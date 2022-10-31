Read full article on original website
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
The South San High School auto tech program runs on girl power
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned mc agazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The Auto Tech Program at South San Antonio High School is under...
KSAT 12
Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center is a hub for Veteran care
SAN ANTONIO – Located at 6333 De Zavala Road, in San Antonio’s Medical District, the Veteran Wellness Center at Endeavors is prioritizing health care and well-being for veterans and their families regardless of service, discharge status or family relationship. Their wellness model, the Six Principles of Wellness, integrates...
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio Teachers We Love
Education was a tough field before the pandemic, but since 2020, the demands have only multiplied. There were the months of online instruction and lessons being taught to Zoom screens, and now, as things are back to “normal,” educators are tasked with helping students catch up from learning lost during the last few years. Add to that a statewide teacher shortage and it’s no surprise that in a survey by the Charles Butt Foundation earlier this year, 77 percent of teachers said they had seriously considered leaving the profession in 2022, up 19 percent from 2020. Below, we spotlight four teachers making a difference. Each told us while the challenges are real, they’re far outweighed by the reward of impacting students’ lives.
seguintoday.com
First United gives back to First Responders
(Seguin) — A local bank didn’t want to go another day without showing its appreciation to first responders in Seguin and Guadalupe County. First United Bank in Seguin recently served a catered lunch to all first responders. Employees on Thursday rolled up their sleeves to serve up the meals one by one at the Columbus Club of Seguin.
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
flicksandfood.com
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
easttexasradio.com
Local High School Bands Headed To State UIL
The North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs High School bands have qualified at the UIL State Band Tournament in San Antonio at the Alamodome. All three schools will perform next Wednesday, Nov 9. North Lamar will play at 9:00 am, and Paris will perform at 2:00 pm. Sulphur Springs will play at 10:45. Finalists will compete on Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 pm, and announce the winners at 9:45 pm.
KTSA
San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
KSAT 12
Ways you can prevent and control diabetes
Taking control of your health, such as making healthy food choices, staying active, getting regular checkups, and taking care of your mental health, is very important. Metro Health, as part of the SA Forward incentive, wants to help those in the community take control of their health. One of the ways Metro Health does this is through the Diabetes Prevention & Control Program.
KTSA
Prank call leads to lockdown at San Antonio High School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A prank call set off a lockdown at a San Antonio high school Monday afternoon. Someone called in to report an active shooter situation at Central Catholic High School on North St. Mary’s. San Antonio Police Officers arrived and didn’t find any shooting...
MySanAntonio
These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools
Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
KSAT 12
Soldiers’ Angels want to give military, veteran families a memorable holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – Soldiers’ Angels and Angel sponsors are ready to adopt a family and spread holiday cheer. Registration for the Adopt-A-Family program opened Sept. 7 and will close Dec. 6. The Adopt-A-Family program connects deployed military and veteran families with ‘Angels’ who have a desire to share...
61st annual Wurstfest commences in New Braunfels on Friday, Nov. 4
During the 10-day festival, guests will enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, games, dancing, beer and — of course — lots of sausage.
New 380-acre nature park announced for San Antonio's Southside
The organizations envision hiking, kayaking, and more.
KSAT 12
Hoax shooting call prompts major police response at Central Catholic High School
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police responded to a downtown high school Monday afternoon following a called-in threat that turned out to be a hoax, according to authorities. All of Central Catholic High School’s roughly 500 students were evacuated from the school as San Antonio Police Department officers cleared the campus room by room. The school is located at 1403 North St. Marys St.
KSAT 12
University Health pediatrician answers parents questions about RSV, other viruses
SAN ANTONIO – Why are so many children sick right now?. That’s what many parents are wondering as RSV, flu and stomach viruses are running rampant through schools and daycares this fall. Dr. Mandie Tibball Svatek, University Health pediatric hospitalist and UT Health SA associate professor answers some...
Boerne Champion head football coach Keith Kaiser retiring after school year
He is the winningest football coach in Boerne ISD history.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
KENS 5
KENS 5 viewers show off their Halloween costumes🎃
SAN ANTONIO — It's the spook-spookiest time of the year, and KENS 5 viewers are making sure the city knows it!. We asked our KENS audience to share your Halloween costume photos and not only did you deliver, but you impressed. We've seen convincing Mario and Luigis, young coffee-sipping divas, even a Count Dracula or two.
