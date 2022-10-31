$1 billion Powerball drawing airing TONIGHT on Channel 11

PITTSBURGH — For the second time in its history, the Powerball jackpot stands at $1 billion. There were no winning tickets for the grand prize in Saturday night’s drawing for $825 million, meaning that Monday’s drawing will be the second-largest amount in the promotion’s 30-year history.

It has been nearly three months since someone won a Powerball jackpot, and Saturday night was the 37th consecutive drawing without a winner. The last Powerball jackpot was won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania was worth $206.9 million, lottery officials said.

That was the fifth time this year that there was a winning Powerball ticket. The others were a $632.6 million winner on Jan. 5, which was split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185 million winner on Feb. 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million winner on April 27 in Arizona; and a $366.7 million winner on June 29 in Vermont.

