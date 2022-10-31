ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Bristol man linked to Davis Drive shooting gets four years in prison

BRISTOL - A Bristol man was sentenced to four years in prison this week in federal court after being arrested on gun and drug charges in 2020 – when authorities said he was linked to a shooting on Davis Drive. Neville Walters, 34, of Prospect Street, faced sentencing on...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Steven E. Nesbitt, 68, 58 Pierce St., Plainville, operate/parks unregistered mv. Jose Manuel Torres, 33, 369 Park St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault. Oct. 21. No Arrests. Oct. 22. No Arrests. Oct. 23. Diego M. Jimenez, 36, 403 King St., Bristol, home invasion, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police make murder arrest following car crash

SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man arrested on Friday on a firearm charge – believed at that point to have a possible connection to the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound after a car accident on Queen Street – has since been charged with murder.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police

PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Thomas Donovan Jr., 42, of 39 Hellstrom Road, New Haven, was charged Oct. 18 with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. Iris N. Diaz, 51, of 38 Kimball Dr., New Britain, was charged Oct. 23 with sixth degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon and second degree failure to appear.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Sue (Careb) LeClair

Sue (Careb) LeClair, 80, of Burlington, widow of Gerald ‘Jerry’ LeClair passed away peacefully on Monday (Oct. 31, 2022) in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born in Bristol on Feb. 27, 1942 to the late Sampson and Jennie (Solomon) Careb. Sue...
BURLINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Suzanne 'Sue' Edith Labrecque

Suzanne "Sue" Edith Labrecque, 85, Of Bristol, widow of Jean Louis Labrecque, passed away peacefully at home with family on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Born in Courcelles, Quebec, Canada on May 8, 1937, she was the oldest daughter of eight children, to the late Damien Gosselin and Rose-Helene (Labrecque) Gosselin of Courcelles, Quebec, CA.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Janet (Lucier) Kohl Bugryn

Janet (Lucier) Kohl Bugryn, 97, of Bristol, widow of Frederick Kohl and Daniel Bugryn, died on Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) at The Pines at Bristol. Janet was born in Bristol on July 3, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Louise (LeBeau) Lucier. She was a lifelong Bristol resident who attended local schools, and a parishioner of St Matthew Church, Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti

Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti, 91, of Bristol, widow of Michael Masotti, Jr.,a decorated Korean war veteran, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022. Born on Sept. 10, 1931 in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Phaneuf) Leveillee. Virginia was a stay-at-home mom for the...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Joseph Paul Wilson

Joseph Paul Wilson peacefully lost his battle with prostate cancer at The Pines in Bristol during the afternoon of Oct. 30th, 2022, one day short of his birthday Oct. 31st, 1946 in Bristol. He was born to Robert F. Wilson and Bernadette “Trudon” Wilson. He graduated from Saint Anthony High School and got his higher education from Providence College in Rhode Island, in addition to taking some classes at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at George Sobestanovich

No one doesn’t like George Sobestanovich. A Bristol high graduate from the late 1950’s, he has a lot of friends and knows a lot of this town. Here’s a photo of this fellow, someone I’ve always enjoyed when he stopped by the Press office to see me or purchase a copy of the newspaper.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Several upgrades coming to Bristol parks

BRISTOL – Josh Medeiros, superintendent of the Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, has provided updates to several upgrades at local parks. Medeiros recently shared a video that explained the renovations that are underway throughout the city parks system. “There are a lot of excited people,” Medeiros said...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's Holiday Gift Giving program is set to return

BRISTOL – The Holiday Gift Giving program, led by Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services is set to return for this holiday season. The program assists eligible area families, and this year, Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services will partner with the Bristol Police Department in a “Stuff-A-Cruiser” effort. Area businesses and organizations will aid in the endeavor by placing donation boxes about the municipality for those interested in supporting the cause. A community volunteer wrap day is also in the works.
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy