, Oct. 29, was the final day of the 2022 season.
Bristol Press
Plainville Senior Center is bringing back its Holiday Craft Fair
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Senior Center is bringing back its Holiday Craft Fair this Saturday for the first time since 2019, hosting a variety of vendors offering hand-made items and baked goods. The craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5 from...
Comments / 0