vincennespbs.org
Free mammograms offered at Good Sam for eligible persons
Good Samaritan Hospital is offering two free cancer screenings this month. The first is Thursday as the Breast Care Center will offer free mammograms. It’s from 3:30 to 6 pm at Good Samaritan. In order to participate, you have to call the Breast Care Center at 812-885-3627 to see...
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
vincennespbs.org
Gregg Park bench will Honor Vets
It’s 10 days until Veteran’s Day, a day to honor America’s military veterans for their service. In Vincennes a special dedication is set to happen at Gregg Park at noon on November 11th. The Vincennes City Council’s “Veteran’s Recognition Committee will dedicate a Veteran’s Memorial Bench near...
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
vincennespbs.org
Efforts to create memorial playground received a boost
Efforts are underway in Vincennes to help comfort families who have lost a child. Fundraising efforts are taking place right now for the creation of Christyn’s Place. It’s a proposed playground in memory of Christyn Harrington, a child who died earlier this year. Organizers plan to put this...
New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
Heritage Federal Credit Union plans major rebrand
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Heritage Federal Credit Union is getting an all new look as the company celebrates their rebrand launch later this month. A spokesperson tells us the launch, which will be held the morning of November 14, will include Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies and giveaways. Heritage plans on unveiling brand new signage […]
14news.com
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
MyWabashValley.com
Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough
(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
14news.com
Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium. That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave. Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.
Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to know the one over on 3rd St. when they […]
smallfarmersjournal.com
The Buzz of the Crowd: HORSE PROGRESS DAYS 2022
Most quiet country people have been humbled and quieted by this pandemic. Yet the greening of a third year may harbor hope disguised as impatience, with most folks wary but set to return to the company of others, determined to get on with the occasionally generous and usually predictable business of living.
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Christmas Stroll Vendor Market is Back This Year
The Loogootee Christmas Stroll Vendor Market is back this year. The dates are set for Saturday, December 3 from noon to 4pm and Sunday, December 4 from 4–8. Booths will be at JFK Gym and the Methodist Church Family Life Center. Stay tuned for more information and find details...
wevv.com
Evansville's 'Access To Service' events planned to help customers struggling with utility bills
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host six "Access To Service" events in the coming weeks. Participants will be able to speak individually with Centerpoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customer service representatives about their accounts, and any issue they are facing. The events will be held at the...
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
vincennespbs.org
INDOT Open House on New US-41 Intersection
A well used intersection in Knox County is expected to change. A proposed Reduced Conflict Intersection, or RCI is currently being planned for the US 41/Elkhorn Road intersection. The work is part of the continued work in that area and entails the construction of a median U-Turn in order to...
Here are 13 Shelters and Rescues to Find Your Next Best Friend In and Around Evansville Indiana
If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, we have a list of 13 Evansville area shelters and rescues where you are sure to find your new best friend. We are big believers in the "Don't Shop. Adopt." movement and we love supporting our local animal rescue community here at 103 GBF. Melissa is the dog mom to two rescued pitbulls and I am a cat mom to one fluffy Maine Coon mix.
Dollar General opens new store, donates 100 books to local school
Another Dollar General (DG) is coming to Evansville and to celebrate, DG is planning to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school, in collaboration with the Kellogg Company.
KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman
The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.
