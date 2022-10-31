ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

live5news.com

One person hurt in Summerville shooting, sheriff’s office says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting injured one person Wednesday night. Deputies were called to the Windgate neighborhood off Musket Lane for reports of a shooting around 10 p.m., Cpl. Carli Drayton said. Officials say the victim was taken to a...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating weekend Hollywood shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was reportedly shot multiple times over the weekend in the Hollywood area. According to a report, deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina after learning that a patient was transported after being shot Sunday night during an […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Man seriously hurt after being shot multiple times in Hollywood, deputies investigating

live5news.com

2nd Georgetown Co. student charged with making school threats

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says another middle school student was charged with making school threats this week. After an investigation, a 13-year-old from Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was charged Wednesday and released to her guardian, according to the sheriff’s office. “Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry agencies, SLED taking action against trailer theft through ‘TIP’ event

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with local agencies and the National Insurance Crime Bureau event happening in November to help recover stolen trailers. CCSO, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau will partner to host […]
live5news.com

Evidence points to N. Charleston shooting being justified, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person is dead after a shooting on North Atlantic Boulevard Monday morning. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot in the area. Officers found a 46-year-old...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot. Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning. “Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
WALTERBORO, SC
wpde.com

Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Ravenel bridge exits reopen after ‘major’ crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a “major” crash on the Ravenel bridge Wednesday has been cleared. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes, closing the King Street exit and the I-26 exit. The exits were reopened around 12:20 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 35-year-old who died on a shipping boat

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday, October 26th, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office was contacted in regard to a victim that was pronounced dead at the North Charleston South Carolina Ports Terminal. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Mr. Jayson Nieto. According to authorities, Mr. Nieto was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

