Bristol, CT

Sue (Careb) LeClair

Sue (Careb) LeClair, 80, of Burlington, widow of Gerald ‘Jerry’ LeClair passed away peacefully on Monday (Oct. 31, 2022) in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born in Bristol on Feb. 27, 1942 to the late Sampson and Jennie (Solomon) Careb. Sue...
Joseph Paul Wilson

Joseph Paul Wilson peacefully lost his battle with prostate cancer at The Pines in Bristol during the afternoon of Oct. 30th, 2022, one day short of his birthday Oct. 31st, 1946 in Bristol. He was born to Robert F. Wilson and Bernadette “Trudon” Wilson. He graduated from Saint Anthony High School and got his higher education from Providence College in Rhode Island, in addition to taking some classes at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.
Werner G. Bayer Sr.

Werner G. Bayer, Sr., 86, of Bristol passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Werner was born on Oct. 22, 1936 in Germany, the son of the late Valentine and Elizabeth (Krug) Bayer. Mr. Bayer served with the CT Army National Guard from 1957 until 1963, and worked for First National Supermarket.
Suzanne 'Sue' Edith Labrecque

Suzanne "Sue" Edith Labrecque, 85, Of Bristol, widow of Jean Louis Labrecque, passed away peacefully at home with family on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Born in Courcelles, Quebec, Canada on May 8, 1937, she was the oldest daughter of eight children, to the late Damien Gosselin and Rose-Helene (Labrecque) Gosselin of Courcelles, Quebec, CA.
Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti

Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti, 91, of Bristol, widow of Michael Masotti, Jr.,a decorated Korean war veteran, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022. Born on Sept. 10, 1931 in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Phaneuf) Leveillee. Virginia was a stay-at-home mom for the...
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at George Sobestanovich

No one doesn’t like George Sobestanovich. A Bristol high graduate from the late 1950’s, he has a lot of friends and knows a lot of this town. Here’s a photo of this fellow, someone I’ve always enjoyed when he stopped by the Press office to see me or purchase a copy of the newspaper.
Bristol police blotter

Steven E. Nesbitt, 68, 58 Pierce St., Plainville, operate/parks unregistered mv. Jose Manuel Torres, 33, 369 Park St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault. Oct. 21. No Arrests. Oct. 22. No Arrests. Oct. 23. Diego M. Jimenez, 36, 403 King St., Bristol, home invasion, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass,...
Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon celebrating 25 years

PLYMOUTH – Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon encourages the community to join them in celebrating 25 years in business this weekend and next while enjoying live music from prominent Nashville artists. Kevin Wotjzak opened the restaurant at 372 Main St. on Election Day in 1997. Since then, he said,...
Meriden man formally charged with murdering Waterbury man in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man has formally been charged with killing a Waterbury resident in Southington. Southington police on Wednesday said they charged Victor Perez, 43, while he was appearing in New Britain Superior Court on an unrelated charge. He is being held on $10 million bond pending his arraignment on the murder charge.
Elderly man from Southington missing

SOUTHINGTON – An elderly man from Southington has gone missing. Francis Triano, 76, went missing sometime Wednesday morning – when state police issued a Silver Alert for him. Anyone who has information on Triano’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Southington police ar 860-621-0101. The 76-year-old has...
Bristol man linked to Davis Drive shooting gets four years in prison

BRISTOL - A Bristol man was sentenced to four years in prison this week in federal court after being arrested on gun and drug charges in 2020 – when authorities said he was linked to a shooting on Davis Drive. Neville Walters, 34, of Prospect Street, faced sentencing on...
Plainville police blotter

Thomas Donovan Jr., 42, of 39 Hellstrom Road, New Haven, was charged Oct. 18 with fourth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. Iris N. Diaz, 51, of 38 Kimball Dr., New Britain, was charged Oct. 23 with sixth degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon and second degree failure to appear.
Southington advances to CCC Semifinals with 3-1 win over Platt

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Blue Knights volleyball team came one step closer to being crowned CCC Champions with their win over the Platt Panthers on Tuesday night. Southington came out of the gate slow but ultimately took care of business in four sets to advance to the conference semifinals.
Bristol's Holiday Gift Giving program is set to return

BRISTOL – The Holiday Gift Giving program, led by Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services is set to return for this holiday season. The program assists eligible area families, and this year, Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services will partner with the Bristol Police Department in a “Stuff-A-Cruiser” effort. Area businesses and organizations will aid in the endeavor by placing donation boxes about the municipality for those interested in supporting the cause. A community volunteer wrap day is also in the works.
