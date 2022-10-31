Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
280living.com
Chelsea wrestling team gears up for their season
Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer recognized the Chelsea wrestling team and coaching staff during the Nov. 1 Chelsea City Council meeting. Coach Heath Butler said the team will be competing completely in the 7A region this season, facing the likes of Thompson, Vestavia, Hewitt Trussville and Oak Mountain. He said he has high hopes for his athletes.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Thompson, Blue Devils show out at Southside
Photo: Etowah’s Trace Thompson (1) gets past Southside’s Blake Phillips during the Blue Devils’ 42-26 victory in high school football on October 28 at Barney Hood Stadium. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Etowah senior quarterback Trace Thompson threw for five touchdowns and ran for another in the Blue Devils’ 42-26...
Alabama Punter Jack Martin Enters Transfer Portal
Martin has recorded a total of 10 kickoffs over his two seasons with the Crimson Tide.
Birmingham, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Thompson Middle School basketball team will have a game with Berry Middle School on November 01, 2022, 14:25:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Happy Birthday, Coach Nick Saban!
Coach Nick Saban, the greatest college football coach of all time, turns 71 today!. In celebration of his special day, we compiled a set pf photos from all of his coaching stops before he arrived in Tuscaloosa! Except for West Virginia. Photos of the GOAT's time in Morgantown have proven to be quite elusive.
Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC
Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
As-expected Alabama spot in first CFP rankings has some meaning
In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
wvtm13.com
Skating rink, bowling alley and more planned on Birmingham's Crossplex property
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new facility geared for family fun was announced Monday evening. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media that a new family fun center is planned on the property of the Birmingham Crossplex near Five Points West. Mayor Woodfin said the facility is planned to...
The Real Short Story’s Behind Alabama’s Scariest Places
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We put together the cliff notes version to explain the story's behind the hauntings. Did you now Alabama is also home to more supernatural activity than anywhere in the country. Alabama's Most Supernatural Cities. If that didn't spook you...
Edgewood Presbyterian Church hosts ministries fair for LGBTQ students
Southside Faith Communities will host an Affirming Ministries Fair for Birmingham-area college students at Edgewood Presbyterian Church, 850 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Affirming Ministries Fair aims to provide students with an opportunity to meet ministers and lay people from congregations...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama
Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as Stanford student, reportedly lived in dorm for 10 months
A Vestavia Hills High School graduate posed as a Stanford University student for 10 months, living at several college dorms while harassing female students, according to media reports. William Curry, a 2021 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, was removed from Stanford last week after it was revealed he lived...
wbrc.com
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
ABC 33/40 News
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
wbrc.com
Trussville City Schools superintendent resigns
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The former superintendent of Trussville City Schools has resigned following controversy regarding Hewitt-Trussville High and Middle school threats. Dr. Pattie Neill was contracted to be superintendent for four more years, but she will now be paid for one more year, until Oct. 2023. The school board...
Bham Now
9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar
Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
wbrc.com
Overturned garbage truck blocks all lanes on Hwy. 280 WB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned garbage truck is blocking all lanes of US-280 Westbound and Green Valley Road. The driver was taken to UAB with minor injuries, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service Department. The garbage truck flipped when the driver came off Green Valley Road onto...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital
Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
