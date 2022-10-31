ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Free mammograms offered at Good Sam for eligible persons

Good Samaritan Hospital is offering two free cancer screenings this month. The first is Thursday as the Breast Care Center will offer free mammograms. It’s from 3:30 to 6 pm at Good Samaritan. In order to participate, you have to call the Breast Care Center at 812-885-3627 to see...
Gregg Park bench will Honor Vets

It’s 10 days until Veteran’s Day, a day to honor America’s military veterans for their service. In Vincennes a special dedication is set to happen at Gregg Park at noon on November 11th. The Vincennes City Council’s “Veteran’s Recognition Committee will dedicate a Veteran’s Memorial Bench near...
Efforts to create memorial playground received a boost

Efforts are underway in Vincennes to help comfort families who have lost a child. Fundraising efforts are taking place right now for the creation of Christyn’s Place. It’s a proposed playground in memory of Christyn Harrington, a child who died earlier this year. Organizers plan to put this...
New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
Heritage Federal Credit Union plans major rebrand

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Heritage Federal Credit Union is getting an all new look as the company celebrates their rebrand launch later this month. A spokesperson tells us the launch, which will be held the morning of November 14, will include Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies and giveaways. Heritage plans on unveiling brand new signage […]
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough

(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium. That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave. Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.
Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to know the one over on 3rd St. when they […]
The Buzz of the Crowd: HORSE PROGRESS DAYS 2022

Most quiet country people have been humbled and quieted by this pandemic. Yet the greening of a third year may harbor hope disguised as impatience, with most folks wary but set to return to the company of others, determined to get on with the occasionally generous and usually predictable business of living.
Loogootee Christmas Stroll Vendor Market is Back This Year

The Loogootee Christmas Stroll Vendor Market is back this year. The dates are set for Saturday, December 3 from noon to 4pm and Sunday, December 4 from 4–8. Booths will be at JFK Gym and the Methodist Church Family Life Center. Stay tuned for more information and find details...
INDOT Open House on New US-41 Intersection

A well used intersection in Knox County is expected to change. A proposed Reduced Conflict Intersection, or RCI is currently being planned for the US 41/Elkhorn Road intersection. The work is part of the continued work in that area and entails the construction of a median U-Turn in order to...
Here are 13 Shelters and Rescues to Find Your Next Best Friend In and Around Evansville Indiana

If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, we have a list of 13 Evansville area shelters and rescues where you are sure to find your new best friend. We are big believers in the "Don't Shop. Adopt." movement and we love supporting our local animal rescue community here at 103 GBF. Melissa is the dog mom to two rescued pitbulls and I am a cat mom to one fluffy Maine Coon mix.
