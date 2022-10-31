Shooting near Covington sends victim to the hospital

COVINGTON, La. ( WGNO ) — On Sunday, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a shooting near Tammany Hills. According to STPSO, deputies responded to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation just before noon.

Deputies say when they arrived at the location they found one victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. According to STPSO, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to be treated.

The identity and condition of the victim are unknown at the time along with what led up to the incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

