Keith Law breaks down games 1 & 2 of World Series

Game 4 of the World Series was as close to a must-win as there’s been for Houston this postseason, and they responded in historic fashion. Cristian Javier repeated the magic that he had working against the Yankees back in June, tossing six no-hit innings before turning it over to his bullpen which used four relievers to complete the no-hitter. It’s the third all-time no-hitter in postseason history and the second in the Fall Classic itself, as the baseball world reconciles with the notion of a combined no-no being the one to finally follow up Don Larsen’s perfecto.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO