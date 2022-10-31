ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

247Sports

Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?

Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job

After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning.  Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

Longtime Football Coach Herm Edwards Lands New Job

Herm Edwards' foray into college football didn't end well, with Arizona State firing him three games into his fifth season. But it looks like the longtime football coach has found a nice safety net. ESPN announced that Edwards will return to the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Prior ...
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: 'If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this'

Pretty much everybody has weighed in on the dilemma facing the Los Angeles Lakers. With LeBron James nearing the end of his prime and Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary serving as their only realistic path to contention, should they trade both of their available first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in order to dig themselves out of the 1-5 hole they've dug for themselves thus far this season? Some say that the Lakers owe it to James to give him a stronger roster. Others believe that this roster is too broken for any single trade to fix. Fans, media and even Lakers executives have spoken on the debate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kansas suspends Bill Self four games, self-imposes restrictions amid ongoing NCAA investigation

Kansas suspended basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend four games to begin the 2022-23 campaign amid an ongoing NCAA investigation, as CBS Sports reported Tuesday. Self led Kansas to a national championship last season, but he will miss the Jayhawks’ Champions Classic showdown against Duke Nov. 15. Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach. The suspensions stem from an NCAA and FBI investigation into the Kansas program in 2017 for allegedly using Adidas to bribe top recruits. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports that Kansas is not expected to be penalized by the NCAA until after the 2022-23 season.
LAWRENCE, KS
iheart.com

Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self

The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown

North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

College basketball 2022-23 countdown: No. 3 Houston

Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 3 is Houston. The Houston Cougars are the toughest team in college basketball, and that's not a hot take. The way Kelvin Sampson gets...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Jaden Ivey keeping up in high-octane NBA Rookie of the Year race

This 2022-23 rookie class has been unreal so far. Paolo Banchero is overwhelming opponents with his unique combination of power and touch. Bennedict Mathurin is slicing and swishing his way to the top of the bench-scoring leaderboard. Keegan Murray has canned nearly 40% of his threes and ascended to the Kings' starting lineup; they're quietly 2-1 in the early returns of his promotion.

