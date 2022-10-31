Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Molinaro proposed 2023 is $30 million lower than this year’s
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro’s proposed 2023 county budget lowers the county tax rate and tax levy reducing the amount to be raised by property taxes by $369,000. “At a time when costs are going up all around us, Dutchess County Government remains committed to cutting...
thehudsonindependent.com
Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public
A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray cut a ribbon, ceremoniously opening the penultimate phase of this village’s portion of the RiverWalk that will one day stretch from Yonkers to the Putnam County line.
Sales Tax On Home Energy Costs To Be Suspended In Westchester County, Officials Say
A suspension of the sales tax on home energy costs will soon take effect in Westchester County to help residents save some money, county officials announced. The suspension will start on Thursday, Dec. 1, and last until Tuesday, Feb. 28, County Executive George Latimer announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1. "As...
theexaminernews.com
Putnam Republicans’ Mailer on Former Kent Supervisor Was Full of Lies
As a candidate for Putnam County Legislature’s District 5, I was disgusted to find the postcard from the Putnam County Republican Committee attacking me and my record as Kent town supervisor in the mail last week. That my opponent would allow this libelous campaign material to be sent on...
nyacknewsandviews.com
The Orchards Of Concklin
Within the span of 300 years of family farming in Rockland County, the Concklins have witnessed the birth of this nation and its darkest hour. During the Revolutionary War, the family produced dairy products in the path of advancing armies. On 9/11, a Concklin was setting up for the farmer’s market at the World Trade Center when the Twin Towers were destroyed. The Concklins’ story speaks volumes about the resilience of a family and the depth of the community support they enjoy.
Home energy sales tax to be suspended for Westchester residents
Westchester residents will be able to save money on energy bills for this upcoming winter.
rcbizjournal.com
Village of Haverstraw Lays Out Planning Vision That Includes Chair Factory Site, Downtown Revival, Climate Change
Village Awarded 2022 Heissenbuttel Award for Planning Excellence from the New York Planning Federation. The Village of Haverstraw is marching ahead with goals it laid out in its recently updated Comprehensive Plan, a roadmap for the municipality’s future in terms of zoning, planning, economic development, climate change, and more.
therealdeal.com
Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale
The former site of a Renaissance Hotel in Westchester County is set for a rebirth as a massive apartment complex if local officials sign off on the developer’s plans. California-based housing developer Rose Equities and Garden Communities, the property management arm of the Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes, acquired a 28-acre parcel for $71 million from a joint venture between investment firm Renatus Group and an affiliate of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Silver Point Capital, records show.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Planning Board grants site approval for Farmer’s Choice cannabis dispensary at 1 Old Route 299
New Paltz could soon have competing marijuana dispensaries if a pair of projects before the planning boards come to fruition. Farmer’s Choice, LLC has proposed “The Barn” for 1 Old Route 299 in New Paltz, one of two dispensaries they have in the works, along with “The Stand” in Fishkill. During a meeting of the Town of New Paltz Planning Board on Monday, October 24, conditional site approval was unanimously given for the two-story new build, with the understanding that it’s for retail sales only; no on-site consumption will be allowed.
Independent Investigator To Probe Accusations Of Corruption At School District In Mount Vernon
A Westchester County school district is hiring a third-party investigator to investigate corruption accusations that residents have raised. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Waveline Bennett-Conroy and Board of Education President Adriane Saunders released a joint statement in which they announced that the city's school district would "immediately retain the professional services of outside experts" to answer questions about the district's contractual procurement process and use of grant funding.
rocklandtimes.com
Hoehm Town Happenings:“The Story of Jane “Naut” Kanniff–The “Witch” of West Nyack”
In recognition of Halloween, I thought it fitting to share this true story about a woman who was accused of being a witch–right here in Clarkstown! The accompanying images are the first place winners chosen from Clarkstown North (Jeremy Cazes) and Clarkstown South (Hannah Kim) of a contest held during the Town’s 225th Anniversary in 2016, which asked a very basic question: “What do you think Jane “Naut” Kanniff, The Witch of West Nyack looked like?” Each artist’s interpretation was based on the story that will serve as my column for this week.
Avoid These 7 Most Violent Streets in Kingston, New York
The Hudson Valley has so much beauty to offer the residents who live here. There are several reasons why someone would want to live here. With that beauty and opportunity comes a large population. In any big city comes unwanted crime. You have to admit that it is pretty bad...
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: County Executive Ed Day Responds to Taxing Question
I have a taxing question. I read in Rockland Daily about the proposed 2023 County budget. Shortly after, I read about the Proposed 2023 Ramapo budget. Besides those taxes for Rocklanders, there are State taxes, the taxes from my Village, the more minor but costly Finkelstein Library budget vote coming up next Tuesday, and I am sure more besides. Can you please clarify why my tax dollars seem to be going into so many different coffers covering the same locations?
westchestermagazine.com
A New Running Store Is Coming to The Westchester
Racefaster sneakers. Photo courtesy of Racefaster. Racefaster, a running store that offers an array of running apparel and running services, is opening in The Westchester Mall. Love a good run around Westchester? As runners of all experience levels know, the right gear can turn a so-so run into a stellar...
Hendrick Hudson School District records hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
Efforts are underway to stop motorists from illegally passing stopped school buses in Westchester County.
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
Tulsi Gabbard to Appear in Orange County, New York This Weekend
The former Democratic Presidential candidate and popular political commentator will be in the Hudson Valley this weekend to lend her support to some New York politicians running for office. It's hard to believe but he mid term elections will be here next week and politicians won't be letting up until...
Hudson Valley Park Listed In Unsavory Report for “Threatened and At Risk Landscapes”
A local Orange County park was recently listed in a report from a National Organization that may spell trouble for the future of the park. In addition, particular social factors may also be playing a role in the future plans for the park. History of the Park. In the town...
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
