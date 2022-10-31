ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Letter: Operation Green Light for Veterans

Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Recovery house opens in Dubois County

There’s a new facility in place to help women recover from drug misuse in Dubois County. The Dove Recovery House in Jasper has officially opened its doors. The recovery house offers free, comprehensive recovery programming and treatment services. It’s able to house up to 15 women. The facility...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
witzamfm.com

Arizona Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Rotary Club of Dubois County donates nearly $10,000

The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection. “Giving back to our local nonprofits...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Veterans Day Observance to include recognition of county’s living World War II veterans

Along with honoring veteran Reynold “Lenny” Knust, this year at the annual Veterans Day Observance to be held at the American Legion Post #343 in Holland this Saturday, November 5th, the Dubois County Veterans Council will be recognizing World War II veterans who are still with us. These are Lenny Knust, Charles Striegel, Paul Striegel, Leroy Haug, Melvin Schroeder, Otto Begle, Ted Bartley, and Albert Merkley.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Rotary Club hosting 18th Annual IU Economic Forecast Luncheon

The Rotary Club of Dubois County is hosting the 18th Annual Indiana University Economic Forecast Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Attendees will hear from a panel of notable IU professors and researchers as they provide a forecast for the National, State and World Economies for 2023 and beyond. Panelists...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper announces new tourism initiative

The City of Jasper launched a new multi-faceted outreach program to bring leisure travel visitors to the city. “Citizens of Jasper know well the many amenities, attractions, businesses, and events we enjoy every day, and we want to invite people from outside our immediate area to explore Jasper, Indiana, so they can experience for themselves our beautiful community,” Mayor Dean Vonderheide stated.
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

367 pounds of medications properly disposed of in Take Back Event in Dubois County

Organizers counted 136 residents taking advantage of Saturday’s opportunity for proper disposal of medications during a beautiful fall day. Residents are doing a great job cleaning out those medicine cabinets. Tri-Cap RSVP Director Rachel Trabant stated that 367 pounds of medications were properly disposed of on Saturday, including six pounds of vaping devices.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s which Tri-State counties have lifted their burn bans

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — As rain washes over the Tri-State, many counties are starting to ease up on their burn bans. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says Warrick, Gibson, Posey, Perry, Daviess, Dubois, and Martin counties have lifted their bans. Vanderburgh and Spencer counties are still under burn bans as of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
hot96.com

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Passes Away Over The Weekend

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy, Jason Cuttrell lost his battle with cancer Saturday evening. Two years ago he collapsed while in the line of duty and rushed to the hospital. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with metastatic lung and brain cancer. On Facebook, his wife Megan made this statement, “My best...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Burn ban lifted

The Dubois County Commissioners and the Dubois County Fire Chiefs have lifted the burn ban effective Monday, October 31, 2022. A reminder that the only thing that is legal to burn in the State of Indiana is Clean Wood Products; all other waste should be recycled. Take all precautions necessary...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – October 31, 2022

Summer Leann Sorgius, Otwell, to John Curtis Roelle, Jasper. Nicholas Ronald Walters to Taylor Marie Meadows, both of Jasper. Joyce Marie Lawrence to Jeramiah Thomas Murrell, both of Jasper. Regan Elizabeth Hedinger, Jasper to Nolan J. Rasche, Dubois. Alejandra Elizabeth Perez Florez to Jareth Lewish Jackson Wininger, both of Huntingburg.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Stings, Inc holding recital at Jasper Middle School, Nov. 6

Students of Strings, Inc will present a recital on Nov 6 at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium of Jasper Middle School, Portersville Road, Jasper. Students will play from Suzuki books, “Pre -Twinklers – Book 8″; and are taught by Rafaela Schaick.
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

DNA connects Crawford County man to rape old case

Recently, Indiana State Police Detective Ryan Conrad arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a juvenile female that occurred in 1996. ISP Detective Charlie McDaniel initiated the investigation and ultimately collected DNA at the crime scene. However, at that time, police were unable to determine who the DNA belonged to.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
TELL CITY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Area high school marching bands return to state finals

Three Dubois County schools along with several other Southern Indiana schools will be represented at the Indiana State School Music Association state finals this Saturday at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis. Jasper Marching Wild Cats will perform at 3:20 p.m. in the Open Class B competition. Awards for Class B...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

