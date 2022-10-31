Read full article on original website
Broncbusters soar to season opening win at New Mexico Military
Roswell, New Mexico (westernkansasnews.com) – Buru Naivalurua flushed a two handed dunk, Aundre Polk hit back-to-back 3’s, and Garden City stomped New Mexico Military 96-80 Tuesday night in Cahoon Armory Gymnasium. DaJion Humphrey scored 25 points, Buru Naivalurua added 19 and nine boards, and David Elliot chipped in...
NWS: Increased risk of thunderstorms to close out the week
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has increased the chances of showers or thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday in northwest Kansas. There is now a 70 percent chance of storms, possibly severe, starting late Thursday, with a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain lasting through Friday and into Saturday.
NWS: Welcome relief from drought could end the work week
With the Hays area nearly 6 inches behind average year-to-date precipitation, some relief could be on the way. The National Weather Service in Dodge City predicts a dry, warm week with highs in the mid- to upper-70s — until late Thursday evening. The NWS forecasts a 60 percent chance...
Police: Man pulls gun after getting kicked out of SW Kansas bar
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after an incident with a firearm. Just after 1a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to Pops Sports Bar, 212 W. Fulton Street Suite B in Garden City for a report of a man with a firearm, according to a media release.
