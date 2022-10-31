Americans to spend over 3 billion on candy this Halloween

Whether it's fruit flavored chewable candy or chocolate covered treats candy costs are up this year up more than 13 percent overall. And if you're giving out the most popular Halloween treats it will really cost you.

M&M's and Snicker are up 14 percent. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups cost 35 percent more this year, Skittles are up 41 percent and Twix are up more than 50 percent that's according to the retail analytics firm Datasembly.

A lot of people stocked up early this year hoping to avoid higher prices. Despite the huge price hikes people are spending more on Halloween this year then ever before. Americans will spend over 3 billion dollars on candy alone.

