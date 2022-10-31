Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTRE
Carthage Bulldogs take the throne in Red Zone Top 10
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - There is a new king of the Red Zone Top 10. The Carthage Bulldogs claim the top spot with their win over Van this past week. The win gave the Bulldogs their sixth-straight district title, their six-straight perfect regular season and win number 200 for head coach Scott Surratt.
KLTV
Red Zone Reel Week 10
A district title is on the line as Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill this week. With a Carthage Bulldog's victory over Van Friday night, head coach Scott Surratt saw his 200th victory in 15 seasons. Surratt says the milestone is a tribute to the football program at Carthage. Elkhart ISD community...
East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. Carlisle High School represented and won […]
KLTV
Injured Troup football player responding to therapy sessions
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Reid has resumed his therapy sessions and is responding well. The sessions...
Rusk, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rusk. The Canton High School football team will have a game with Rusk High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00. The Canton High School football team will have a game with Rusk High School on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
KTRE
Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill for District of Doom championship in Game of Week
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone regular season ends with a district title on the line in the Red Zone Game of the Week. R.E. Saint John Stadium in Kilgore will be the site of the 9-4A DI, known around here as the District of Doom, Championship game with Kilgore hosting Chapel Hill.
East Texas high school football games moved to Thursday due to weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A number of East Texas athletics programs have announced gameday changes due to impending weather on Friday. Here are all the changes so far: TYLER @ FORNEY The Tyler Lions High School varsity football game at Forney High School was moved to Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., according to school […]
A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX
Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
Carthage ISD approves $9 million baseball/softball field construction project
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage ISD board of trustees voted to approve a $9 million construction of new baseball and softball fields on the Carthage High School campus during a special meeting on Nov. 1. The project, awarded to Hellas Construction, Inc., is scheduled to begin next week and has a projected completion date […]
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
Click2Houston.com
A national bus driver shortage is upending Texas’ beloved Friday night high school football games
NACOGDOCHES — East Texas towns come to life on fall Friday nights when fans decked out in school colors fill stadiums to cheer on their high school football team. Marching bands, cheerleaders and drill teams ignite competitive spirits when decades-old rivalries kick off. So when a shortage of bus...
KTRE
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA agriculture department is preparing for its Fall Plant Fair that starts Thursday. SFA horticulture is preparing for the community to tour their facilities and purchase their plants at the Fall Plant Fair. Each plant for sale was grown by the students themselves. Professor and...
enchantingtexas.com
14 Best Things to do in Nacogdoches, Texas
Nacogdoches is a historic city in East Texas that was founded in 1779 by the Spanish pioneer and settler, Antonio Gil y’Barbo. The town was originally inhabited by the Caddo tribe, till it was colonized by the Spanish in the early 1800s. The city is well-known for its role...
Win Parker McCollum Tickets for His Sold Out Nacogdoches Show
To say that Parker McCollum's is rising would be a vast understatement. Let's take a look at what he has accomplished in just the past 18 months or so. On April 24, 2021, he sold out the Nacogdoches County Expo Center. In March of this year, a crowd of 73,243...
Lots of Great Options for Café Type Restaurant Near Tyler, Texas
When you’re thinking about meeting a friend for lunch, it’s almost difficult to select a restaurant around Tyler, Texas because there are so many incredible restaurants. It was so refreshing as just a few days ago someone posted online looking for small café type restaurants preferably locally-owned for lunch with a friend and there were lots of great options that were suggested.
Sneakerheads Will Love This New Shoe Store In Nacogdoches, Texas
I recently went to the Domain in Austin and popped into Impossible Kicks. I was amazed that they had sneakers there that weren't available, discontinued, or just plain sold out everywhere else. If you want premium sneaks and don't want to drive all the way to the big city you...
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK stops by Mineola
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visited Mineola on Wednesday during Small Town Live. They have a nature preserve that encompasses 3,000 acres near the Sabine River. Officials also said they are looking forward to hosting their annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Mineola has nightlife, restaurants and live music in the area. They also […]
A Truly Delightful Shopping Experience is BACK This Weekend in Gilmer, TX
Do you remember me telling you about this truly delightful shopping experience I had in Gilmer, TX last year?. Since then, 80 Acre Market has been receiving glowing reviews for the unique shopping and family fun experience in such a lovely location here in East Texas. Well, guess what? It's...
No One Wants Beer and Pizza, Here is a List of Moving Companies in Tyler, TX
When we were first moving out of our parents' house, we would get our friends to help us move boxes and it would only take some beer and pizza to get people to help out. But as we all get a little older, and our bodies take more time to recover, beer and pizza are not enough to get us to help out when people are moving. If we have friends in a tough spot, of course we will help, but no one wants to help move. Which is why I wanted to put together this list of highest rated moving companies in the Tyler, Texas area.
KTRE
Latino vote considered very important in Texas midterm elections
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Alejandro Gauna’s family moved from Mexico to East Texas when he was 10 years old. “I still remember it like it was yesterday,” he said. “I started from nothing.”. Decades later, Gauna is now a Republican precinct chair in Smith County and a...
Comments / 1