Letter: Operation Green Light for Veterans
Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.
Recovery house opens in Dubois County
There’s a new facility in place to help women recover from drug misuse in Dubois County. The Dove Recovery House in Jasper has officially opened its doors. The recovery house offers free, comprehensive recovery programming and treatment services. It’s able to house up to 15 women. The facility...
Arizona Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
Rotary Club of Dubois County donates nearly $10,000
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection. “Giving back to our local nonprofits...
Veterans Day Observance to include recognition of county’s living World War II veterans
Along with honoring veteran Reynold “Lenny” Knust, this year at the annual Veterans Day Observance to be held at the American Legion Post #343 in Holland this Saturday, November 5th, the Dubois County Veterans Council will be recognizing World War II veterans who are still with us. These are Lenny Knust, Charles Striegel, Paul Striegel, Leroy Haug, Melvin Schroeder, Otto Begle, Ted Bartley, and Albert Merkley.
Rotary Club hosting 18th Annual IU Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Rotary Club of Dubois County is hosting the 18th Annual Indiana University Economic Forecast Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Attendees will hear from a panel of notable IU professors and researchers as they provide a forecast for the National, State and World Economies for 2023 and beyond. Panelists...
Jasper announces new tourism initiative
The City of Jasper launched a new multi-faceted outreach program to bring leisure travel visitors to the city. “Citizens of Jasper know well the many amenities, attractions, businesses, and events we enjoy every day, and we want to invite people from outside our immediate area to explore Jasper, Indiana, so they can experience for themselves our beautiful community,” Mayor Dean Vonderheide stated.
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
367 pounds of medications properly disposed of in Take Back Event in Dubois County
Organizers counted 136 residents taking advantage of Saturday’s opportunity for proper disposal of medications during a beautiful fall day. Residents are doing a great job cleaning out those medicine cabinets. Tri-Cap RSVP Director Rachel Trabant stated that 367 pounds of medications were properly disposed of on Saturday, including six pounds of vaping devices.
Here’s which Tri-State counties have lifted their burn bans
TRI-STATE (WEHT) — As rain washes over the Tri-State, many counties are starting to ease up on their burn bans. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says Warrick, Gibson, Posey, Perry, Daviess, Dubois, and Martin counties have lifted their bans. Vanderburgh and Spencer counties are still under burn bans as of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. […]
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Passes Away Over The Weekend
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy, Jason Cuttrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening. Two years ago he collapsed while in the line of duty and rushed to the hospital. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with metastatic lung and brain cancer. On Facebook, his wife Megan made this statement, “My best...
Burn ban lifted
The Dubois County Commissioners and the Dubois County Fire Chiefs have lifted the burn ban effective Monday, October 31, 2022. A reminder that the only thing that is legal to burn in the State of Indiana is Clean Wood Products; all other waste should be recycled. Take all precautions necessary...
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
Upcoming event honors Vietnam veterans and family members with special gift
The Vietnam Veterans Gift Giveaway is returning to Dubois County on Saturday, November 19, at the Family Life Center of Shiloh Church of Jasper, 1971 W. SR 56, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Any Indiana veteran who served during the Vietnam Era (1955 to 1975) is eligible to receive a...
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – October 31, 2022
Summer Leann Sorgius, Otwell, to John Curtis Roelle, Jasper. Nicholas Ronald Walters to Taylor Marie Meadows, both of Jasper. Joyce Marie Lawrence to Jeramiah Thomas Murrell, both of Jasper. Regan Elizabeth Hedinger, Jasper to Nolan J. Rasche, Dubois. Alejandra Elizabeth Perez Florez to Jareth Lewish Jackson Wininger, both of Huntingburg.
Indiana State Police: Loogootee Hardware Store collapses
A hardware store in Central Indiana collapsed over the weekend. Indiana State Police say this was at the Greenwell Hardware Store in Loogootee. We're told there were no injuries reported.
Stings, Inc holding recital at Jasper Middle School, Nov. 6
Students of Strings, Inc will present a recital on Nov 6 at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium of Jasper Middle School, Portersville Road, Jasper. Students will play from Suzuki books, “Pre -Twinklers – Book 8″; and are taught by Rafaela Schaick.
DNA connects Crawford County man to rape old case
Recently, Indiana State Police Detective Ryan Conrad arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a juvenile female that occurred in 1996. ISP Detective Charlie McDaniel initiated the investigation and ultimately collected DNA at the crime scene. However, at that time, police were unable to determine who the DNA belonged to.
TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
Area high school marching bands return to state finals
Three Dubois County schools along with several other Southern Indiana schools will be represented at the Indiana State School Music Association state finals this Saturday at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis. Jasper Marching Wild Cats will perform at 3:20 p.m. in the Open Class B competition. Awards for Class B...
