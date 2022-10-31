ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

KTRE

Carthage Bulldogs take the throne in Red Zone Top 10

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - There is a new king of the Red Zone Top 10. The Carthage Bulldogs claim the top spot with their win over Van this past week. The win gave the Bulldogs their sixth-straight district title, their six-straight perfect regular season and win number 200 for head coach Scott Surratt.
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Red Zone Reel Week 10

A district title is on the line as Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill this week. With a Carthage Bulldog's victory over Van Friday night, head coach Scott Surratt saw his 200th victory in 15 seasons. Surratt says the milestone is a tribute to the football program at Carthage. Elkhart ISD community...
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. Carlisle High School represented and won […]
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Injured Troup football player responding to therapy sessions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Reid has resumed his therapy sessions and is responding well. The sessions...
TROUP, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX

Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
TYLER, TX
KTRE

SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA agriculture department is preparing for its Fall Plant Fair that starts Thursday. SFA horticulture is preparing for the community to tour their facilities and purchase their plants at the Fall Plant Fair. Each plant for sale was grown by the students themselves. Professor and...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Best Things to do in Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches is a historic city in East Texas that was founded in 1779 by the Spanish pioneer and settler, Antonio Gil y’Barbo. The town was originally inhabited by the Caddo tribe, till it was colonized by the Spanish in the early 1800s. The city is well-known for its role...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
101.5 KNUE

Lots of Great Options for Café Type Restaurant Near Tyler, Texas

When you’re thinking about meeting a friend for lunch, it’s almost difficult to select a restaurant around Tyler, Texas because there are so many incredible restaurants. It was so refreshing as just a few days ago someone posted online looking for small café type restaurants preferably locally-owned for lunch with a friend and there were lots of great options that were suggested.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK stops by Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visited Mineola on Wednesday during Small Town Live. They have a nature preserve that encompasses 3,000 acres near the Sabine River. Officials also said they are looking forward to hosting their annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Mineola has nightlife, restaurants and live music in the area. They also […]
MINEOLA, TX
101.5 KNUE

No One Wants Beer and Pizza, Here is a List of Moving Companies in Tyler, TX

When we were first moving out of our parents' house, we would get our friends to help us move boxes and it would only take some beer and pizza to get people to help out. But as we all get a little older, and our bodies take more time to recover, beer and pizza are not enough to get us to help out when people are moving. If we have friends in a tough spot, of course we will help, but no one wants to help move. Which is why I wanted to put together this list of highest rated moving companies in the Tyler, Texas area.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Latino vote considered very important in Texas midterm elections

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Alejandro Gauna’s family moved from Mexico to East Texas when he was 10 years old. “I still remember it like it was yesterday,” he said. “I started from nothing.”. Decades later, Gauna is now a Republican precinct chair in Smith County and a...
TEXAS STATE

