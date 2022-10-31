MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal threat in the 800 block of Walters Dr. at Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan on November 1, 2022, around 10:00 a.m. It was reported a 14-year-old female had made violent threats against others at the school. Investigation showed the suspect was not in possession of a weapon at the school and didn’t have access to weapons. Litzy Rivera, 14, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for criminal threat. She was processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO