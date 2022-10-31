Read full article on original website
Lancaster County PE teacher accused of assault on campus
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20,...
“Killing Spree” Duo Pleads Guilty to Chester & York County Charges
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Life behind bars without parole, That’s the reality for both Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson. Authorities say the couple went on a multi-state killing spree in May 2021 and sent law enforcement on a week long man hunt. It was a story...
Lancaster Co. School Employee Arrested For Assault & Battery On School Grounds
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster County School District employee has been placed on paid suspension after being charged with assault on school grounds. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, on October 27. He is facing charges of 2nd Degree Assault & Battery.
CN2 Newscast – National Man Hunt Ends in Chester’s Court House, ChristmasVille Kickoff, New Business Has Kids in the Kitchen
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – That’s the reality for both Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson – authorities say the couple went on a multi-state killing spree in May 2021 and sent law enforcement on a week long man hunt. It was a story that made national...
Man accused of inappropriately touching person at Erwin Elementary School in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching someone at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samual Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for...
Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job. Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
Lancaster County school employee suspended after being charged with assault
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An employee of Lancaster County School District has been suspended after being charged and accused of committing an assault on school grounds, the school district announced Monday. The employee, whose name was not publicly released, has been placed on paid suspension, according to the school...
Chester County school staff members to get bonuses
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Staff members working in the Chester County School District can expect a bonus soon as a sign of gratitude for their work. The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday the bonuses, which were approved by district leaders over the summer, are set to go out to district staff on Dec. 7. Full-time staff members will get $1,000, while part-time staff will receive $500.
Gaston County Mugshots November 1st
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 1st. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Masked teen steals woman’s car at gunpoint at Rock Hill grocery store, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday night after police said he stole a woman’s car at a grocery store in Rock Hill and fled from officers, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Authorities said a woman told officers that around 9:48 p.m., a person wearing a mask pulled […]
Man, woman at center of multi-state killing spree, manhunt plea guilty to SC charges
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The people at the center of a multi-state killing spree and manhunt last year pleaded guilty to several charges in York and Chester counties on Wednesday. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson are accused of killing five people between South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri. They’re also...
Chester Co. schools is giving loyalty bonuses to all staff district-wide
On Monday, Oct. 24, The Chester County District Board of Trustees voted to provide loyalty bonuses for all Chester County School District employees. In an effort by the District to show appreciation to the staff members that have been dedicated to the District and to aid them with the increased cost of living, full-time staff will receive a $1,000 bonus and part-time staff will receive a $500 bonus.
Suspects wanted for spending nearly $1,000 with stolen credit cards at Target
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two suspects that used stolen credit cards at a local Target. Police say around 3 p.m. on Oct. 26, two men broke into a parked vehicle at the Purser Hulsey Park on Matthews-Mint Hill Road and stole a wallet.
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
2 separate machete assaults in Charlotte region in one week
On Friday, deputies responded to a machete assault in Iredell County. On Tuesday, Gastonia police responded to a separate machete assault.
City of Lancaster greenway project prepares for second phase of work
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster City leaders and people who live in the area are celebrating the recent opening of a new public greenway, the first ever in the city. The overall goal of the Lindsay Pettus Greenway is to build the project in phases. Phase one was completed in 2020 and once […]
SLED: Lancaster man charged with assault and battery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested 35 year-old Samuel Earl Sinclair on Oct. 27 for assault and battery in the 2nd degree. Sinclair was charged after an investigation requested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, while at Erwin Elementary,...
'The burning:' Parent threw bleach in NC school bus driver's face
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC, CNN NEWSOURCE) — A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her spoke out about the attack that left her with chemical burns. The 72-year-old woman asked not to be identified for safety concerns. "I am concerned for my safety, I truly...
Teen shot in arm, leg in yard of Rock Hill home, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old man was found shot twice in the yard of a home in Rock Hill Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Rich Street where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds […]
