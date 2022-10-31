ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD wants to ID this man in criminal investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing criminal investigation and is asking the public for help identifying this unknown man. If you know the identity of the individual shown in the images here, please call the New Hartford Police at...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Big Frog 104

MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro

Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
WHITESBORO, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch

Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
MARCY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Big Frog 104

WKTV

WSYR NewsChannel 9

One dead after car accident in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County

VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Community Policy