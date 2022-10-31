Keith Law breaks down games 1 & 2 of World Series

So far the 2022 Fall Classic has delivered from an excitement standpoint but the best could still be coming as the series shifts to Philadelphia for the next three games. Keith Law joined Vinny & Haynie on Monday to talk about how things have played out so far.
Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber already has some memorable home runs this postseason. The 29-year-old can add another to the list. The left-handed hitting Schwarber continued a home run derby of sorts for the Phillies in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game...
The New York Yankees are shifting their attention to free agency after laboring through another rough postseason campaign. The biggest item on their to-do list involves re-signing Aaron Judge in free agency, and the early returns show that that may be easier said than done. Judge is coming off the...
MLB fans always enjoy when the World Series stretches into November. The first time it took place was in 2001, when Derek Jeter hit his famous “Mr. November” home run. But usually, it’s something incredibly rare to see. More often than not, the World Series either doesn’t...
If the Phillies never fired Joe Girardi, Philadelphia wouldn’t be in the 2022 World Series. That’s what former New York Yankees slugger Nick Swisher told TMZ. The Phillies, you may remember, fired Girardi in June and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson to interim manager. Under Thomson, the Phillies caught fire, clinched the No. 6 seed in the National League, and upset the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on their way to the Fall Classic.
Game 4 of the World Series was as close to a must-win as there’s been for Houston this postseason, and they responded in historic fashion. Cristian Javier repeated the magic that he had working against the Yankees back in June, tossing six no-hit innings before turning it over to his bullpen which used four relievers to complete the no-hitter. It’s the third all-time no-hitter in postseason history and the second in the Fall Classic itself, as the baseball world reconciles with the notion of a combined no-no being the one to finally follow up Don Larsen’s perfecto.
The Boston Red Sox are doing their due diligence on former New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton. The Boston Globe reports the Red Sox brought Paxton to Boston for an exam after the season. “Broadly speaking, everything was on track. Everything is as expected,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer...
Today’s guest columnist is Robert D. Manfred Jr., commissioner of Major League Baseball.
Major League Baseball’s 2022 season will be remembered forever. As I have traveled across the country watching games this season, our ballparks have been filled with excitement as our players demonstrated the magic of baseball. We witnessed amazing feats by Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, and more. Our rookie class showed us the exceptional caliber of talent that will carry our game into the future. And the debut of our new playoff system brought postseason baseball back to cities with extraordinary...
Chris Sale informed the Boston Red Sox he will forego his contract opt-out and return to the team for the next two seasons. Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom confirmed to The Boston Globe on Tuesday that Sale said he'll be back. He is due $55 million over the final two years of his current deal.
