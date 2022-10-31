Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured one person Wednesday night. Deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood off Musket Lane for reports of a shooting around 10 p.m., Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Officials say the victim was taken to a...
Deputies investigating weekend Hollywood shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was reportedly shot multiple times over the weekend in the Hollywood area. According to a report, deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina after learning that a patient was transported after being shot Sunday night during an […]
NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
CCSO: Man seriously hurt after being shot multiple times in Hollywood, deputies investigating
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was reportedly shot multiple times, leaving him seriously injured, over the weekend in Hollywood. According to a report, deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina after learning that a patient was transported after being shot Sunday night […]
abcnews4.com
Charges upgraded to murder for suspect in deadly westside Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect initially charged as an accessory to a murder that took place in the westside of Charleston one week ago is now facing murder charges, Charleston Police Department announced on Monday. Tyreece Smith, 32, was arrested on Friday and charged as an accessory in...
WJCL
Police: 2 adults, 2 children injured in Lowcountry apartment complex shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages...
live5news.com
2nd Georgetown Co. student charged with making school threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says another middle school student was charged with making school threats this week. After an investigation, a 13-year-old from Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was charged Wednesday and released to her guardian, according to the sheriff’s office. “Georgetown...
WMBF
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
wpde.com
Caught on camera: Man breaks through glass door, burglarizes Summerville store
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville business owner is picking up the pieces after an early-morning burglary at his store on the Charleston and Dorchester County line. Brandon Askins owns Cross County General Rental on Highway 78. He says an unidentified suspect broke into the business early Monday morning to steal items.
Lowcountry agencies, SLED taking action against trailer theft through ‘TIP’ event
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau event happening in November to help recover stolen trailers. CCSO, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will partner to host […]
live5news.com
Evidence points to N. Charleston shooting being justified, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person is dead after a shooting on North Atlantic Boulevard Monday morning. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot in the area. Officers found a 46-year-old...
4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot. Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning. “Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, […]
Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
wpde.com
Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
live5news.com
Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 35-year-old who died on a shipping boat
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, October 26th, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office was contacted in regard to a victim that was pronounced dead at the North Charleston South Carolina Ports Terminal. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mr. Jayson Nieto. According to authorities, Mr. Nieto was...
WTGS
'It changed our lives forever': 8-year-old almost hit by car for second time
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant mother is pleading for change. It comes after history nearly repeated itself two weeks ago when her son narrowly escaped getting hit by a car while riding his bike home from school. “I will never live in a world anymore where...
foxwilmington.com
GRAPHIC: Woman looking for answers after being hit by truck while getting mail
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – On the morning of Oct. 20, Alycia France went out to the mailbox outside her job on Industry Drive in North Charleston. “I stepped out and I unlocked it and then locked it back shut and then that’s the last thing I remember,” France said.
Comments / 0