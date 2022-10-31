Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
Michigan Daily
Michigan in Color hosts its first annual Open MiC Night on the Diag
Lights, Camera, Action! As the sun started to set, crowds of students gathered on the Diag to watch their friends and peers light up the makeshift stage on the front steps of Hatcher Graduate Library. Students took the liberty of bringing their own blankets and snacks in preparation for the show. On Oct. 5, Michigan in Color hosted its first-ever annual Open MiC Night, a public event intended to showcase the talent of performers of Color on campus.
Michigan Daily
Deconstructing the hometown visit
“Hometown”: a word with a seemingly straightforward definition, bringing to mind elements of one’s childhood and the relationships that shaped it. In college — especially a college with a large student body, like the University of Michigan’s healthy diversity of in-state versus out-of-state students — the concept of a hometown adopts an entirely new meaning. This is precisely because every student’s perceptions of their hometown are distinct, molded by their unique experiences.
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: Vote Baskett, Schmidt, Mohammad and Lapham for school board
After an extensive review, The Michigan Daily’s editorial board is endorsing Susan Baskett, Susan Schmidt, Rima Mohammad and Jeremy Lapham for Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education. This diverse group of candidates brings the experience and drive necessary to tackle the unique set of challenges facing AAPS today.
Michigan Daily
Pursuit of solitude on this bustling campus
At times, Ann Arbor grows restless: Students pass one another carelessly and in a hurry. Each bustles noisily, but none pause to listen. Sights and sounds of half a hundred comings and goings whittle me down to the bone. Feeling buried in the anarchic sounds of a tireless campus, I endeavor to make some time for myself; time to unwind and decompress in solitude and silence.
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spooky Museum opens in Monroe
As Halloween 2022 comes to an end, a new horror era begins in Monroe. “It’s a 2 story horror attraction, I’m proud to announce this is Michigan’s first year-round multi-horror attraction,” Nate Thompson, Owner of the Michigan Museum of Horror told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
Michigan Daily
UCLA law professor Bianca Wilson discusses LGBTQ+ rights at Ford event
Bianca Wilson, public policy senior scholar at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, spoke about issues surrounding LGBTQ+ youth, poverty and sexual health among queer women Thursday afternoon. The event was part of the Racial Foundations of Public Policy event series hosted by the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy.
ACLU warns Michigan school districts of book bans, urges schools to protect students' rights
(CBS DETROIT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) sent letters to public school districts throughout the state urging them to protect the constitutional rights of students by opposing book bans in school libraries.The letter, which is being sent to hundreds of school districts, warns that banning books violates students' First Amendment rights."Together with public school students and their families all over the state, the ACLU of Michigan is monitoring this situation carefully and will take action if necessary to stop censorship and protect the rights of all children to safe and inclusive learning environments. In addition to...
Echo online
EMU has highest percentage of African American engineering students among Michigan universities
The latest publication of data from the American Society For Engineering Education (ASEE) identified GameAbove as the engineering college with the highest percentage of African American students enrolled and graduated in the state of Michigan. The state average for the percentage of African American students at Michigan colleges is 4.6%,...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor school denied GOP students' anti-Proposal 3 message, lawsuit says
Ann Arbor school officials are facing a federal lawsuit amid claims they showcased "blatant viewpoint discrimination" when allegedly restricting a GOP student group's recent request to share information on a ballot measure focused on abortion. The issue stems from Skyline High School's Republican Club, which on Oct. 21 submitted an...
Write-in candidate in Ann Arbor mayoral race says city has gotten too corporate
ANN ARBOR, MI — A University of Michigan visiting physics scholar from New York City has thrown his hat in the ring in the Ann Arbor mayoral race. Dylan Manna, a 51-year-old researcher and music composer who previously lived in Ann Arbor and returned this year after a six-year absence, was certified recently to enter the race as an independent write-in candidate.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
6-story Ann Arbor affordable housing development topic of public meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI — Community members who want to learn more about a six-story affordable housing development proposed downtown are invited to a public meeting. The Ann Arbor Housing Commission and local nonprofit Avalon Housing are proposing a 64,529-square-foot, L-shaped, mixed-use building on the Kerrytown parking lot at the northwest corner of Catherine Street and Fourth Avenue.
Michigan Daily
North Star Lounge opens music venue, vegan bar in Kerrytown
North Star Lounge sits on the corner of Catherine Street and N. 5th Avenue in the heart of Kerrytown, Ann Arbor. Having opened on Oct. 1, the lounge is the third project for Phillis Engelbert, the owner and co-founder of the Detroit Street Filling Station. Engelbert said this project was...
Stephen Colbert doubted existence of man Tudor Dixon cited in debate — but he's real
A Dearborn resident whose existence was doubted by comedian Stephen Colbert during a monologue last week has a message for the CBS late night host: I am real and so is my switch to the Republican Party. On "The Late Show," Colbert said a person described by Tudor Dixon during a debate last week with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must have been "totally made up" by the GOP nominee for governor. He was skeptical of her story...
Michigan Rapper Drops Another Gretchen Whitmer Anthem Ahead of Election
Gmac Cash is back with another rap about Michigan's Governor. In 2020, the Detroit rapper first went viral with his song "Coronavirus". Since then, he's offered takes on lots of things including stimulus checks, the high price of gas, and even the Belle Isle slide that sent people flying over the summer.
Michigan’s Newest Horror Attraction: The Big House Tunnel!
From being shoved by Buckeyes to getting kicked by Spartans, you never know what's coming next in The Big House Tunnel!. Spartan Suspensions Only The Latest Drama In The Dreaded Tunnel. Four Michigan State players were suspended Sunday for their assault on a pair of University of Michigan players in...
thelivingstonpost.com
Howell boy creates a full-scale Halloween trail at his Bates Street house
A lot of people in Howell go all-out for Halloween, and Gavin Gillaspie of 613 Bates Street is at the top of the list. The son of Jason and Gina Gillaspie, Gavin – with help from his younger brother Reid – has spent the last few weeks creating a fun and scary Halloween trail in their front yard. (See the video below.)
Michigan Daily
Defend Black Voters Coalition calls out Michigan corporations’ political activity
On Oct. 17, Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-1 to pass a resolution directing the City Administrator to look into ways the city could take prospective vendors’ political views and activities into account during its procurement processes. The resolution came after an advocacy effort from Defend Black Voters Coalition, a Detroit-based social justice coalition including Detroit Action, MOSES Action, Michigan People’s Campaign, Mothering Justice Action Fund, Emergent Justice and Color of Change.
Ypsilanti names affordable housing development after 1st Black woman on City Council
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey fought tooth and nail against a massive federal program that brought bulldozers decades ago to flatten homes on Ypsilanti’s southside, displacing more than a hundred people, the vast majority Black. Now, her name will grace new houses set to rise from the ground on...
Comments / 0