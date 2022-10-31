ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
qcnews.com

Lancaster County PE teacher accused of assault on campus

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lancaster Co. School Employee Arrested For Assault & Battery On School Grounds

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster County School District employee has been placed on paid suspension after being charged with assault on school grounds. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, on October 27. He is facing charges of 2nd Degree Assault & Battery.
Queen City News

Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job.  Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Chester County school staff members to get bonuses

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Staff members working in the Chester County School District can expect a bonus soon as a sign of gratitude for their work. The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday the bonuses, which were approved by district leaders over the summer, are set to go out to district staff on Dec. 7. Full-time staff members will get $1,000, while part-time staff will receive $500.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 1st

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 1st. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WSOC Charlotte

Chester Co. schools is giving loyalty bonuses to all staff district-wide

On Monday, Oct. 24, The Chester County District Board of Trustees voted to provide loyalty bonuses for all Chester County School District employees. In an effort by the District to show appreciation to the staff members that have been dedicated to the District and to aid them with the increased cost of living, full-time staff will receive a $1,000 bonus and part-time staff will receive a $500 bonus.
WBTV

Suspects wanted for spending nearly $1,000 with stolen credit cards at Target

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects that used stolen credit cards at a local Target. Police say around 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, two men broke into a parked vehicle at the Purser Hulsey Park on Matthews-Mint Hill Road and stole a wallet.
wach.com

Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
CHESTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Lancaster man charged with assault and battery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested 35 year-old Samuel Earl Sinclair on Oct. 27 for assault and battery in the 2nd degree. Sinclair was charged after an investigation requested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, while at Erwin Elementary,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

'The burning:' Parent threw bleach in NC school bus driver's face

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC, CNN NEWSOURCE) — A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her spoke out about the attack that left her with chemical burns. The 72-year-old woman asked not to be identified for safety concerns. "I am concerned for my safety, I truly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy