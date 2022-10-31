Read full article on original website
Booritos and Other Halloween Food Specials
Chipotle Mexican Grill: The Newport Beach-based chain is bringing back its Boorito promotion for the first time since 2019. Rewards members who visit in costume after 3 p.m. on Halloween can get an entrée for $6. There’s a limit of one offer per costume, according to a Facebook event listing. chipotle.com.
Allow Us to Present the Bay Area’s Best-Dressed Bar and Restaurant Folks of Halloween 2022
Sure, we all dressed up in 2020 and 2021 for Halloween despite the pandemic — albeit socially distanced and celebrating at home, mostly — but this year just feels different. Eater SF noticed a number of fun group costumes popping up at restaurants and bars throughout the Bay Area this weekend, and in celebration of All Hallows Eve itself, here’s a roundup of our favorite staff costumes we spied on Instagram.
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
Maryland family orders prop casket for Halloween party, finds dead woman’s belongings, including her ashes
A Baltimore family ordered a prop casket for Halloween and found a dead woman's belongings inside, including her ashes, according to a report.
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
This Home Has 100s of Halloween Decorations in the Yard, and the Internet Has Questions
If you think you’ve overdone your lawn decor for Halloween this year, wait until you see this. In South Carolina, a household has filled their front yard with not just one or two ghouls, but rather, hundreds of them. In a viral TikTok video, user @andrealynnpw drives past the...
Day of the Dead is a celebration of life, not to be confused with Halloween
Day of the Dead, or el Día de los Muertos, is a Mexican holiday celebrated annually between October 31 and November 2 to honor departed family members with joy-filled celebrations, not sorrow. Although it is celebrated around the same time as Halloween, the two are not to be confused.
The history of Halloween in under 10 minutes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Was Halloween always about dressing up and getting candy? Author and screenwriter Lisa Morton tells CBS 2 she has become one of the world's leading experts on Halloween. Morton takes us back to even before the holiday was born, as it originated from an ancient Celtic festival and the Christian's All Saints Day. She debunks some folklore myths, walks through the original purpose of trick-or-treating and the new rise in popularity of haunted attractions.
Two Pitbulls Show Off The Cuter Side of Halloween In These Costumes
It’s the time of year to dress up your pampered pooches in the cutest and most adorable costumes. There is nothing as cute as a dog wearing a costume. There are so many to choose from, and this is the perfect time to let your dog shine. Two Pitbulls named Knight and Aston make wearing costumes look fashionable. These two adorable dogs can wear anything.
Man Uses Drones To Create 400Ft-Tall Halloween Display
October is the month of Halloween. That means homes that are kitted out in all kinds of spooky decorations. Now, I love to decorate for Halloween as much as the next person, but my home is never a show-stopping spectacle. However, every neighborhood has that one home that puts the others to shame. Tom BetGeorge is that neighbor that goes all out for his yearly Halloween light show.
16 most haunted hotels in the United States
Trick or treat is a thing of the past. Why not increase the Halloween fun… or fright… with a creepy and downright scary stay at one of the most-haunted hotels in the United States this spooky season?. Check our list of the 16 most haunted hotels the U.S....
11 Haunted Hotels You Can Stay In For A Spooky Night Away Any Time Of Year
If you’ve graduated from Halloween’s staged haunted houses and their almost predictable jump scares, you’re ready for an unscripted spooky slumber party with ghosts at a haunted hotel. At the country’s most historic hotels, some guests have never checked out, their spirits purportedly lingering on the hotel...
Part Ghost Kitchen, Part Food Hall, a Futuristic Dining Destination Opens in Orange County
Local Kitchens, a food hall with nine locations in the Bay Area, opened its first Southern California branch in Huntington Beach last Thursday, October 27. The seven brands inside the newest outlet at 7151 Warner Avenue include Los Angeles restaurants Chicas Tacos and Hanchic; Bay Area imports SAJJ Mediterranean and Sushirrito; and Southern California brands Baby’s Badass Burgers, Backyard Bowls, and Locali.
15 Brilliant Tooting Restaurants
Tooting's restaurant landscape is looking fantastic, with its old-school curry houses unbowed by the creep of gentrification on the area. The COVID-19 pandemic hit its restaurant landscape harder than many areas of the city, with many smaller units in and around its markets forced to close, but those able to weather the impact forge on.
This Westside Spot Is a Restaurant, Bar, Beer Garden, and Social Club Under One Roof
The first of a number of new “eatertainment” establishments opens Wednesday, November 2, at the Works complex on Chattahoochee Avenue. Described as a “vibe-forward social dining experience,” Your 3rd Spot is an amalgamation of various communal aspects of a restaurant, bar, beer garden, and club under one roof. There’s even a social app called Match and Connect folks can download meant to match people with others in the building based on their personality and game preferences. Your 3rd Spot includes over 70 types of games to play, from billiards, cornhole, curling, and ping pong to skee-ball, air hockey, and an arcade with video games and pinball machines. The patio comes complete with a giant winding slide, opening to the public November 9.
Meet the Artisan Whose Hand-Sewn Aprons Are a Favorite of San Francisco Bartenders and Chefs
Alfred Ramos never planned on becoming the go-to apron guy for some of San Francisco’s best-known restaurant and bar owners. Nevertheless, food and beverage lovers in the city have probably seen his hand-sewn cotton and leather aprons on staff behind the stick, in the kitchen, or on the floor at destinations including Bar Iris on Polk Street, Mission cocktail spots Chezchez and Trick Dog, Rich Table, and NoPa’s all-day neighborhood cafe Automat. “I didn't expect to make aprons,” Ramos says plainly. “That was nothing planned.”
6 Atlanta Restaurants Perfect for Group Dining
Welcome to Ask Eater Atlanta, a dining advice column in which the editor and regular contributors answer questions from readers on everything from specifics on the ATL dining scene to where to find a particular dish at restaurants around town. Have a question? Send questions in on the tipline, and...
The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast Picks Their 13 Favorite Dallas Restaurants
Forget astrological signs or enneagram numbers. Eater Dallas wanted to know where the cast of Love Is Blind Season 3 on Netflix loves to eat in Big D. After all, you can tell a lot about a person by their favorite restaurants. They delivered and did us one better: Several...
