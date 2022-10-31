Read full article on original website
Related
"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns
A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
Fox Hosts Trash GOP’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden
If Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment proceedings on the president next year following investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.Additionally, she said that Republicans believe the president made an “illegal” proposal...
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Republicans and Democrats agree – the Supreme Court is a mess.
Supreme Court Building(public use) The Supreme Court is the third branch of a 3-branch government designed to enact ‘checks and balances.’ The U.S. Supreme Court was designed to operate differently from the legislative and the executive branches. Justices are supposed to make decisions independently from political concerns. Justices are expected to be neutral. Ordinarily, the court strives not to stray too far from public opinion, because doing so could damage people’s respect for the Court – and its authority, (the Court has no authority on its own, but must rely on Congress to enforce its decisions).
Senator Tom Cotton brags about ignoring Trump impeachment evidence
In January 2020, the rightwing Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton said he would vote to acquit Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial because despite senators having “heard from 17 witnesses … and received more than 28,000 pages of documents”, Democrats had not presented their case correctly. According...
America cannot allow Trump to destroy the Republican Party
Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
“Donald John Trump”: Watch Dramatic Moment January 6 Committee Votes To Subpoena Former President
In a dramatic move, the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol voted today to subpoena former president Donald Trump on the matter. The resolution was submitted by committee vice chair Liz Cheney, who urged in reference to Trump, “We must seek the testimony of the key player” in the attack. “I am offering this resolution, that the committee direct the chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony, under oath, from Donald John Trump, in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Loses Bid to Block Jan. 6th Committee’s Subpoena
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows lost his effort to block a subpoena from the Jan. 6th Committee on Monday, after a Donald Trump-appointed federal judge found the lawmakers were protected by the Constitution’s speech or debate clause. “Without a doubt, the Select Committee’s investigation of the...
POLITICO
Ryan runs red to save Senate Dems
LOSING RACE OR SAVING GRACE? — Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has convinced Republicans that he’s enough of a threat that they’ve poured money into the open-seat Ohio Senate race, and in a twisted vote of confidence, his own party hasn’t followed suit. But win or lose,...
John Roberts temporarily blocks release of Trump’s tax records to Congress
US President Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice John Roberts (Getty Images/Salon) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily stopped the Internal Revenue Service...
Trump seeks Supreme Court intervention in latest effort to block release of taxes
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Monday as a last-ditch effort to keep his tax returns from the eyes of a House committee. Trump asked the high court to block the House Ways and Means Committee from uncovering his tax returns. The committee has sought the former president's tax records since 2019 while he was still in office.
WNCT
Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is going to the Supreme Court, again, this time to try to stop his tax returns from being handed to a congressional committee. In an emergency appeal filed Monday, Trump wants the court to order at least a temporary hold on the...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House Democrats
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a congressional committee from accessing his tax records as a long-running legal battle reaches its final stage. Trump, who, unlike other recent presidents, refused to make his tax returns public amid scrutiny of his business...
NBCMontana
Zinke's Trump Cabinet days shape Montana race for US House
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Donald Trump's former interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, stood in the cold outside a Loaf ‘N Jug gas station in southwestern Montana and weathered a barrage of curses, friendly honks, obscene gestures and shouts of support as he waved a “Veterans for Zinke” sign.
Biden Blames Extreme MAGA Republicans for Intimidating Voters and Election Officials, Calling It ‘Corrosive' to Democracy
Biden's remarks came with less than a week to go until Election Day and five days after an assailant with a history of sharing right-wing conspiracy theories broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband with a hammer, causing serious damage to his head. The...
EXPLAINER: Voting Systems Reliable, Despite Conspiracies
Former President Donald Trump and his allies have whipped up a relentless campaign of attacks against voting equipment since his loss in the 2020 election. After nearly two years, no evidence has emerged that voting machines were manipulated to steal the election or that there was any widespread fraud. Conspiracy...
Lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look
Sen. Joe Lagana's bill would raise personal injury coverage minimums to $50,000. It follows a failed push to raise them to $250,000. The post Lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Over Half of Americans Believe That Both Democrats and Republicans Do Such a Poor Job That a Third Major Party Is Needed
More than half of Americans believe the current political parties do such a poor job that a third major party is needed, according to a survey by Gallup. More minor parties have seen an uptick in support and interest in recent years. A study by the Pew Research center found...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0