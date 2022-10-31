CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Staff members working in the Chester County School District can expect a bonus soon as a sign of gratitude for their work. The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday the bonuses, which were approved by district leaders over the summer, are set to go out to district staff on Dec. 7. Full-time staff members will get $1,000, while part-time staff will receive $500.

CHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO