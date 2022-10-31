This is the 9th annual American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards. American Humane, the first US humane organization, announced in an organizational release,1 the winners of the 9th annual American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, presented by Zoetis. Selected from a pool of more than 500 nominees and a combination of votes from the public and a blue-ribbon judging panel of veterinary professionals and animal care experts, Raquel Fagan, DVM, is the 2022 American Hero Veterinarian and Cheri Herschell, CVT, is the American Hero Veterinary Nurse.

MOUNT DORA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO