Read full article on original website
Related
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Ted Cruz faces furious calls to apologise for pushing Paul Pelosi attack conspiracy theories: ‘You’re disgusting’
Ted Cruz faced a barrage of demands to issue an apology or retract a tweet after he appeared to promote a GOP conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi.Despite offering his “prayers” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year-old husband on Friday, by Monday the Texas senator was retweeting posts from unreliable sources that seemed to promote falsehoods and innuendo about the suspected attacker, 42-year-old David DePape.In one of the posts, Sen Cruz reshared a screenshot from alt-right activist Matt Walsh, in which he pushed back against the information that has been widely reported from reliable news...
Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
Musk tweets at Hillary Clinton, suggesting conspiracy surrounding Paul Pelosi attack
Elon Musk on Sunday responded to a tweet by Hillary Clinton tying an assault on Paul Pelosi to Republican rhetoric by espousing a conspiracy theory surrounding the circumstances of the incident. A 42-year-old man allegedly broke into the San Francisco home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband, Paul...
Elon Musk adds to the Twitter uncertainty with a bizarre tweet about the Pelosi attacker—which then vanishes
Elon Musk's strange tweet this weekend will do little to counter growing doubts about where he'll take Twitter.
Elon Musk uses Twitter to push Pelosi attack conspiracy theory that’s quickly debunked by police
New Twitter owner Elon Musk shared and later deleted a link to a site notorious for pushing misinformation to suggest there may be "more" to the story of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband being assaulted during a break-in at their home. Musk, who officially took over the social platform on...
Shocking new details blow up conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack
More details emerged Monday after the Department of Justice filed federal kidnapping and assault charges against David DePape, the man accused in the attack last week against Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
Twitter erupts as Elon Musk shares conspiracy theory on Pelosi home break-in
Self-proclaimed "Chief Twit" Elon Musk sent Twitter into an uproar after sharing a conspiracy theory about the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) home in San Francisco, which left her husband, Paul, hospitalized.
The Paul Pelosi Conspiracy Theories Are an Embarrassment for the Right
What happened to Paul Pelosi—a vile assault at the hands of a crazy person—is not exactly a mystery. Nor is it a laughing matter. So why are various conservative personalities, including former President Donald Trump, pretending otherwise?. "It's weird things going on in that household in the last...
Pelosi attack: ‘Shining’ echo of MAGA January 6 political violence
The man arrested for breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking the House Speaker’s husband with a hammer was also carrying zip ties and shouting “Where’s Nancy?,” just like the Donald Trump rioters who tried to overturn the presidential election on January 6, 2021. Surprise,...
Elon Musk tweets misinformation about Paul Pelosi
It's been just two days since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter. Already, the billionaire businessman is using the platform to spread misinformation to his 112 million followers — about the biggest U.S. news of the weekend. Driving the news: Early on Sunday, Musk cited a widely discredited website that...
Cheney calls GOP mocking of Paul Pelosi attack ‘disgraceful’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday said it is “disgraceful” for some Republicans to be mocking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), after he was violently attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home last week. Cheney, speaking with journalist Judy Woodruff at an event...
Pelosi attack didn't happen in a vacuum, but in an 'ecosystem' of misinformation and extremist views gone mainstream, experts on far-right groups say
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, was attacked on Friday morning. Media outlets reported that the suspect was searching for the House Speaker.
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk linked to an unverifiable article about Nancy Pelosi's husband before deleting his post. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, tweeted an article containing a conspiracy theory about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul before deleting the post hours later.
Why conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi's assault keep circulating
Fringe websites, a tech CEO and members of Congress all spread false claims about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. The strains of narratives that they leverage is anything but.
Comments / 0