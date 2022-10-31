ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

CBS Denver

Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash

Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
AURORA, CO
Daily Mail

Police astonished after pulling over a ‘barely drivable’ car without headlights in the dark - as a 27-year-old driver is charged over the decrepit vehicle

A car in a busted state has been impounded after it was discovered allegedly driving at night with extensive damage and no headlights. Police were 'astounded' when officers came across the unregistered vehicle on Monday just after 3.30am travelling along Patullos Road at Lara, north of Geelong, Victoria. Officers said...
Raleigh News & Observer

High school football star found shot dead in street, CA officials say. ‘Devastating’

A star high school football player was found shot dead on the street, California officials said. Deputies discovered Richard Reed, 17, “lying in the street with a gunshot wound” in Victorville shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a Nov. 1 news release. He was pronounced dead on scene.
VICTORVILLE, CA
12 News

Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members

LEUPP, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah...
ARIZONA STATE
thecomeback.com

Troubling video emerges in latest Hope Solo arrest

The body camera footage from Hope Solo’s arrest back in March in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina has surfaced, and it does not paint the United States women’s soccer legend in a flattering light. The video shows police yanking Hope Solo from her SUV after they...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
AOL Corp

Tumbleweeds take over Colorado couple's property: 'Like a horror movie'

A Colorado couple said they are living in a "horror movie" after their property became inundated with tumbleweeds. Their Colorado Springs-area property, including the front yard and driveway, has been "submerged" with tumbleweeds since Sunday, following strong winds over the weekend, making them feel "helpless," Marlies Gross told ABC News on Wednesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats

In the Utah desert, a treeless expanse of pristine white salt crystals has long lured daredevil speed racers, filmmakers and social media-obsessed tourists. It’s so flat that on certain days, visitors swear they can see the curvature of the earth.The glistening white terrain of the Bonneville Salt Flats, a remnant of a prehistoric lakebed that is one of the American West’s many other-worldly landscapes, serves as a racetrack for land speed world records and backdrop for movies like “Independence Day” and “The World’s Fastest Indian.”But it’s growing thinner and thinner as those who cherish it clamor for changes to...
UTAH STATE
AZFamily

State asks SCOTUS to uphold death penalty for convicted Tucson cop killer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 1, heard arguments in the case against a man convicted of killing a Tucson police officer in 2003. In 2005, a jury found John Montenegro Cruz guilty of first-degree murder in the death of officer Patrick Kent Hardesty. Cruz was later sentenced to death for fatally shooting Hardesty.
TUCSON, AZ

