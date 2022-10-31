ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Ted Cruz faces furious calls to apologise for pushing Paul Pelosi attack conspiracy theories: ‘You’re disgusting’

Ted Cruz faced a barrage of demands to issue an apology or retract a tweet after he appeared to promote a GOP conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi.Despite offering his “prayers” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year-old husband on Friday, by Monday the Texas senator was retweeting posts from unreliable sources that seemed to promote falsehoods and innuendo about the suspected attacker, 42-year-old David DePape.In one of the posts, Sen Cruz reshared a screenshot from alt-right activist Matt Walsh, in which he pushed back against the information that has been widely reported from reliable news...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

Pelosi attack: ‘Shining’ echo of MAGA January 6 political violence

The man arrested for breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking the House Speaker’s husband with a hammer was also carrying zip ties and shouting “Where’s Nancy?,” just like the Donald Trump rioters who tried to overturn the presidential election on January 6, 2021. Surprise,...
Axios

Elon Musk tweets misinformation about Paul Pelosi

It's been just two days since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter. Already, the billionaire businessman is using the platform to spread misinformation to his 112 million followers — about the biggest U.S. news of the weekend. Driving the news: Early on Sunday, Musk cited a widely discredited website that...

