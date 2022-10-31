ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Molinaro proposed 2023 is $30 million lower than this year’s

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro’s proposed 2023 county budget lowers the county tax rate and tax levy reducing the amount to be raised by property taxes by $369,000. “At a time when costs are going up all around us, Dutchess County Government remains committed to cutting...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public

A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray cut a ribbon, ceremoniously opening the penultimate phase of this village’s portion of the RiverWalk that will one day stretch from Yonkers to the Putnam County line.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

The Orchards Of Concklin

Within the span of 300 years of family farming in Rockland County, the Concklins have witnessed the birth of this nation and its darkest hour. During the Revolutionary War, the family produced dairy products in the path of advancing armies. On 9/11, a Concklin was setting up for the farmer’s market at the World Trade Center when the Twin Towers were destroyed. The Concklins’ story speaks volumes about the resilience of a family and the depth of the community support they enjoy.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale

The former site of a Renaissance Hotel in Westchester County is set for a rebirth as a massive apartment complex if local officials sign off on the developer’s plans. California-based housing developer Rose Equities and Garden Communities, the property management arm of the Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes, acquired a 28-acre parcel for $71 million from a joint venture between investment firm Renatus Group and an affiliate of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Silver Point Capital, records show.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Planning Board grants site approval for Farmer’s Choice cannabis dispensary at 1 Old Route 299

New Paltz could soon have competing marijuana dispensaries if a pair of projects before the planning boards come to fruition. Farmer’s Choice, LLC has proposed “The Barn” for 1 Old Route 299 in New Paltz, one of two dispensaries they have in the works, along with “The Stand” in Fishkill. During a meeting of the Town of New Paltz Planning Board on Monday, October 24, conditional site approval was unanimously given for the two-story new build, with the understanding that it’s for retail sales only; no on-site consumption will be allowed.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Daily Voice

Independent Investigator To Probe Accusations Of Corruption At School District In Mount Vernon

A Westchester County school district is hiring a third-party investigator to investigate corruption accusations that residents have raised. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Waveline Bennett-Conroy and Board of Education President Adriane Saunders released a joint statement in which they announced that the city's school district would "immediately retain the professional services of outside experts" to answer questions about the district's contractual procurement process and use of grant funding.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
rocklandtimes.com

Hoehm Town Happenings:“The Story of Jane “Naut” Kanniff–The “Witch” of West Nyack”

In recognition of Halloween, I thought it fitting to share this true story about a woman who was accused of being a witch–right here in Clarkstown! The accompanying images are the first place winners chosen from Clarkstown North (Jeremy Cazes) and Clarkstown South (Hannah Kim) of a contest held during the Town’s 225th Anniversary in 2016, which asked a very basic question: “What do you think Jane “Naut” Kanniff, The Witch of West Nyack looked like?” Each artist’s interpretation was based on the story that will serve as my column for this week.
WEST NYACK, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland Responds: County Executive Ed Day Responds to Taxing Question

I have a taxing question. I read in Rockland Daily about the proposed 2023 County budget. Shortly after, I read about the Proposed 2023 Ramapo budget. Besides those taxes for Rocklanders, there are State taxes, the taxes from my Village, the more minor but costly Finkelstein Library budget vote coming up next Tuesday, and I am sure more besides. Can you please clarify why my tax dollars seem to be going into so many different coffers covering the same locations?
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

A New Running Store Is Coming to The Westchester

Racefaster sneakers. Photo courtesy of Racefaster. Racefaster, a running store that offers an array of running apparel and running services, is opening in The Westchester Mall. Love a good run around Westchester? As runners of all experience levels know, the right gear can turn a so-so run into a stellar...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work

After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy