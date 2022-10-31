Read full article on original website
Your Conscious
2d ago
It’s always about a maid and a janitor. I’m tried of all that feel sorry for me routine and how we pulled ourselves up by our bootstraps. It’s 2022, not 1952!
JR4U
2d ago
Pls tucking at heart strings is too late that D behind your name says it all no one's falling for the crap your party continuously pushes
Bernard Fife MD
2d ago
did her mom and dad teach her responsibility, like not lose her police revolvers twice.
Florida Senate: Democrat Val Demings doesn't say whether she will accept the results of election
Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is looking to unseat incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, did not say Tuesday during a televised debate whether she would accept the results of the Florida Senate election. Asked by Rick Christie, the executive director of The Palm Beach Post who served as a...
Poll: Who won Rubio-Demings debate?
Florida's first and only U.S. Senate debate was held at Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth Campus on Tuesday night.
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Marco Rubio at Tampa rally: Democrats ‘will destroy this country’
TAMPA — Sen. Marco Rubio came to Tampa Tuesday with a closing message for his U.S. Senate reelection campaign: Democrats have ruined the country. Republicans will fix it. Speaking at Grand Cathedral Cigars — “It smells like the front porch of my home when I was growing up,” Rubio, who’s of Cuban descent, quipped early in his remarks — the senator assailed Democratic leaders for what he described as a failing economy, open borders and rampant crime.
Antisemitic hate is on the rise. Did Trump snub DeSantis? And will a red wave hit Miami?
It’s Monday, Oct. 31. Happy Halloween! Early voting is now underway across all of Florida and the Election Day countdown clock begins.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
Why a Former Aide to Sen. Patty Murray is Endorsing Her Republican Challenger
Pam Norick was national security adviser to Sen. Patty Murray. Now, she's endorsing Murray's Republican opponent, Tiffany Smiley.
Nymag.com
Why Are Florida Republicans Paying a White Supremacist Goon?
Monday morning, Senator Marco Rubio sent out a tweet with the horrifying news that “one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood.” Rubio’s account was quickly repeated by conservative organs like the New York Post (“Rubio campaign canvasser ‘brutally’ beaten by man who told him GOPers not allowed in his neighborhood”), National Review (“Rubio Supporter Savagely Beaten While Canvassing in Florida”), Washington Free Beacon (“Marco Rubio Canvasser Violently Attacked in Dem Neighborhood”), and Washington Examiner (“Rubio canvasser brutally assaulted in Florida, senator says”).
Florida has made a right turn since 2020. These four factors explain the change
In the final week before Election Day, the two most recent US presidents will hold rallies in Florida, where a seismic political shift currently underway may alter the national political map in the years to come.
Daily Record
Trump slams Colorado Republican Senate candidate after Joe O’Dea says he wouldn’t back him for president
The day after Republican U.S. Senate nominee Joe O’Dea said he’d “actively campaign against” Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, Trump lashed out at the candidate as a “RINO,” or Republican in name only. O’Dea has frequently said he hopes the former president...
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
After DeSantis touts voter fraud arrests, Florida adds voting clause to probation form
A week after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 people for alleged voter fraud, his administration quietly made a change that some say could help the state go after more people.
Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in
Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
BET
More Than One Million Americans Won’t Be Eligible to Vote in Florida on November 8th
A recent study estimated that 4.6 million Americans will not be able to vote in this year's midterm elections due to a current or previous felony conviction. The study also found that African Americans of voting age are over three times more likely to be disenfranchised due to a felony than non-African Americans - about one out of every 19 citizens in the U.S.
Vote for DeSantis all you want, but stop normalizing hate, anti-Semitism in Florida | Opinion
Fabiola Santiago asks: Why are we tolerating people among us who are intent on giving wings to bigotry?
Washington Examiner
Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando
The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan avoids talking about Trump on the trail as he paints GOP opponent JD Vance as extreme
Ryan is more eager to bring up Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alex Jones as he runs a strong campaign against JD Vance in a state that Trump won twice.
President Biden Visiting Florida on November 1 To Campaign for Crist and Against DeSantis – Will He Make a Difference?
On November 1, President Joe Biden will be visiting Florida to campaign alongside Democrat Charlie Crist in a last-ditch effort to persuade Floridians. There's a sense in some circles that it's too little, too late.
