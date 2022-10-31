Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD wants to ID this man in criminal investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing criminal investigation and is asking the public for help identifying this unknown man. If you know the identity of the individual shown in the images here, please call the New Hartford Police at...
MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro
Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
Another Break-In at Morrisville Eaton School, Again Cafeteria Targeted
For the second night in a row, a small group of troublemakers broke-in to the Morrisville Eaton Elementary School. And, once again, it appear the motivation may have been a midnight snack. This time, though, police say they captured one of the hungry intruders. Despite the break-ins on consecutive nights,...
Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch
Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
WKTV
Schools temporarily placed on lockout during New Hartford police investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School and a few others were placed on lockout Monday morning as police investigated a nearby incident stemming from an overnight arrest. A woman called the police around 8:45 a.m. after seeing a Black male whom she...
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
WKTV
Proctor High School increases weapons detection system sensitivity following stabbing
ROME, N.Y. – Utica police and school officials say it appears the knife a Proctor High School student used to stab a classmate on Monday made it into the building through the school’s new weapons detection system. The systems were placed in all Utica city schools at the...
CNY Inmate Indicted for Punch That Killed Fellow Inmate
Charges are being filed in the death of an inmate from the Central New York Psychiatric Center who died after he was punched in the head by another inmate. Authorities say the November 2021 fight stemmed from a dispute over a saltshaker. According to New York State Police, inmate Terance...
Student Stabbed Multiple Times At Proctor High School; School Open But Campus Closed All Week
Update: Tuesday 11/1/22: Utica Police have now charged the 17-year-old student accused of stabbing a classmate several times during a fight at Proctor High School. While the teen's name is not being released, police say his is charged with Attempted Assault, a class-C felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
Teachers stop stabbing at Utica high school, one student hospitalized, police say
Utica, N.Y. — One student was hospitalized Monday after another student stabbed him repeatedly during a fight at a Utica high school until teachers stepped in to stop the attack, police said. The stabbing happened at 10:50 a.m. in a hallway in Proctor High School, according to a news...
Madison County Man Dies in 1 Vehicle Crash, Police Say
A Chittenango man was killed in a one vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Ricky Paone was traveling on North Butler Road in the town of Smithfield when he went off the roadway and struck a tree and a ditch. Paone, 60, later...
WKTV
Inmate killed at CNY Psychiatric Center
An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center is charged in the death of a fellow inmate. Inmate at CNY Psychiatric Center charged in fellow inmate's death. An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy has been indicted for the death of another inmate.
Police Investigate Fatal Car/Pedestrian Crash In Volney
VOLNEY, NY – The New York State Police in Fulton, New York, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle/ pedestrian crash that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. The preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 8:50 p.m., on October...
Fulton Residents Honored For House Fire Rescue During Fulton Common Council Meeting
FULTON – Three men were honored by Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard for their heroic efforts in saving a grandmother and her two grandchildren from a burning house fire during last night’s Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, November 1. According to Howard, Ted Starr, Shawn Perry and Ian...
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
One man taken to the hospital after a townhouse fire in Clay, firefighters say
Clay, N.Y. — A man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a townhouse fire in Clay Wednesday, firefighters said. At 5:18 p.m. a neighbor called 911 to report 8032 Marlin Dr. was on fire, said Chief Michael Redhead of the Clay fire department. More people started...
cnycentral.com
NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County
VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
flackbroadcasting.com
Police, emergency responders investigate motor vehicle accident at State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road
LEE- An accident sent one to the hospital over the weekend in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday when emergency responders were called out to the corner of State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road, town of Lee. Dispatchers reported a crash between a 2005 Landrover,...
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0