977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
wlds.com
Substance In Rushville IDHS Facility Identified By Authorities, But Information Not Released
The substance that sent an Illinois Department of Human Services employee at Rushville to the hospital yesterday morning has been identified. WGEM says that the substance was identified by the Peoria Hazmat Team along with the Illinois State Police, but information about what exactly the “white powdery substance” was has not been released.
khqa.com
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
wgil.com
Knox County Sheriff David Clague Discussed New ATV Ordinance
The Knox County Board recently passed and ordinance legalizing the use of atv type vehicles on some county roads. Knox County Sheriff David Clague joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the issue.
khqa.com
1 arrested, warrants issued for another man, minor in Quincy gunfire case
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One person has been arrested, and arrest warrants have been issued for two more people, including a juvenile, in Tuesday's shooting in which people inside two cars traveling on 6th and Chestnut streets in Quincy open fire on each other. Chaeto D. Nichols, 18, of...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a Nov. 2021 incident, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to another felony charge he picked up Oct. 14 for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail.
25newsnow.com
Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials. Officials have not released what that substance is. WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance...
wlds.com
ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room
The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
khqa.com
ISP: Occupant Restraint Enforcement results
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, OREP, conducted in Adams County on October 21 and October 28 resulted in dozens of citations and warnings. The Illinois State Police conducted the OREPs so officers could make sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up to help save lives.
khqa.com
Hannibal council members hear tow rotation concerns
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The room got heated Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Hannibal City Council meeting when members heard concerns from local tow companies. Scott Gollaher, of Scott's Minor Collision & Towing, took to the microphone first in the public hearing section to voice concerns about the towing practices in the city of Hannibal. In his presentation, he raised concerns about Mayor James Hark being involved in the city tow rotation because of his connection to Heartland Auto and Towing as an employee.
khqa.com
ISP: Quincy Roadside Safety Check results
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Roadside Safety Check conducted from late at night on Wednesday, October 26 to early morning Thursday, October 27 in drivers receiving citations, warnings, and arrests. The Illinois State Police established the check point at the intersection of State Street and 30th Street in Quincy.
Chicago man wanted for questioning after GPD responds to motorist dispute involving a firearm
Galesburg Police are investigating an incident stemming from Saturday where a dispatch received reports of a dispute between two motorists where one of the motorists displayed a firearm. The incident occurred near Walmart on Knox Square Drive where the driver of a blue Honda sedan reportedly displayed a gun to another driver. The sedan is registered to a Galesburg female on Iowa Avenue. Officers responded to Iowa Avenue where police saw the sedan being driven by a black male subject. The subject refused to stop for police and a high-speed pursuit ensued before it was terminated for public safety. The sedan reached speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone while running numerous stop signs in the process. Neighbors on Iowa Avenue were able to identify the suspect to police, and police have had previous dealings with the mother of the suspect’s child. The suspect, a 34-year-old male with a listed address of Chicago is wanted for questioning.
khqa.com
$2 million worth of cannabis found in traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis, according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, of Somerton, AZ, is facing charges of cannabis trafficking, manufacture...
khqa.com
Jacksonville man arrested for possession of a stolen weapon
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Jacksonville man was arrested for having a stolen weapon in a city park, according to our media partners at WLDS. Around 11 p.m. on Monday, Jacksonville Police say they initiated a vehicle check-in at Nichols Park on East Vandalia Road. We're told there were...
ourquadcities.com
Bond increased for suspect in connection with body found in storage unit
UPDATE: Bond for a Maquon woman charged with concealment of a body was raised Tuesday in Knox County Court. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, appeared in court with her attorney, court records say. Motion for a bond reduction was denied and, over the objection of the defense, was increased to $100,000 (10% applies.) Bond originally was set at $10,000.
25newsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to hazmat incident at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials locked down the Illinois Department of Human Services Treatment and Detention Facility at 17019 Farm County Road in Rushville on Monday due to a hazmat scare in the mail room, officials said. Officials with the Peoria Fire Department’s hazmat unit said they responded around 11:15...
wcbu.org
Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health
UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple crews respond to fire on Galena Road
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire off Galena Road Tuesday. According to an Assistant Fire Chief on the scene, crews responded to a fire in an attic between two buildings. Fire crews from Peoria, Peoria Heights, Dunlap, Chillicothe, and West Peoria were...
muddyrivernews.com
Law enforcement investigating three incidents of shots fired Saturday night in northwest section of Quincy
QUINCY — Law enforcement officials are investigating three incidents of shots fired on Saturday night. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sherriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded at 6:29 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occured in the area of 10th and Chestnut. A 30-year-old female reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 31, 2022
Chase M Meyers (34) 607 Payson for Trespassing at 725 S 6th NTA 154. Charles P Friesen (43) Wright City,Mo for Disobey Traffic Control Sevice at 25th & Oak PTC 145. Jeffrey Laaker reported his garage was entered and a red & black Trek Domane bicycle was stolen on 10/23/22 104.
