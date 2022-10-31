ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amari Cooper Shines Bright On Monday Night Football

Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper showed out Monday night for the Cleveland Browns in a must win game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper finished the game with five catches for 131 yards and one touchdown as the Browns blew out the Bengals 32-13 who were missing star receiver Ja'marr Chase with a hip injury and is expected to miss four to six weeks.
NFL world reacts to Browns’ disastrous trick-play interception

There is always a chance that a trick play can be a huge momentum builder for a team, but they can also end up being disastrous, the kind of plays that generates a ton of laughs from NFL fans. The latter occurred in Monday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals when wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked to throw the ball.
Tony Pollard, 2 Cowboys most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Bears

The Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears was a dangerous one. The Bears seemed to have found a winning formula against the New England Patriots in Week 7 and were going to give the Dallas D a test with their ground game. However, the Cowboys jumped out quickly on the Bears, and even with Chicago mounting a charge right before halftime and early in the second half, the Cowboys were able to fend off Chicago to get a comfortable 49-29 win. Running back Tony Pollard was the star of the game, filling in for an injured Ezekiel Elliott, but quarterback Dak Prescott and superstar linebacker Micah Parsons were big reasons for the W as well.
2022 NFL Regular Season Week 9 TV and Announcer Schedule

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Buffalo visits New York, seeking a fifth straight victory versus the Jets (CBS, Nov. 6 @ 1:00 PM ET). Josh Allen trails only Patrick Mahomes (KC) in passing touchdowns this season. Garrett Wilson (NYJ) established a new career high with 115 receiving yards in Week 8.
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) aiming to return after Cowboys bye

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is planning to return in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott sat out all of Week 8 before the Cowboys' bye, so he will have had three weeks off between games by the time the team plays against the Packers on November 13. Tony Pollard went off for 147 yards from scrimmage and 3 touchdowns with the backfield to himself on Sunday, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claimed afterward that "there's no argument" about Elliott's status as the team's lead back. Oh well.
Thursday Night Football Tonight Week 9: Who Plays, TV Channel, Start Time, Live Stream Options, and More

Another Thursday Night Football game tonight means another somewhat lackluster matchup for NFL fans to watch. This week, we get a battle between two teams literally on opposite ends of the spectrum, one with Super Bowl aspirations and the other with a chance at the first overall pick. Let’s look at who is playing tonight, what time the game starts, and how you can watch it.
You have a better shot of seeing Odell Beckham in the Caribbean than on a football field this season

Let’s be honest, the only reason any reporters are writing about Odell Beckham Jr. is because of name recognition. If another receiver in his ninth season had a similar resume and was languishing unsigned while recovering from a torn ACL, nobody would care. Houston Texans’ wide receiver Brandin Cooks might as well be teamless, too, but his trade demands went unheeded, and I bet you didn’t even know he asked to be moved.
