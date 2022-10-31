Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have a Ton of Fun While Getting the #1 Holiday Chore Done!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
wgbh.org
Mass. doctors and parents worry about earlier and more serious RSV cases
Dr. Larry Rhein said he used to be able to set his clock to spikes in respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. Cases used to spike in mid-October and all but disappear by April. But Rhein, the head of pediatrics at Worcester's UMass Memorial Children’s Medical Center, says that seasonality seems to be shifting — and more kids are getting severely ill.
WCVB
Boston hospitals feeling strain of RSV spike; here's when vaccine could be ready
BOSTON — A surge in respiratory syncytial virus cases is overwhelming hospitals in Boston. Federal data shows this year's number of RSV cases in Massachusetts has already surpassed last year's peak. RSV attacks the respiratory system and people of any age can contract the virus, but it is particularly...
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
NECN
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
huntnewsnu.com
Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students
Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
FEMA grants to reimburse $14 million to Lowell General Hospital for COVID staffing costs
LOWELL, Mass. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $14 million to the state to reimburse Lowell General Hospital for the costs of contracting for additional staff to handle increased patient loads during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The hospital, part of the Tufts Medicine...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
high-profile.com
Cambridge Affordable Housing Receives Financing
Boston – MassHousing has closed on $8.5 million in affordable housing financing to the nonprofit Just A Start for the development of 24 new affordable apartments on its Rindge Tower property in Cambridge. Just A Start will construct a new 6-story, wood-framed building, containing the new affordable rental homes,...
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
Boston University
A Most Unusual School Year
In mid-March 2020, as COVID-19 began to spread exponentially throughout the country, school doors across Massachusetts suddenly closed, creating disruptions and uncertainty for both teachers and students. Classes moved to an online format, and no one knew for sure how long remote learning would last. Public schools were closed to in-person learning through the 2019-2020 school year and well into 2020-2021—with some districts, including Boston, remaining remote until April 2021.
NECN
Worcester Officials Urge Residents to Wear Masks Amid Rising ‘Tripledemic' Threat
With the start of flu season underway, along with a rise in RSV and the potential for a winter COVID-19 spike, officials in Worcester are urging residents to wear masks and get vaccinated to avoid surges and prevent further strain on area hospitals. "As flu season begins, Worcester is also...
Harvard Medical School
Med Ed Dean Announces Transition to New Role
After nearly nine years as Harvard Medical School’s dean for medical education, Edward Hundert will step down next year to take on a new role, HMS Dean George Q. Daley announced in a Nov. 2 letter to the community. Daley lauded Hundert for his dedication to the School and his significant contributions to the Program in Medical Education (PME).
Management firm of Central Mass. Dunkin' stores cited for child labor law violations
BOSTON — Acting on a complaint from a minor employee at a Dunkin' store, a management company that runs several shops in Central Massachusetts and Lowell is being investigated for violating more than 1,200 child labor laws over a year-and-a-half span, according to an investigation by the state Attorney General's office. Michael and Brian Marino of Concord-based The Westford Group Inc., were issued five citations by Attorney General Maura T. Healey’s office for child labor law...
Wastewater COVID-19 levels show promising decline
Wastewater tracking is a powerful tool used to get an early glimpse at future viral trends. Massachusetts residents bracing for a November surge of COVID-19 can breathe a sigh of relief — for now. The concentration of COVID-19 found in greater Boston’s wastewater is trending downwards, a welcome sign...
Here’s which colleges and universities are requiring the bivalent COVID-19 booster
The vaccine requirements of 30 colleges and universities located in the Boston metro area vary. Pandemic precautions are still a factor for some colleges and universities, but vaccine and booster requirements vary from school to school. The updated “bivalent” booster shot targeted at omicron variants was introduced Sept. 2. Only...
‘People are more fearful than they’ve ever been’: City leaders hoping to stem Boston violence
BOSTON, Ma.---More violence in Boston this weekend. Four people were shot in Dorchester between Saturday night and Sunday morning. No one died. “This violence keeps happening over and over again,” says Rev. Kevin Peterson. Nearly one week after Reverend Kevin Peterson, founder of New Democracy Coalition, wrote a letter...
Dunkin’ owners to pay $145K to resolve child labor violations
The Westford Group, Inc, its President and Treasurer will pay more than $145,000 to settle more than 1,200 violations of child labor statutes from Dunkin' locations in central Massachusetts and Lowell.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Suburbs stymie new housing growth
A new report by the Boston Foundation confirmed what Boston area residents already know: There’s not enough housing in Greater Boston, and the housing is too expensive. Luc Schuster, executive director of Boston Indicators, the Boston Foundation’s research center, said a big part of the problem is there are higher income suburbs, often built near commuter rail stations, that have been reluctant to build more housing, leaving the job to a handful of communities.
Boston Public Schools still trying to fill hundreds of vacancies
Boston Public Schools still trying to fill hundreds of vacancies two months into the school year. According to the BPS website, there are 838 positions they still have to fill, about 175 of them are teachers. They also need about 152 paraprofessionals and 77 cafeteria workers. Download the FREE Boston...
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
Comments / 0