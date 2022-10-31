ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

onscene.tv

Firefighter Injured Fighting House Fire | Los Angeles

10.31.2022 | 8:16 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD responded to a reported structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find a external fire that spread into the attic of a single-family home. Firefighters used saws to open the roof to allow the fire to vent, shooting flames 15 feet into the air. Firefighters quickly attacked the flames knocking the fire down in under 30 minutes. One firefighter suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported. Cause is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high

Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Department, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

1 Dead, 2 Critical Following Heavy Rescue Crash | Phoenix

10.30.2022 | 5:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix and Glendale Fire crews responded to reports of a 3 vehicle collision requiring extrication around 5:30 AM just south of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Upon arrival crews found 2 pickup trucks with severe damage and an overturned vehicle. Firefighters called for a first alarm medical response to assist with triage and treatment. 1 person has been pronounced deceased on scene, 2 have been transported in critical condition and 2 others were evaluated and denied transport to the hospital. 75th Avenue is closed from Camelback to Highland. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
News Channel 3-12

Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-A rollover crash on Northbound 101, just north of the Gaviota Tunnel left two children critically injured. Santa Barbara County Firefighters rescued them from a car that rolled into a creek around 7:40 p.m. First responders said a woman suffered major injuries and a man suffered minor injuries. Their car went over The post Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Fatal Traffic Collision (11/1/22)

SUBJECT: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Motorcycle. LOCATION: Oxnard Boulevard, north of Wooley Road, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Richard Rojas, 49 year-old Oxnard resident / 2004 Honda motorcycle. DRIVER: Female, 32 year-old Oxnard resident. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On October 29, 2022, at approximately...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach

Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
MONTECITO, CA
onscene.tv

Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis

10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Tesla found floating in ocean

A Tesla car was found in the ocean near the Carpinteria Salt Marsh Monday morning around 8 a.m. Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office representative, confirmed the vehicle had been in the sand when the tide came in. “Owner is responsible for (the vehicle) and will be coordinating...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

16-year-old girl mauled by pack of large dogs in Thousand Oaks

A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being mauled by six large dogs Sunday afternoon in Thousand Oaks, officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said. The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane. A neighbor called 911 after...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

