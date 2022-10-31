Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Bristol man linked to Davis Drive shooting gets four years in prison
BRISTOL - A Bristol man was sentenced to four years in prison this week in federal court after being arrested on gun and drug charges in 2020 – when authorities said he was linked to a shooting on Davis Drive. Neville Walters, 34, of Prospect Street, faced sentencing on...
Bristol Press
Plainville man who alluded to being the devil, threatened to skin police could avoid conviction
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man who alluded to being the devil when he allegedly made threats to blow up the local police department and skin and torture officers could avoid prosecution through the use of a diversionary program. The case against Jason Desanzo, 32, of 160 Whiting St., has...
Bristol Press
New Britain woman gets two years in prison for Southington crash that killed two
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman was sentenced to two years in prison this week after pleading guilty to charges tied to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, began serving her sentence on Monday following a hearing in...
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Steven E. Nesbitt, 68, 58 Pierce St., Plainville, operate/parks unregistered mv. Jose Manuel Torres, 33, 369 Park St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault. Oct. 21. No Arrests. Oct. 22. No Arrests. Oct. 23. Diego M. Jimenez, 36, 403 King St., Bristol, home invasion, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass,...
Bristol Press
Waterbury man stole lottery tickets from Southington convenience store, tried to commit break-in in Bristol: police
SOUTHINGTON – A Waterbury man was arrested Tuesday after police say he burglarized a convenience store, stealing cash and lottery tickets, and tried to do the same thing in Bristol. Michael Menta, 50, was arrested after his car broke down in Bristol – where police say he admitted to...
Bristol Press
Southington police make murder arrest following car crash
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man arrested on Friday on a firearm charge – believed at that point to have a possible connection to the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound after a car accident on Queen Street – has since been charged with murder.
Bristol Press
Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police
PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Thomas Donovan Jr., 42, of 39 Hellstrom Road, New Haven, was charged Oct. 18 with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. Iris N. Diaz, 51, of 38 Kimball Dr., New Britain, was charged Oct. 23 with sixth degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon and second degree failure to appear.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
Bristol Press
Max Pizza owner presented Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Max Pizza owner Stelios Koutouvides, a prolific painter, has presented the Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of the fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Koutouvides presented the Bristol Police Department with his paintings of the officers, who were killed in the line...
Bristol Press
Sue (Careb) LeClair
Sue (Careb) LeClair, 80, of Burlington, widow of Gerald ‘Jerry’ LeClair passed away peacefully on Monday (Oct. 31, 2022) in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born in Bristol on Feb. 27, 1942 to the late Sampson and Jennie (Solomon) Careb. Sue...
Bristol Press
Suzanne 'Sue' Edith Labrecque
Suzanne "Sue" Edith Labrecque, 85, Of Bristol, widow of Jean Louis Labrecque, passed away peacefully at home with family on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Born in Courcelles, Quebec, Canada on May 8, 1937, she was the oldest daughter of eight children, to the late Damien Gosselin and Rose-Helene (Labrecque) Gosselin of Courcelles, Quebec, CA.
Bristol Press
City Councilor to further discussions with St. Joseph Cemetery Management, Bristol Veterans Council following removal of flags from veterans' graves
BRISTOL – City Councilor Andrew Howe vows to further discussion with St. Joseph Cemetery Management and the Bristol Veterans Council following removal of flags from veterans’ graves. “This is appalling and I will not stand for this,” said Howe. Howe said that, as the liaison to the...
Bristol Press
Janet (Lucier) Kohl Bugryn
Janet (Lucier) Kohl Bugryn, 97, of Bristol, widow of Frederick Kohl and Daniel Bugryn, died on Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) at The Pines at Bristol. Janet was born in Bristol on July 3, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Louise (LeBeau) Lucier. She was a lifelong Bristol resident who attended local schools, and a parishioner of St Matthew Church, Bristol.
Bristol Press
Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti
Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti, 91, of Bristol, widow of Michael Masotti, Jr.,a decorated Korean war veteran, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022. Born on Sept. 10, 1931 in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Phaneuf) Leveillee. Virginia was a stay-at-home mom for the...
Bristol Press
Joseph Paul Wilson
Joseph Paul Wilson peacefully lost his battle with prostate cancer at The Pines in Bristol during the afternoon of Oct. 30th, 2022, one day short of his birthday Oct. 31st, 1946 in Bristol. He was born to Robert F. Wilson and Bernadette “Trudon” Wilson. He graduated from Saint Anthony High School and got his higher education from Providence College in Rhode Island, in addition to taking some classes at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at George Sobestanovich
No one doesn’t like George Sobestanovich. A Bristol high graduate from the late 1950’s, he has a lot of friends and knows a lot of this town. Here’s a photo of this fellow, someone I’ve always enjoyed when he stopped by the Press office to see me or purchase a copy of the newspaper.
Bristol Press
Several upgrades coming to Bristol parks
BRISTOL – Josh Medeiros, superintendent of the Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, has provided updates to several upgrades at local parks. Medeiros recently shared a video that explained the renovations that are underway throughout the city parks system. “There are a lot of excited people,” Medeiros said...
Bristol Press
Plainville residents looks to choose new representative of the 22nd House District
PLAINVILLE – On Election Day Plainville residents will be able to cast their vote for the next representative of the 22nd House District. The district was previously represented by Republican Rep. Bill Petit, who is not seeking re-election. Democrat Rebecca Martinez and Republican Francis Rexford Cooley are now vying for the seat.
Bristol Press
Bristol's Holiday Gift Giving program is set to return
BRISTOL – The Holiday Gift Giving program, led by Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services is set to return for this holiday season. The program assists eligible area families, and this year, Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services will partner with the Bristol Police Department in a “Stuff-A-Cruiser” effort. Area businesses and organizations will aid in the endeavor by placing donation boxes about the municipality for those interested in supporting the cause. A community volunteer wrap day is also in the works.
