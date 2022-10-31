Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"
Bronny James might need some time to develop before he can enter the league.
Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?
Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move
Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job
After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning. Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
Auburn Tries to Hire Guy Who's Cleaned Up Arkansas' Mess
Report says Tigers tried to get Hunter Yurachek to change locations but it didn't work.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
Longtime Football Coach Herm Edwards Lands New Job
Herm Edwards' foray into college football didn't end well, with Arizona State firing him three games into his fifth season. But it looks like the longtime football coach has found a nice safety net. ESPN announced that Edwards will return to the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Prior ...
3 Prominent Names Emerge To Replace Bryan Harsin At Auburn
Three notable names have emerged as potential options to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. The Tigers announced this Monday afternoon that they are firing head football coach Bryan Harsin. Now, the question is who will Auburn hire to replace him? Related: Coaching Candidates to Replace ...
CBS Sports
Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: 'If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this'
Pretty much everybody has weighed in on the dilemma facing the Los Angeles Lakers. With LeBron James nearing the end of his prime and Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary serving as their only realistic path to contention, should they trade both of their available first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in order to dig themselves out of the 1-5 hole they've dug for themselves thus far this season? Some say that the Lakers owe it to James to give him a stronger roster. Others believe that this roster is too broken for any single trade to fix. Fans, media and even Lakers executives have spoken on the debate.
Jaden Davis Says 'Coach V' Is the Reason Behind Oklahoma's Confidence
Through the highs and lows, Oklahoma has done its best to maintain confidence during the season.
247Sports
Kansas suspends Bill Self four games, self-imposes restrictions amid ongoing NCAA investigation
Kansas suspended basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend four games to begin the 2022-23 campaign amid an ongoing NCAA investigation, as CBS Sports reported Tuesday. Self led Kansas to a national championship last season, but he will miss the Jayhawks’ Champions Classic showdown against Duke Nov. 15. Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach. The suspensions stem from an NCAA and FBI investigation into the Kansas program in 2017 for allegedly using Adidas to bribe top recruits. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports that Kansas is not expected to be penalized by the NCAA until after the 2022-23 season.
'A beautiful relationship': Xavier's Jack Nunge on balancing marriage, college basketball
There's a rhythm that comes with being a college basketball player. A repetition that revolves around classes, schoolwork, practices, workouts, and, of course, the games. It's a cadence Jack Nunge, now in his sixth college season, knows well. Although there is one significant difference between this season and the others.
iheart.com
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming 2022-23 season in relation to an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption launched in 2017, Stadium's Jeff Goodman initially reported on Wednesday (November 2). Self and...
CBS Sports
Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 high school basketball rankings: No. 23 Pickerington Central
No. 23 Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio) State championships: 2 (2012, 2022) Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2023) Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2023) Height: 6-2 | Class: Senior (2023) National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted. G — Markell Johnson. Height: 6-1 | Class: Senior (2023) National rank: Unranked |...
College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown
North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
Report: National Basketball Power In Talks to Join Big 12
The conference continues to explore new avenues for expansion.
FOX Sports
College basketball 2022-23 countdown: No. 3 Houston
Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 3 is Houston. The Houston Cougars are the toughest team in college basketball, and that's not a hot take. The way Kelvin Sampson gets...
Yardbarker
Jaden Ivey keeping up in high-octane NBA Rookie of the Year race
This 2022-23 rookie class has been unreal so far. Paolo Banchero is overwhelming opponents with his unique combination of power and touch. Bennedict Mathurin is slicing and swishing his way to the top of the bench-scoring leaderboard. Keegan Murray has canned nearly 40% of his threes and ascended to the Kings' starting lineup; they're quietly 2-1 in the early returns of his promotion.
