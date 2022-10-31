Read full article on original website
Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee
On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash
Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears
The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
Grading the Trade: Denver Broncos Deal Bradley Chubb to Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are not messing around. They added another star to a locker room full of them Tuesday, trading for Denver Broncos‘ pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline. The Dolphins sent their last remaining 2023 first-round pick (which originally belonged to the...
Billy Napier Confirms Brenton Cox Jr. Dismissal From Gators
Florida Gators' starting edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. is no longer with the team.
Cooper Kupp Injury Update: Will the Rams WR Play in Week 9?
We are now entering the ninth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. Cooper Kupp sprained his ankle in the waning moments of the Rams’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Will the Los Angeles Rams stud wide receiver be out there for fantasy football managers this week?
College Football DFS Picks Today: Kurtis Rourke, Cole Snyder Headline Midweek MACtion Must-Starts
The first games of the midweek MACtion have finally arrived and your college football DFS picks are here. With Kent State taking on Ball State and Ohio clashing against Buffalo, there are plenty of options for your DFS lineups. Today’s College Football DFS Picks. Here is the full list...
Ronnie Rivers Waiver Wire Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Target Him This Week?
Ronnie Rivers’ fantasy football value as a potential waiver wire option for Week 9 came to the fore when he got the start for the Los Angeles Rams last week. In what has been an underwhelming Rams’ backfield this season, does Rivers getting the start mean anything, and should fantasy managers invest in him on the Week 9 waiver wire?
Top 10 WRs in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jalin Hyatt, Rome Odunze Ascending as Underclassmen
The golden age of wide receiver prospects continues with the 2023 NFL Draft class. Midway through the 2022 college football season, how does the pecking order stand at WR? Who among the preseason favorites stands at WR1 — Quentin Johnston, Jordan Addison, or someone else entirely?. Top 10 WRs...
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Others Rank?
Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 9.
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 9: Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott Are Top Options
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 9 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
How Long Is Calvin Ridley Out? Suspension Timeline, Return Date, and More on Jaguars Wide Receiver
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended in March of 2022. The penalty was punishment for an incident stemming from a stretch of five days in November of 2021 in which the star wideout gambled on NFL games. When is Ridley expected to return, and what are the ramifications of his trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Early College Football Picks, Predictions for Week 10
The early college football picks and predictions are here with the opening lines for Week 10. Midweek MACtion is back as the streak of 27 straight days with football heads into double-digits this week, thanks to a terrific midweek slate of football. Let’s find early line value across the board and jump on some winners early.
Gators Land in Top 8 for 2024 TE Target Michael Smith
Calvary Day School 2024 tight end prospect Michael Smith names the Florida Gators to his top eight.
NFL Playoffs: Separating Contenders From Pretenders in the Current Postseason Picture
The 2022 NFL playoff picture is extremely cloudy at the moment. While a few elite teams have risen above the rest through eight weeks, the majority of the league is mired in mediocrity. With that in mind, let’s walk through the 14 teams who would comprise the postseason field if...
Keenan Allen Injury Update: Will the Chargers WR Play in Week 9?
We are now entering the ninth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. We last saw Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen in Week 7, where Allen played sparingly before the team had its Week 8 bye.
Scouting Report: Gators WR Commit Aidan Mizell
Analyzing the skill-set of Florida Gators wide receiver commit Aidan Mizell.
Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 9: Is Drake Worth a Look Off the Waiver Wire?
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 9, hoping to strengthen their roster, should Baltimore Ravens RB Kenyan Drake be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. New Orleans?
Derrick Henry Injury Update Week 9: Should Fantasy Managers Be Concerned?
Fantasy football managers got a surprise with Derrick Henry listed on the injury report for the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. Henry was listed with a foot injury as a limited participant to open the week. Let’s take a look at the latest regarding Henry’s injury, whether he could miss this week, and what it all means for his fantasy value as well as his fellow Titans’ RBs.
RB Red-Zone Attempts Entering Week 9: Travis Etienne and D’Onta Foreman See Heavy Workloads
As we set our eyes on Week 9 of the fantasy football season, let’s take a look back at what we have seen in terms of RB red-zone carries so far this year. Initially, we will take a look at which RBs had the most red-zone attempts, with a focus on those attempts in and around the goal line as a priority.
