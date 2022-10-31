10.31.2022 | 8:16 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD responded to a reported structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find a external fire that spread into the attic of a single-family home. Firefighters used saws to open the roof to allow the fire to vent, shooting flames 15 feet into the air. Firefighters quickly attacked the flames knocking the fire down in under 30 minutes. One firefighter suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported. Cause is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO