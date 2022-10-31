Supreme Court Building(public use) The Supreme Court is the third branch of a 3-branch government designed to enact ‘checks and balances.’ The U.S. Supreme Court was designed to operate differently from the legislative and the executive branches. Justices are supposed to make decisions independently from political concerns. Justices are expected to be neutral. Ordinarily, the court strives not to stray too far from public opinion, because doing so could damage people’s respect for the Court – and its authority, (the Court has no authority on its own, but must rely on Congress to enforce its decisions).

24 DAYS AGO