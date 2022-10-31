ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Patrick Beverley Sends A Three-Word Message After Their First Win Of The Season

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSsoi_0itFNtQL00

Pat Beverley had a crisp response to the Lakers' first win of the season.

Credit: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Los Angeles Lakers were in dire straits to start the season, going winless in their first 5 games. Despite Anthony Davis being healthy alongside LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, the poor roster construction saw the Lakers unable to make much positive impact on their games. But their 6th game of the season finally provided the team with some cause for optimism, as they beat a really good Denver Nuggets side.

The Lakers had lost to the Warriors, Clippers, and Nuggets themselves in the first 5 games, but they finally came through with a 121-110 win. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both put up excellent numbers, while Russell Westbrook was also quite effective off the bench. The signs were positive, considering that the Nuggets are a very good team, but the players are focusing on very simple things at the moment.

Patrick Beverley Had A Very Short And Sweet Message After The Lakers Won Their First Game Of The Season

Beverley played 21 minutes and contributed 5 points and 5 rebounds, but the Lakers got significant contributions out of the likes of Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves. The Lakers held the Nuggets to the same total they did in their earlier loss this season at 110, but they managed to score 22 more points. And while some were quick to point out it's just one win , getting that first one on the board can often make a huge difference for a team. Pat Beverley tweeted after the game with a very short message.

"That felt good."

He even tagged Lakers fans in his tweet, showing that he wants to share this moment with all the people that have felt pain at the way the Lakers have played this season. The fans have only had things to criticize so far, so having something to celebrate will be as good a feeling for them as it is for the team itself.

This doesn't mean too much by itself, the Lakers need to follow up on it by putting together a string of wins together, which is fairly hard to see them doing. The lack of shooting can only be addressed via changes to the playing roster, but at least it's clear that Myles Turner is really interested in joining if they so choose. One way or another, the Lakers need to use this to build momentum, and that's when a team player like Pat Beverley might prove his worth to the franchise the most.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
ClutchPoints

Vince Carter’s 4-word reaction to Nets star Kevin Durant passing him on NBA all-time scoring list

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has officially surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list, and the former NBA Dunk king couldn’t be happier for him. When Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he surpasses Carter. Exactly one week later, he did just that as he climbed to no. 19 on the said record.
MEMPHIS, NY
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Nets’ message to Dwight Howard reveals future key roster move

The Brooklyn Nets have a significant need for a backup center behind Nic Claxton. Several veteran free agents such as DeMarcus Cousins, Hassan Whiteside and Dwight Howard have been mentioned as veterans who could fill the position. Howard appeared on the Club Shay Shay Podcast with Shannon Sharpe Monday, and the eight-time All-Star said that […] The post Nets’ message to Dwight Howard reveals future key roster move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy