Joseph Paul Wilson peacefully lost his battle with prostate cancer at The Pines in Bristol during the afternoon of Oct. 30th, 2022, one day short of his birthday Oct. 31st, 1946 in Bristol. He was born to Robert F. Wilson and Bernadette “Trudon” Wilson. He graduated from Saint Anthony High School and got his higher education from Providence College in Rhode Island, in addition to taking some classes at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO