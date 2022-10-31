Patrick Beverley Sends A Three-Word Message After Their First Win Of The Season

Pat Beverley had a crisp response to the Lakers' first win of the season.

The Los Angeles Lakers were in dire straits to start the season, going winless in their first 5 games. Despite Anthony Davis being healthy alongside LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, the poor roster construction saw the Lakers unable to make much positive impact on their games. But their 6th game of the season finally provided the team with some cause for optimism, as they beat a really good Denver Nuggets side.

The Lakers had lost to the Warriors, Clippers, and Nuggets themselves in the first 5 games, but they finally came through with a 121-110 win. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both put up excellent numbers, while Russell Westbrook was also quite effective off the bench. The signs were positive, considering that the Nuggets are a very good team, but the players are focusing on very simple things at the moment.

Patrick Beverley Had A Very Short And Sweet Message After The Lakers Won Their First Game Of The Season

Beverley played 21 minutes and contributed 5 points and 5 rebounds, but the Lakers got significant contributions out of the likes of Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves. The Lakers held the Nuggets to the same total they did in their earlier loss this season at 110, but they managed to score 22 more points. And while some were quick to point out it's just one win , getting that first one on the board can often make a huge difference for a team. Pat Beverley tweeted after the game with a very short message.

"That felt good."

He even tagged Lakers fans in his tweet, showing that he wants to share this moment with all the people that have felt pain at the way the Lakers have played this season. The fans have only had things to criticize so far, so having something to celebrate will be as good a feeling for them as it is for the team itself.

This doesn't mean too much by itself, the Lakers need to follow up on it by putting together a string of wins together, which is fairly hard to see them doing. The lack of shooting can only be addressed via changes to the playing roster, but at least it's clear that Myles Turner is really interested in joining if they so choose. One way or another, the Lakers need to use this to build momentum, and that's when a team player like Pat Beverley might prove his worth to the franchise the most.