Troy’s Mario Martinez Serrano continues stellar freshman season
Troy Trojan Mario Martinez Serrano continued his impressive freshman tennis season this week by taking the Mercer Gridiron Classic. Martinez Serrano took the tournament crown after winning four straight matches. He defeated Middle Georgia’s Gianfranco Germinara and Georgia State’s Robert Grinvalds in three sets on Friday and followed up with a 2-0 sweep over Raul Garcia of Kennesaw State on Saturday. The Zaragoza, Spain native then defeated Kennesaw State’s Hugo Salmeron in two straight sets to take the tournament.
Martial nominated for Bulsworth Trophy
On Wednesday it was announced that Troy senior Carlton Martial has added yet another nomination for a national award to his resume as a nominee for the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy. The Burlsworth Trophy is presented to the nation’s top player who began their career as a walk-on. Each nominee must have started his first season of participation with an FBS football program without financial aid of any kind from the university’s athletic department.
Troy men’s basketball excited for the season
Less than a week away from the start of the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season the Troy Trojans are amped up to get started next Monday. Troy is coming off its first 20-win season since 2017 and also snapped a five-year postseason drought by making it to the College Basketball Invitational in 2021-2022. Despite all of that success, Troy was voted 10th in the preseason poll by the league’s coaches. That low ranking has fueled some motivation for this year’s Trojans.
Trojans back to work after much-needed bye week
After eight consecutive weeks of football, the Troy Trojans got a much-needed break in the form of a bye week last week. Before focusing on the next game, Troy coach Jon Sumrall looked back on Monday at the South Alabama win to announce the team’s Players of the Week for that win. Offensive tackle Austin Stidham earned Offensive Player of the Game, while cornerback Reddy Steward earned Defensive Player of the Week and punter Mike Rivers earned Special Teams Player of the Week.
Troy volleyball looking for first place in the Sun Belt West
The Troy Trojans (16-8, 10-2) volleyball team is in the midst of a historic stretch of games and this weekend look to take control of the Sun Belt West. Troy is coming off its ninth straight match win and fourth straight Sun Belt series win this past weekend over South Alabama. The pair of wins over the Jaguars put Troy in a two-way tie for first place of the Sun Belt Western Division with Texas State (18-6, 10-2). It also gave the Trojans their 10th conferences win – tying a school record – and nine straight wins also sets a school record.
Years-Long Wiregrass Duo Together Stays Together
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pitcher-catcher duo will not be broken up as two Wiregrass Kings Softball players sign to Enterprise State Community College. Hannah Phillips and Olivia Hobson are both homeschooled and have played softball together since 12U. Not only do they suit up for the Kings, Phillips and Hobson play for the Lady Dukes York travel team.
Elba High School locked down prompted by online threat
Two Headland softball players both signed to continue their career. The Rams are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018. A big reason for Houston Academy's success comes from the special teams unit, specifically the leg of Lucius Renshaw. Henry County holds flu clinic as cases continue...
Troy announces Fan Appreciation Day for home finale
The Troy Trojans football team will wrap up the home schedule for the 2022 season at Veterans Memorial Stadium against ULM on Nov. 19 and will celebrate Fan Appreciation Day with ticket and prize giveaways. There will be free food giveaways from Jersey Mike’s, Chik-fil-a, Hooks BBQ, Domino’s Pizza, Momma...
Pike County back in the playoffs
The Pike County Bulldogs (6-3) are back in the Class 3A Playoffs, after missing the playoffs in 2021, on the road at the Region 1 Champion Excel Panthers (9-1). The Bulldogs are coming off a frustrating 21-20 loss to Houston Academy last week, while Excel dropped a road game to Chipley (Fla.) 28-12. It was Excel’s only loss of the season. However, Excel did lose an early-season game to Mobile Christian 35-14 that was later forfeited due to Mobile Christian playing an ineligible player.
Dothan, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Dothan. The Northside Methodist Academy basketball team will have a game with Providence Christian School on November 01, 2022, 15:30:00. The Northside Methodist Academy basketball team will have a game with Providence Christian School on November 01, 2022, 16:30:00.
Stanhope Elmore’s Bradford ‘following God’s plan’ with resignation
Stanhope Elmore means everything to Brian Bradford, and that made his decision to resign the hardest decision he’s ever had to make. Bradford, a Stanhope Elmore graduate who has spent 15 years in Millbrook as a coach and the last six as the head coach, announced his decision to resign last week.
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery
A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
Troy loses a local masterpiece
No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
BB Palmer honored with Will James ‘Big Enough Award’
BB Palmer of Troy has been honored as a longtime and outstanding member of the Will James Society with the awarding of the Society’s “Big Enough Award.”. The award was presented to Palmer at the Will James Society’s October “Georgia on My Mind Gather” in Cartersville, Georgia.
Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
Professional logging manager workshop in Goshen, Nov. 15.
A Professional Logging Manager Workshop will be held on Tuesday, November 15, from 2 until 7:30 p.m. at the Goshen Community Center, 523 Montgomery Street in Goshen. Registration is required. To register contact the Pike County Extension Office in Troy at 334-566-0985. The workshop’s programs will begin at 2 p.m....
Benefit fundraiser for Baby Virginia Davis family
A benefit event will be held for the family of Wes and Summer Davis and baby Virginia Blake Davis from 6 until 10 p.m. Saturday at Cattleman Park. Virginia was born in a Montgomery hospital in February weighing one pound and was so small she could be held in the palm of one’s hand.
Daleville staple wins 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - After a tight race, the third-generation, family-owned-and-operated eatery in Daleville roped in a win in the 2022 Bama’s Best Beef contest. McLin’s Restaurant of Daleville, AL won both the People’s Choice and Judge’s pick divisions, making them the overall winner of the contest.
Black receives new role with Southeast Gas
Southeast Gas has announced Jimmy Black as the Director of Community Development for the company’s expanding community development commitment. A long-time employee of Southeast Gas with extensive experience in marketing and operations, Black will lead community outreach initiatives and build on established partnerships in the region for the company and region’s next phase of growth.
