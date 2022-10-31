Read full article on original website
Firefighter Injured Fighting House Fire | Los Angeles
10.31.2022 | 8:16 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD responded to a reported structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find a external fire that spread into the attic of a single-family home. Firefighters used saws to open the roof to allow the fire to vent, shooting flames 15 feet into the air. Firefighters quickly attacked the flames knocking the fire down in under 30 minutes. One firefighter suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported. Cause is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Two severely injured in car rollover off Highway 101 north at El Sueno Road Tuesday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department was on scene of a car rollover at Calle Real and El Sueno Road off Highway 101 north leaving at least two female occupants with major injury at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday. The post Two severely injured in car rollover off Highway 101 north at El Sueno Road Tuesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high
Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Department, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
Two people rescued after vehicle goes off side of Hwy 101
Two people are injured after their vehicle went off the side of Highway 101. Fire officials say at 7:43 p.m., a car went over the side of the Highway 101 north of Gaviota and into the creek.
1 Dead, 2 Critical Following Heavy Rescue Crash | Phoenix
10.30.2022 | 5:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix and Glendale Fire crews responded to reports of a 3 vehicle collision requiring extrication around 5:30 AM just south of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Upon arrival crews found 2 pickup trucks with severe damage and an overturned vehicle. Firefighters called for a first alarm medical response to assist with triage and treatment. 1 person has been pronounced deceased on scene, 2 have been transported in critical condition and 2 others were evaluated and denied transport to the hospital. 75th Avenue is closed from Camelback to Highland. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Speeding Truck Slams into Pole Killing 1 in Chatsworth
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash into a pole that split the vehicle in half early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic...
Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-A rollover crash on Northbound 101, just north of the Gaviota Tunnel left two children critically injured. Santa Barbara County Firefighters rescued them from a car that rolled into a creek around 7:40 p.m. First responders said a woman suffered major injuries and a man suffered minor injuries. Their car went over The post Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning
A waste management truck caught fire after trash inside began to burn in the 3000 block of Avenida Caballo in Los Olivos Monday morning. The post Santa Barbara Fire Department puts out trash burn in Los Olivos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Oxnard Police Department respond to fatal DUI at Pleasant Valley Road and Terrance Avenue Tuesday
OXNARD, Calif.– Oxnard Police Department report one fatality and one arrest in Tuesday car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Terrace Avenue. The driver of a 2017 Honda Accord hit a motorcyclist as they attempted to complete a left-hand turn at 1:30 p.m in...
News Release: Fatal Traffic Collision (11/1/22)
SUBJECT: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Motorcycle. LOCATION: Oxnard Boulevard, north of Wooley Road, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Richard Rojas, 49 year-old Oxnard resident / 2004 Honda motorcycle. DRIVER: Female, 32 year-old Oxnard resident. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On October 29, 2022, at approximately...
Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach
Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis
10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
24-year-old man airlifted out of dirt bike accident with moderate injuries by Santa Barbara County Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A 24-year-old was airlifted to Santa Barbara Airport to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from a dirt bike motorcycle crash in Los Padres with moderate injuries Sunday. Santa Barbara Helicopter 964 performed a hoist rescue to treat and stabilize the man for ground transport...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night
One transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injury after their motorcycle crashed on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2 people injured after vehicle crashes into business in Goleta
SBC Fire officials say the two women injured are employees of the United Family Thrift Store in Goleta.
Tesla found floating in ocean
A Tesla car was found in the ocean near the Carpinteria Salt Marsh Monday morning around 8 a.m. Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office representative, confirmed the vehicle had been in the sand when the tide came in. “Owner is responsible for (the vehicle) and will be coordinating...
Authorities identify suspected gunmen in fatal shooting at Covina Halloween party
Authorities have identified two suspects in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the two suspected shooters as Joel Daniel Garcia and Brian Thomas Ramos, both 19. Garcia is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall […]
Los Prietos Boys Camp Closing: ‘The End of an Era’ in Santa Barbara County?
In 2017, teenager Sammy Chavoya found himself headed down the wrong path, on the wrong side of the law, and eventually stuck in the Santa Barbara County juvenile justice system. He was sent to Los Prietos Boys Camp, the 17-acre facility deep in the Los Padres National Forest that serves...
Deputies Investigate Liquor Store Shooting; 4th Shooting in Santa Clarita Area
Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: Deputies are searching for clues into a fourth shooting in the Santa Clarita area. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, a 911 caller reported shots being fired outside Bouquet Plaza Liquor store on the 28200 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in the Saugus neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
16-year-old girl mauled by pack of large dogs in Thousand Oaks
A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being mauled by six large dogs Sunday afternoon in Thousand Oaks, officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said. The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane. A neighbor called 911 after...
