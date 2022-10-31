ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

wgbh.org

Mass. doctors and parents worry about earlier and more serious RSV cases

Dr. Larry Rhein said he used to be able to set his clock to spikes in respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Cases used to spike in mid-October and all but disappear by April. But Rhein, the head of pediatrics at Worcester's UMass Memorial Children’s Medical Center, says that seasonality seems to be shifting — and more kids are getting severely ill.
WORCESTER, MA
baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students

Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Cambridge Affordable Housing Receives Financing

Boston – MassHousing has closed on $8.5 million in affordable housing financing to the nonprofit Just A Start for the development of 24 new affordable apartments on its Rindge Tower property in Cambridge. Just A Start will construct a new 6-story, wood-framed building, containing the new affordable rental homes,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston University

A Most Unusual School Year

In mid-March 2020, as COVID-19 began to spread exponentially throughout the country, school doors across Massachusetts suddenly closed, creating disruptions and uncertainty for both teachers and students. Classes moved to an online format, and no one knew for sure how long remote learning would last. Public schools were closed to in-person learning through the 2019-2020 school year and well into 2020-2021—with some districts, including Boston, remaining remote until April 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Harvard Medical School

Med Ed Dean Announces Transition to New Role

After nearly nine years as Harvard Medical School’s dean for medical education, Edward Hundert will step down next year to take on a new role, HMS Dean George Q. Daley announced in a Nov. 2 letter to the community. Daley lauded Hundert for his dedication to the School and his significant contributions to the Program in Medical Education (PME).
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Management firm of Central Mass. Dunkin' stores cited for child labor law violations

BOSTON — Acting on a complaint from a minor employee at a Dunkin' store, a management company that runs several shops in Central Massachusetts and Lowell is being investigated for violating more than 1,200 child labor laws over a year-and-a-half span, according to an investigation by the state Attorney General's office. Michael and Brian Marino of Concord-based The Westford Group Inc., were issued five citations by Attorney General Maura T. Healey’s office for child labor law...
LOWELL, MA
Boston

Wastewater COVID-19 levels show promising decline

Wastewater tracking is a powerful tool used to get an early glimpse at future viral trends. Massachusetts residents bracing for a November surge of COVID-19 can breathe a sigh of relief — for now. The concentration of COVID-19 found in greater Boston’s wastewater is trending downwards, a welcome sign...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Suburbs stymie new housing growth

A new report by the Boston Foundation confirmed what Boston area residents already know: There’s not enough housing in Greater Boston, and the housing is too expensive. Luc Schuster, executive director of Boston Indicators, the Boston Foundation’s research center, said a big part of the problem is there are higher income suburbs, often built near commuter rail stations, that have been reluctant to build more housing, leaving the job to a handful of communities.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA

