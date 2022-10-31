ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Local dance studio has all the moves including ‘Thriller’

By Candese Charles, Caroline Bleakley
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Halloween and there are numerous songs but one you will likely hear at most Halloween parties is Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Good Day Las Vegas Reporter Candese Charles stopped by a local dance studio, Dance Dynamics , to learn some of the moves made famous by Jackson. She’s sharing that with viewers this morning.

LAS VEGAS, NV
