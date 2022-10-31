Read full article on original website
The Perfect Birthday Gift That Will Keep On Giving For Months To Come
November 3rd is a very popular day in the Pitcher household with my sister Michelle, my Uncle Dale and my daughter Tara all celebrating a birthday today...Oh yeah, it's my birthday too. I've mentioned in the past that I know how the Pitcher family celebrates Valentine's Day but my mom...
Two Days Into Our Food-A-Bago Food Drive – See Your Pictures Here
Even after 20 years, I am still in awe of the number of people who take time out of their busy days to stop by our annual Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW to donate what they can. A dollar, a box of pasta, or many of each. Every...
Help Support One Upstate New York Family After ‘Final Destination’ Style Accident
When a surgeon describes an accident as "something out of Final Destination," you know you're lucky and blessed to still be alive. The Franklin family needs your help recovering after such a crazy moment. On Tuesday October 25th, 2022, Cliff's wife Krista received a phone call every family dreads. The...
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Is Back – See Your Photos Here
Just over 20 years ago, one of our radio personalities asked if we could do a food drive to help families in Broome County through Broome County CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.) His idea was to spend a week in a camper and have people stop by with non-perishable food...
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
This Endwell Born Musician Is Entertaining Audiences Around the World
Mike Rizzi of Endwell was born to entertain the world. At the age of just three years old, Rizzi began drum lessons and before he even knew the alphabet, he was reading music. By the time Rizzi entered middle school, music was fully coursing through his veins and Rizzi was playing drums and singing with his band, “Uncle Jam.”
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Multicultural Festival at the Boulevard Methodist Church
The Boulevard Methodist Church, in conjunction with the Children's Home and the American Civic Association, is hosting a Multicultural Festival on November 12th from 4 to 6 p.m.
Holiday Shopping In A Small Town – Owego, New York [GALLERY]
Okay, push Halloween aside. The Christmas season is coming through full steam ahead. You can't stop it, so it's best to either accept it or ignore it. Your choice. But for those who are ready to embrace the Christmas season, and are ready to do some holiday shopping, now is the time. For the first time that I can ever remember, my wife claimed that she is already done with her holiday shopping.
Does Broome County Need Safe Injection Sites?
Opioid deaths are on the rise in Broome County, as they are both across the rest of New York and the United States. Safe injection sites could save lives and reduce opioid usage rate. Per a previous article on WNBF, Broome County had an opioid overdose rate of 35.8 per...
Broome tries to break the world record for reading
Read for the Record is a global initiative put on by Jumpstart that strives to set the world record for the most amount of people reading the same book on the same day.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lourdes Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Pavilion Care Center in Johnson City
Tuesday afternoon Lourdes Hospital cut the ribbon, officially completing their new "Lourdes Pavilion" facility next to the Oakdale Mall. Building off the health and fitness center on the first floor, a new primary care facility, along with a drive-thru and walk-in pharmacy is officially complete in Johnson City. Dozens of...
Whitney Point Mom Wants School Officials to Act Against Racism
The mother of a 12-year-old boy says Whitney Point school district administrators have not done enough to deal with the racially-charged bullying her son is experiencing. Megan Ballard says she grew up in the northern Broome County village. She moved back to Whitney Point after serving in the United States Air Force for 14 years.
Aliza Spencer, Other Child Crime Victims Honored by New Park
The Forget-Me-Not Garden built on the site where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is about to open. Broome County's newest park is located on a small plot of land on the city's North Side. It will help area residents remember children who've died due to violence, including Aliza Spencer.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: November 2, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. One hundred years ago today, the Chamber of Commerce adopted a resolution today requesting all residents of Binghamton to decorate their homes and places of business on Armistice Day, November 11. Plans have been announced to erect a memorial...
How to apply for HEAP
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of today, applications are now live for those wanting to apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program, known as ‘HEAP.’ HEAP provides up to 976 dollars to low to middle-income households and senior citizens. The program is funded by the federal government. Last winter, almost two million benefits were issued, which […]
Southern Tier Officials Expect Busy Post-Pandemic, Warm Weather Halloween
Area law enforcement officials are continuing their patrols looking for drunk and dangerous drivers through the rest of the Halloween holiday. Area police agencies reported a lot of activity, especially in hot spots for adult parties this weekend like downtown Binghamton, but no major incidents were reported. Meanwhile, motorists are...
Delta Announces Second Southern Tier Airport to Get Flights to NYC
Delta Airlines is changing its flights schedules at two regional airports in the Southern Tier. Friday, October 27 Broome County officials announced Delta would be replacing its single flight schedule between Binghamton and Detroit with two flights a day between BGM and LaGuardia International in New York City Sunday through Friday with one flight on Saturdays, using larger CRJ-900 planes and two passenger classes for what the airline says will be a better amenities and experience for passengers. The new service will begin January 9.
Remember This Johnson City Hot Spot?…This Is How It Looks Now
Do you reminisce from time to time? Well, I do. It's not that I live in the past, sometimes I like to think back about places I enjoyed visiting. Some examples include local nightclubs long gone like Popeyes, The Woods, Eclipse, and Magic City. Places we used to shop for...
