Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call for service on Wednesday night. Just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SW 29th St. after receiving a call for service involving the report of a deceased person near that location. Upon arrival, responding officers located an individual who was deceased with medical personnel on the scene.
WIBW
Officials investigate late-night shooting blocks away from elementary school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a late-night shooting that happened blocks away from a Topeka elementary school. The Topeka Police Department says that around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Michigan Ave. with reports of a shooting. When officials...
WIBW
14-year-old arrested after threats made at Manhattan middle school
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old girl in Manhattan was arrested after she allegedly made threats at a Manhattan middle school. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 800 block of Walters Dr. - Eisenhower Middle School - with reports of criminal threats.
WIBW
Two arrested after drugs, guns found during search warrant in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Wednesday after the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in Central Topeka. According to TPD, a search warrant was served in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the warrant, officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.
WIBW
Halloween fight leads to Fort Riley men’s arrest after gun pulled on woman, teens
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Halloween fight in Manhattan led to the arrest of two Fort Riley men after they allegedly broke into a home with a woman and teens and threatened them with guns. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct....
Police: Suspect shot multiple rounds into Manhattan home
MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged discharge of a firearm at a home in Manhattan,. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 11/2/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal threat in the 800 block of Walters Dr. at Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan on November 1, 2022, around 10:00 a.m. It was reported a 14-year-old female had made violent threats against others at the school. Investigation showed the suspect was not in possession of a weapon at the school and didn’t have access to weapons. Litzy Rivera, 14, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for criminal threat. She was processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.
Police attempt to identify person killed by train
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a person died after being hit by a train just after midnight Tuesday. According to Deputy Abigail Christian, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call that a train hit a pedestrian near N.W. 13th Street and N.W. Valencia Road. The Dover […]
1350kman.com
Two arrested in Halloween night scuffle
Two people are jailed following a Halloween night assault involving three victims. The Riley County Police Department says 26-year-old Vanda Vereen and 30-year-old Christopher Sims, both of Fort Riley, are charged on suspicion of aggravated assault. Police say the pair allegedly broke into a home around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of College Heights Road. They’re accused of threatening three individuals – ranging in age from 17 to 30 – with guns following a fight between the parties earlier in the evening.
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
Halloween hit-and-run at trunk-or-treat reported by police
CARBONDALE (KSNT) – A local police department is asking for the public’s help after a possible hit-and-run near a trunk-or-treat event. Carbondale Police say a possible hit-and-run took place in Carbondale behind the Elm Community building on Monday night. The police are asking that anyone with security cameras of the alley send in their footage […]
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
ksal.com
Warrant Arrest Made, Multiple Knives Found
Officers were called to the 800 block of E Crawford when a man with an active arrest and detain warrant was spotted walking in the street with a large knife in his back pocket. On October 31st at approximately 9:25 AM officers made contact with Justin Howard a 26 year-old...
WIBW
N.C. man behind bars after attempt to meet Kansas child he met online
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man is behind bars after attempting to meet up with a Kansas child he met online. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 31, officials responded to a home in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Dr. at Lake Wabaunsee with reports of possible child sexual exploitation.
WIBW
KHP continues investigation into I-70 crash, power outage, driver not impaired
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has found the driver who crashed his car into a pole along I-70 and knocked out power to many was not impaired at the time of the accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Tuesday, Nov. 1, that the investigation into the...
WIBW
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four children and one adult were sent to a Topeka hospital with an unknown illness over the weekend. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officials were alerted to a possible medical issue in the 7100 block of SW Greenview Dr.
ksal.com
$3,000 in Steel Stolen
October 31st officers were notified of multiple types of steel stolen from a Salina property. Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL that officers were called to the 500 block of 7th St. to take a report from a 77 year-old Salina resident. The resident informed officers that he was missing multiple steel items from his property, in the form of trailer ramps, plates, and rectangular tubing.
Be on the lookout for movie prop cash, police say
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A local police department is warning people about the use of fake $100 bills on Tuesday. The Riley County Police Department says that movie prop money was recently used in an attempted purchase at a Manhattan business on Oct. 31. David Voter, 52, of Manhattan, was identified by police as the one […]
WIBW
Two sent to hospital after pair of fights in Manhattan’s Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were sent to the hospital over the weekend after a pair of fights broke out in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers observed an unconscious man in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville in front of Tubby’s Bar.
WIBW
Carbondale Police search for information about Trunk-or-Treat hit-and-run
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police are searching for information about a Trunk-or-Treat hit-and-run. The Carbondale Police Department says it is looking to speak with anyone who may have been parked behind the Elm Building for its Trunk-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said they are looking for information about...
Comments / 0